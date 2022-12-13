Read full article on original website
NORFOLK STATE 78, HAMPTON 66
Percentages: FG .349, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Godwin 4-7, Banister 1-2, Bethea 1-2, Dean 1-6, J.Nesbitt 1-7, Mullen 0-1, A.Nesbitt 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Banister 3, J.Nesbitt 2, N.Thomas). Turnovers: 10 (Dean 5, J.Nesbitt 4, Godwin). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
TEXAS TECH 102, JACKSON STATE 52
Percentages: FG .367, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Cornelius 3-6, C.Young 2-2, Adams 1-3, Evans 1-3, Bell 0-1, T.Young 0-2, Hunt 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 26 (Hunt 6, C.Young 3, Cornelius 3, Jones 3, Adams 2, Bell 2, Cook 2, Evans 2,...
RICE 110, NORTHWESTERN STATE 73
Percentages: FG .346, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (McDonald 2-7, J.Black 2-8, Hill 1-2, Sharp 1-2, Garrett 1-3, Haney 1-4, H.Black 0-2, Kuath 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hampton, Sharp). Turnovers: 9 (Hampton 2, Haney 2, McDonald, Prim, Sharp, Williams, Zelenbaba). Steals: 10 (Garrett...
NORTH CAROLINA 89, NO. 23 OHIO STATE 84, OT
Percentages: FG .444, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Love 4-13, Black 1-2, Davis 1-5, Nickel 0-2, Nance 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nance, Nickel). Turnovers: 13 (Davis 3, Bacot 2, Love 2, Nance 2, Trimble 2, Black, Johnson). Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Johnson 2,...
EASTERN WASHINGTON 79, UC DAVIS 68
Percentages: FG .373, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Beasley 1-3, Milling 1-4, Pepper 1-9, DeBruhl 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anigwe 2). Turnovers: 19 (Johnson 7, Pepper 3, Beasley 2, DeBruhl 2, Milling 2, Adebayo, Anigwe, Rocak). Steals: 7 (Adebayo 2, Johnson...
NO. 24 VIRGINIA TECH 74, GRAMBLING STATE 48
Percentages: FG .365, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Gordon 2-2, Christon 1-2, Cowart 1-2, Smith 1-2, Lamin 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Munford 0-3, Cotton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 19 (Christon 4, Cotton 4, Gordon 4, Cowart 3, Aku 2, Munford,...
ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 67, HARTFORD 51
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .411, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Higgins 3-5, Moreno 2-3, Harris 1-2, Howell-South 1-2, Wilcox 0-1, Quartlebaum 0-2, Clarke 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Harris 2, Sagnia 2). Turnovers: 11 (Clarke 4, Harris 3, Wilcox 2, Bethea, Sagnia). Steals:...
MIAMI (OH) 71, BELLARMINE 67
MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .413, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Lairy 4-5, Smith 2-3, Williams 2-6, Tatum 1-1, Mabrey 1-5, Mirambeaux 0-1, Safford 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Safford 4, Lairy 2, Mabrey 2, Mirambeaux 2, Williams 2, Smith, Tatum). Steals:...
WESTERN CAROLINA 75, TENNESSEE TECH 65
Percentages: FG .436, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Jackson 5-9, Harris 2-6, Woolbright 1-1, Kell 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Ru.Jones 0-2, Pelote 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Claude 2, Woolbright). Turnovers: 6 (Woolbright 2, Campbell, Granger, Harris, Jackson). Steals: 6 (Claude 2, Ru.Jones 2, Campbell,...
SOUTHERN UTAH 106, NORTHERN ARIZONA 101, OT
Percentages: FG .481, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Cone 6-11, Fuller 1-1, McLaughlin 1-3, Fort 1-6, Mains 1-6, Haymon 0-1, Lloyd 0-2, Wistrcill 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mains). Turnovers: 11 (Cone 4, Fort 3, Fuller, Haymon, Mains, McLaughlin). Steals: 10 (Lloyd 3, Fuller...
