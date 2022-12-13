Read full article on original website
Collins and Monmouth host Charlotte
Charlotte 49ers (8-2) at Monmouth Hawks (1-10) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -11; over/under is 127.5. BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jack Collins scored 20 points in Monmouth's 86-71 loss to the Syracuse Orange. The Hawks have gone 0-2...
NO. 25 MIAMI (FL) 91, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 76
ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .426, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McCabe 3-7, Moore 2-6, Land 1-1, Hargis 1-2, Gregory 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Land). Turnovers: 8 (Cohen 2, Giles 2, Moore 2, Gregory, Land). Steals: 3 (Cohen, Giles, Gregory). Technical Fouls: None.
