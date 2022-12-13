ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Minnesota 39, Indianapolis 36, OT

Ind_FG McLaughlin 26, 9:11. Ind_Domann 24 blocked punt return (McLaughlin kick), 8:12. Ind_D.Jackson 1 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 3:51. Ind_FG McLaughlin 28, 13:07. Ind_FG McLaughlin 49, 10:41. Ind_Blackmon 17 interception return (McLaughlin kick), 5:50. Ind_FG McLaughlin 27, :08. Third Quarter. Min_Osborn 2 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 8:22. Ind_FG...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Comeback-king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion. Kirk Cousins passed for 460 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Vikings (11-3), who trailed 36-7 late in the third quarter and became just the third team in league history to win 10 games in a season by eight points or fewer. “We’re going to grind it out until they tell us there’s no more ball left to play,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. The Colts (4-9-1) stumbled onto the infamous side of the list, just ahead of the Houston Oilers in the 1992 postseason. They blew a 32-point lead (35-3) and lost to Buffalo (41-38) in overtime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
L.A. Clippers 102, Washington 93

WASHINGTON (93) Avdija 3-8 4-4 11, Kuzma 8-18 0-0 17, Porzingis 8-19 3-4 19, Kispert 3-8 0-0 7, Morris 5-9 0-0 12, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Gafford 2-3 2-2 6, Barton 5-12 0-0 14, Goodwin 2-7 3-3 7. Totals 36-84 12-13 93. L.A. CLIPPERS (102) Batum 3-7 0-0 8, Morris...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NORTH TEXAS 62, UMASS 44

Percentages: FG .308, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Perry 2-6, Stone 1-2, Martinez 1-3, Scott 0-1, Eady 0-2, Jones 0-3, Huntsberry 0-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ousmane 2, Jones). Turnovers: 9 (Huntsberry 3, Eady 2, Perry 2, Ousmane, Scott). Steals: 12 (Perry 4, Huntsberry...
DENTON, TX
NORTH CAROLINA 89, NO. 23 OHIO STATE 84, OT

Percentages: FG .444, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Love 4-13, Black 1-2, Davis 1-5, Nickel 0-2, Nance 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nance, Nickel). Turnovers: 13 (Davis 3, Bacot 2, Love 2, Nance 2, Trimble 2, Black, Johnson). Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Johnson 2,...
COLUMBUS, OH
MIAMI (OH) 71, BELLARMINE 67

MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .413, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Lairy 4-5, Smith 2-3, Williams 2-6, Tatum 1-1, Mabrey 1-5, Mirambeaux 0-1, Safford 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Safford 4, Lairy 2, Mabrey 2, Mirambeaux 2, Williams 2, Smith, Tatum). Steals:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
TEXAS TECH 102, JACKSON STATE 52

Percentages: FG .367, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Cornelius 3-6, C.Young 2-2, Adams 1-3, Evans 1-3, Bell 0-1, T.Young 0-2, Hunt 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 26 (Hunt 6, C.Young 3, Cornelius 3, Jones 3, Adams 2, Bell 2, Cook 2, Evans 2,...
LUBBOCK, TX
DUQUESNE 92, INDIANA STATE 86

Percentages: FG .500, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Henry 2-3, Hobbs 2-3, Avila 2-4, McCauley 2-5, Neese 1-3, Kent 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Bledson 0-2, Stephens 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bledson, Larry). Turnovers: 17 (Henry 4, Kent 3, Neese 3, Larry 2, Avila, Bledson,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
SYRACUSE 78, CORNELL 63

Percentages: FG .329, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 13-48, .271 (N.Williams 4-11, Gray 2-4, Boothby 2-9, Hansen 1-1, Noard 1-1, Manon 1-2, Dolan 1-4, Ragland 1-8, Watson 0-8). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ragland). Turnovers: 13 (Manon 6, Boothby, Dolan, Gray, Hansen, N.Williams, Noard, Ragland). Steals: 9...
SYRACUSE, NY
ST. JOHN'S 93, FLORIDA STATE 79

Percentages: FG .524, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Addae-Wusu 4-7, Jones 2-4, Storr 1-2, Alexander 1-3, Mathis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Soriano 2, Jones). Turnovers: 11 (Alexander 2, Curbelo 2, Jones 2, Addae-Wusu, Mathis, Soriano, Stanley, Storr). Steals: 7 (Alexander 3, Jones 3,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Sam Houston St. 69, Texas St. 62

SAM HOUSTON ST. (9-2) Ezeagu 0-3 1-2 1, Huefner 4-8 0-0 9, Grant 4-10 0-2 9, May 5-8 3-5 13, Powers 6-11 1-4 18, Scroggins 2-4 2-2 6, Ikpe 1-2 0-0 2, Ray 1-2 2-2 5, Wilkerson 1-4 2-2 4, Nicholas 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-53 13-21 69. TEXAS ST....
HOUSTON, TX
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 95, CLARKS SUMMIT 55

Percentages: FG .396, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (West 2-5, Mustafaa 2-6, Adams 1-1, Bruce 1-1, Houston 1-1, Izquierdo 0-1, Chest 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (H.Plantz). Turnovers: 25 (Moore 5, G.Plantz 4, West 4, Chest 3, Houston 3, H.Plantz 2, Adams, Bruce, Izquierdo,...
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
OHIO 85, STETSON 66

Percentages: FG .367, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Blackmon 4-9, Panzo 2-3, Harrison 2-4, Oglesby 1-3, Smith 1-3, Swenson 0-1, Tumblin 0-1, L.Brown 0-2, Peek 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Blackmon, Diawara, Smith). Turnovers: 17 (Smith 5, Blackmon 3, Tumblin 3, Swenson 2, Diawara,...
COLUMBUS, OH
DREXEL 85, DELAWARE STATE 52

Percentages: FG .404, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Muniz 2-3, Parker 1-2, Lemon-Warren 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Stone 0-1, Staten 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Somerville). Turnovers: 20 (Robinson 5, Perkins 3, Somerville 3, Stone 3, Muniz 2, Staten 2, Johnson, Parker). Steals:...
DOVER, DE
MICHIGAN 83, LIPSCOMB 75

Percentages: FG .418, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Pruitt 5-10, Schner 2-4, McGinnis 2-7, Asadullah 0-1, Asman 0-1, Clark 0-1, Benham 0-2, Boyd 0-2, Ognacevic 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 12 (Asadullah 3, Asman 2, Pruitt 2, Schner 2, Boyd, McGinnis, Ognacevic).
NASHVILLE, TN

