Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Porterville Recorder
PITTSBURGH 82, NORTH FLORIDA 56
Percentages: FG .377, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Hicklen 3-7, Hendricksen 2-5, Placer 1-6, Berry 0-1, Flakus 0-1, Rasmussen 0-1, Aybar 0-2, James 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aybar 2, Parker). Turnovers: 11 (Parker 2, Placer 2, Aybar, Berry, Hendricksen, Hicklen, Hrdlicka, James, Nze).
Porterville Recorder
Ottawa 6, Detroit 3
Detroit210—3 First Period_1, Detroit, Veleno 4 (Kubalik, Soderblom), 2:32. 2, Ottawa, Batherson 9 (DeBrincat, Pinto), 12:47. 3, Detroit, Erne 5 (Walman, Suter), 14:56. 4, Ottawa, Chabot 7 (DeBrincat, Tkachuk), 18:42 (pp). Second Period_5, Ottawa, Batherson 10 (Tkachuk, DeBrincat), 1:40 (pp). 6, Detroit, Hronek 7 (Raymond, Perron), 12:14 (pp). Third...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m. Toronto at...
Porterville Recorder
No. 8 Kansas 84, No. 14 Indiana 62
INDIANA (8-3) Jackson-Davis 4-8 5-6 13, Kopp 2-7 0-0 6, Thompson 3-6 4-6 11, Hood-Schifino 2-11 5-6 11, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Galloway 2-2 0-0 4, Bates 2-8 0-0 5, Geronimo 2-3 0-0 4, Reneau 2-4 2-2 6, Gunn 1-2 0-0 2, Banks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 16-20 62.
Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI 68, UCF 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Honor 5-8, Hodge 3-5, Gholston 2-3, Ko.Brown 2-3, Carter 1-1, Gomillion 0-1, East 0-2, Mosley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (DeGray 2, Carter). Turnovers: 15 (Carter 4, Ko.Brown 4, Gholston 2, Honor 2, Mosley 2, DeGray).
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — INDIANAPOLIS: Indianapolis: QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Mike Strachan, CB Kenny Moore II, CB Brandon Facyson, DE Ben Banogu, C Wesley French, DT Chris Williams. MINNESOTA: CB Kalon Barnes, CB Parry Nickerson, C Garrett Bradbury, OLB Patrick Jones II, DE Ross Blacklock.
Porterville Recorder
Sports on TV for Sunday, December 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Stanford vs. Texas, Dallas. ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: NC A&T vs. Norfolk St., Las Vegas. 4:30 p.m. CBSSN — Southern U. at UAB. ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge:...
Porterville Recorder
RUTGERS 81, WAKE FOREST 57
Percentages: FG .400, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Monsanto 6-12, Appleby 2-2, Williamson 1-1, Hildreth 1-3, Carr 1-5, Keller 0-1, Klintman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marsh). Turnovers: 19 (Appleby 4, Hildreth 3, Monsanto 3, Williamson 3, Ituka 2, Bradford, Carr, Klintman, Marsh). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Dejulius leads Cincinnati against La Salle after 22-point game
La Salle Explorers (5-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -13; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces the La Salle Explorers after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 103-76 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Bearcats are 6-1 in home games. Cincinnati is fourth in...
Porterville Recorder
Collins and Monmouth host Charlotte
Charlotte 49ers (8-2) at Monmouth Hawks (1-10) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -11; over/under is 127.5. BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jack Collins scored 20 points in Monmouth's 86-71 loss to the Syracuse Orange. The Hawks have gone 0-2...