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 95, CLARKS SUMMIT 55
Percentages: FG .396, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (West 2-5, Mustafaa 2-6, Adams 1-1, Bruce 1-1, Houston 1-1, Izquierdo 0-1, Chest 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (H.Plantz). Turnovers: 25 (Moore 5, G.Plantz 4, West 4, Chest 3, Houston 3, H.Plantz 2, Adams, Bruce, Izquierdo,...
VCU 90, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 63
Percentages: FG .414, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Plintauskas 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Coit 1-6, Konan Niederhauser 0-1, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Durosinmi 4, Konan Niederhauser). Turnovers: 18 (Thornton 5, Williams 5, Coit 3, Durosinmi 2, Crump, Ibarguen, Konan Niederhauser). Steals: 9 (Williams...
NO. 17 MISSISSIPPI STATE 68, NICHOLLS STATE 66
Percentages: FG .422, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Huffman 2-4, Thomas 2-8, L.Jones 1-4, Spencer 1-7, Nelson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Spencer). Turnovers: 12 (Thomas 5, L.Jones 3, Amir-Paul, Huffman, Maxwell, Spencer). Steals: 7 (Spencer 3, Collins, Huffman, Nelson, Thomas). Technical Fouls: Jones,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 62, SAMFORD 61
Percentages: FG .404, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Campbell 2-4, Staton-McCray 1-1, Dye 1-2, Rillie 1-3, Boyer 1-4, Marshall 0-1, N.Johnson 0-1, Richey 0-2, Parham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Achor 3, Dye, N.Johnson, Staton-McCray). Turnovers: 16 (Dye 4, Parham 4, Marshall 3, Rillie...
TROY 77, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 71
Percentages: FG .441, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Muhammad 3-9, Eugene 2-5, Fields 1-3, Punter 1-5, McNeill 0-2, Phillips 0-2, Williams 0-2, Turner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Phillips). Turnovers: 9 (Punter 3, Phillips 2, Eugene, McNeill, Turner, Williams). Steals: 4 (Muhammad 2, Fields,...
MICHIGAN 83, LIPSCOMB 75
Percentages: FG .418, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Pruitt 5-10, Schner 2-4, McGinnis 2-7, Asadullah 0-1, Asman 0-1, Clark 0-1, Benham 0-2, Boyd 0-2, Ognacevic 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 12 (Asadullah 3, Asman 2, Pruitt 2, Schner 2, Boyd, McGinnis, Ognacevic).
GEORGIA SOUTHERN 54, CAMPBELL 53
Percentages: FG .429, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Dell'Orso 2-6, Mokseckas 2-6, Reyna 1-5, Lusane 0-1, Clemons 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Vaistaras). Turnovers: 14 (Clemons 4, Dell'Orso 3, Grant 2, Pal 2, Reyna 2, Mokseckas). Steals: 10 (Clemons 2, Dell'Orso 2, Lusane 2,...
DUQUESNE 92, INDIANA STATE 86
Percentages: FG .500, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Henry 2-3, Hobbs 2-3, Avila 2-4, McCauley 2-5, Neese 1-3, Kent 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Bledson 0-2, Stephens 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bledson, Larry). Turnovers: 17 (Henry 4, Kent 3, Neese 3, Larry 2, Avila, Bledson,...
Georgia 66, Belmont 55
GEORGIA (10-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.541, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (Battles 2-4, Warren 0-3, Lewis 0-3) Blocked Shots: 6 (Bates 4, B.Smith 1, Lewis 1) Turnovers: 12 (Battles 2, Chapman 2, Warren 2, Bates 2, B.Smith 1, Nicholson 1, Lewis 1, Team 1) Steals: 17 (Battles 3, Warren 3,...
GEORGE MASON 62, TULANE 56
Percentages: FG .339, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (James 1-2, Forbes 1-6, Cross 0-1, McGee 0-1, Coleman 0-3, Cook 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Forbes 2, Cross, Pope). Turnovers: 13 (Cook 3, Cross 3, Days 2, Coleman, Forbes, James, McGee, Pope). Steals: 9 (Days...
