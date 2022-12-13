Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota 39, Indianapolis 36, OT
Ind_FG McLaughlin 26, 9:11. Ind_Domann 24 blocked punt return (McLaughlin kick), 8:12. Ind_D.Jackson 1 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 3:51. Ind_FG McLaughlin 28, 13:07. Ind_FG McLaughlin 49, 10:41. Ind_Blackmon 17 interception return (McLaughlin kick), 5:50. Ind_FG McLaughlin 27, :08. Third Quarter. Min_Osborn 2 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 8:22. Ind_FG...
Comeback-king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in overtime Saturday to win the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion. Kirk Cousins passed for 460 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Vikings (11-3), who trailed 36-7 late in the third quarter and became just the third team in league history to win 10 games in a season by eight points or fewer. “We’re going to grind it out until they tell us there’s no more ball left to play,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. The Colts (4-9-1) stumbled onto the infamous side of the list, just ahead of the Houston Oilers in the 1992 postseason. They blew a 32-point lead (35-3) and lost to Buffalo (41-38) in overtime.
L.A. Clippers 102, Washington 93
WASHINGTON (93) Avdija 3-8 4-4 11, Kuzma 8-18 0-0 17, Porzingis 8-19 3-4 19, Kispert 3-8 0-0 7, Morris 5-9 0-0 12, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Gafford 2-3 2-2 6, Barton 5-12 0-0 14, Goodwin 2-7 3-3 7. Totals 36-84 12-13 93. L.A. CLIPPERS (102) Batum 3-7 0-0 8, Morris...
NORTH TEXAS 62, UMASS 44
Percentages: FG .308, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Perry 2-6, Stone 1-2, Martinez 1-3, Scott 0-1, Eady 0-2, Jones 0-3, Huntsberry 0-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ousmane 2, Jones). Turnovers: 9 (Huntsberry 3, Eady 2, Perry 2, Ousmane, Scott). Steals: 12 (Perry 4, Huntsberry...
NORTH CAROLINA 89, NO. 23 OHIO STATE 84, OT
Percentages: FG .444, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Love 4-13, Black 1-2, Davis 1-5, Nickel 0-2, Nance 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nance, Nickel). Turnovers: 13 (Davis 3, Bacot 2, Love 2, Nance 2, Trimble 2, Black, Johnson). Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Johnson 2,...
MIAMI (OH) 71, BELLARMINE 67
MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .413, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Lairy 4-5, Smith 2-3, Williams 2-6, Tatum 1-1, Mabrey 1-5, Mirambeaux 0-1, Safford 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Safford 4, Lairy 2, Mabrey 2, Mirambeaux 2, Williams 2, Smith, Tatum). Steals:...
TEXAS TECH 102, JACKSON STATE 52
Percentages: FG .367, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Cornelius 3-6, C.Young 2-2, Adams 1-3, Evans 1-3, Bell 0-1, T.Young 0-2, Hunt 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 26 (Hunt 6, C.Young 3, Cornelius 3, Jones 3, Adams 2, Bell 2, Cook 2, Evans 2,...
DUQUESNE 92, INDIANA STATE 86
Percentages: FG .500, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Henry 2-3, Hobbs 2-3, Avila 2-4, McCauley 2-5, Neese 1-3, Kent 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Bledson 0-2, Stephens 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bledson, Larry). Turnovers: 17 (Henry 4, Kent 3, Neese 3, Larry 2, Avila, Bledson,...
SYRACUSE 78, CORNELL 63
Percentages: FG .329, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 13-48, .271 (N.Williams 4-11, Gray 2-4, Boothby 2-9, Hansen 1-1, Noard 1-1, Manon 1-2, Dolan 1-4, Ragland 1-8, Watson 0-8). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ragland). Turnovers: 13 (Manon 6, Boothby, Dolan, Gray, Hansen, N.Williams, Noard, Ragland). Steals: 9...
Lukas Dostal makes 46 saves as Ducks edge Oilers
Defenseman John Klingberg’s third goal in two games broke a tie 6:08 into the third period, and Lukas Dostal made
ST. JOHN'S 93, FLORIDA STATE 79
Percentages: FG .524, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Addae-Wusu 4-7, Jones 2-4, Storr 1-2, Alexander 1-3, Mathis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Soriano 2, Jones). Turnovers: 11 (Alexander 2, Curbelo 2, Jones 2, Addae-Wusu, Mathis, Soriano, Stanley, Storr). Steals: 7 (Alexander 3, Jones 3,...
Sam Houston St. 69, Texas St. 62
SAM HOUSTON ST. (9-2) Ezeagu 0-3 1-2 1, Huefner 4-8 0-0 9, Grant 4-10 0-2 9, May 5-8 3-5 13, Powers 6-11 1-4 18, Scroggins 2-4 2-2 6, Ikpe 1-2 0-0 2, Ray 1-2 2-2 5, Wilkerson 1-4 2-2 4, Nicholas 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-53 13-21 69. TEXAS ST....
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 95, CLARKS SUMMIT 55
Percentages: FG .396, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (West 2-5, Mustafaa 2-6, Adams 1-1, Bruce 1-1, Houston 1-1, Izquierdo 0-1, Chest 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (H.Plantz). Turnovers: 25 (Moore 5, G.Plantz 4, West 4, Chest 3, Houston 3, H.Plantz 2, Adams, Bruce, Izquierdo,...
OHIO 85, STETSON 66
Percentages: FG .367, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Blackmon 4-9, Panzo 2-3, Harrison 2-4, Oglesby 1-3, Smith 1-3, Swenson 0-1, Tumblin 0-1, L.Brown 0-2, Peek 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Blackmon, Diawara, Smith). Turnovers: 17 (Smith 5, Blackmon 3, Tumblin 3, Swenson 2, Diawara,...
DREXEL 85, DELAWARE STATE 52
Percentages: FG .404, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Muniz 2-3, Parker 1-2, Lemon-Warren 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Stone 0-1, Staten 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Somerville). Turnovers: 20 (Robinson 5, Perkins 3, Somerville 3, Stone 3, Muniz 2, Staten 2, Johnson, Parker). Steals:...
MICHIGAN 83, LIPSCOMB 75
Percentages: FG .418, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Pruitt 5-10, Schner 2-4, McGinnis 2-7, Asadullah 0-1, Asman 0-1, Clark 0-1, Benham 0-2, Boyd 0-2, Ognacevic 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 12 (Asadullah 3, Asman 2, Pruitt 2, Schner 2, Boyd, McGinnis, Ognacevic).
Jeff Saturday 'felt really good' about Colts' failed fourth-down call vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS — Jeff Saturday isn’t second-guessing his decision. Facing a fourth-and-1 at the Minnesota 36-yard line, the Colts coach had three options at his fingertips. Go for it, kick a field goal of roughly 54 yards, or punt. In five games as the Indianapolis interim coach, Saturday has been more likely than his predecessor...
Elija Lofton's 5 touchdowns lead Bishop Gorman past Chaminade-Madonna in 2022 Geico Bowl Series
Elija Lofton, a four-star tight end prospect, was called on to do much more than catch passes in Saturday's GEICO Bowl Series. And he answered in spades. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior lined up both out of the backfield and at tight end, and rode a dominant offensive line performance to five ...
