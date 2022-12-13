ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 62, SAMFORD 61

Percentages: FG .404, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Campbell 2-4, Staton-McCray 1-1, Dye 1-2, Rillie 1-3, Boyer 1-4, Marshall 0-1, N.Johnson 0-1, Richey 0-2, Parham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Achor 3, Dye, N.Johnson, Staton-McCray). Turnovers: 16 (Dye 4, Parham 4, Marshall 3, Rillie...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Porterville Recorder

TROY 77, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 71

Percentages: FG .441, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Muhammad 3-9, Eugene 2-5, Fields 1-3, Punter 1-5, McNeill 0-2, Phillips 0-2, Williams 0-2, Turner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Phillips). Turnovers: 9 (Punter 3, Phillips 2, Eugene, McNeill, Turner, Williams). Steals: 4 (Muhammad 2, Fields,...
FULLERTON, CA
Porterville Recorder

GEORGIA SOUTHERN 54, CAMPBELL 53

Percentages: FG .429, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Dell'Orso 2-6, Mokseckas 2-6, Reyna 1-5, Lusane 0-1, Clemons 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Vaistaras). Turnovers: 14 (Clemons 4, Dell'Orso 3, Grant 2, Pal 2, Reyna 2, Mokseckas). Steals: 10 (Clemons 2, Dell'Orso 2, Lusane 2,...
STATESBORO, GA
Porterville Recorder

EASTERN WASHINGTON 79, UC DAVIS 68

Percentages: FG .373, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Beasley 1-3, Milling 1-4, Pepper 1-9, DeBruhl 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anigwe 2). Turnovers: 19 (Johnson 7, Pepper 3, Beasley 2, DeBruhl 2, Milling 2, Adebayo, Anigwe, Rocak). Steals: 7 (Adebayo 2, Johnson...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN UTAH 106, NORTHERN ARIZONA 101, OT

Percentages: FG .481, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Cone 6-11, Fuller 1-1, McLaughlin 1-3, Fort 1-6, Mains 1-6, Haymon 0-1, Lloyd 0-2, Wistrcill 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mains). Turnovers: 11 (Cone 4, Fort 3, Fuller, Haymon, Mains, McLaughlin). Steals: 10 (Lloyd 3, Fuller...
CEDAR CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

RICE 110, NORTHWESTERN STATE 73

Percentages: FG .346, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (McDonald 2-7, J.Black 2-8, Hill 1-2, Sharp 1-2, Garrett 1-3, Haney 1-4, H.Black 0-2, Kuath 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hampton, Sharp). Turnovers: 9 (Hampton 2, Haney 2, McDonald, Prim, Sharp, Williams, Zelenbaba). Steals: 10 (Garrett...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Porterville Recorder

UNC ASHEVILLE 74, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 73

Percentages: FG .509, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Caldwell 3-6, Pember 2-4, Jones 2-5, Battle 0-1, Gabrelcik 0-1, Stephney 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pember 5, Jones). Turnovers: 17 (Pember 6, Burgess 3, Stephney 3, McMullen 2, Battle, Caldwell, Mason). Steals: 9 (Battle 4,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Porterville Recorder

NORTH CAROLINA 89, NO. 23 OHIO STATE 84, OT

Percentages: FG .444, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Love 4-13, Black 1-2, Davis 1-5, Nickel 0-2, Nance 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nance, Nickel). Turnovers: 13 (Davis 3, Bacot 2, Love 2, Nance 2, Trimble 2, Black, Johnson). Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Johnson 2,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

NO. 24 VIRGINIA TECH 74, GRAMBLING STATE 48

Percentages: FG .365, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Gordon 2-2, Christon 1-2, Cowart 1-2, Smith 1-2, Lamin 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Munford 0-3, Cotton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 19 (Christon 4, Cotton 4, Gordon 4, Cowart 3, Aku 2, Munford,...
GRAMBLING, LA
Porterville Recorder

WESTERN CAROLINA 75, TENNESSEE TECH 65

Percentages: FG .436, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Jackson 5-9, Harris 2-6, Woolbright 1-1, Kell 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Ru.Jones 0-2, Pelote 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Claude 2, Woolbright). Turnovers: 6 (Woolbright 2, Campbell, Granger, Harris, Jackson). Steals: 6 (Claude 2, Ru.Jones 2, Campbell,...
CULLOWHEE, NC
Porterville Recorder

MICHIGAN 83, LIPSCOMB 75

Percentages: FG .418, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Pruitt 5-10, Schner 2-4, McGinnis 2-7, Asadullah 0-1, Asman 0-1, Clark 0-1, Benham 0-2, Boyd 0-2, Ognacevic 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 12 (Asadullah 3, Asman 2, Pruitt 2, Schner 2, Boyd, McGinnis, Ognacevic).
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

MIAMI (OH) 71, BELLARMINE 67

MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .413, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Lairy 4-5, Smith 2-3, Williams 2-6, Tatum 1-1, Mabrey 1-5, Mirambeaux 0-1, Safford 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Safford 4, Lairy 2, Mabrey 2, Mirambeaux 2, Williams 2, Smith, Tatum). Steals:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

VCU 90, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 63

Percentages: FG .414, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Plintauskas 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Coit 1-6, Konan Niederhauser 0-1, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Durosinmi 4, Konan Niederhauser). Turnovers: 18 (Thornton 5, Williams 5, Coit 3, Durosinmi 2, Crump, Ibarguen, Konan Niederhauser). Steals: 9 (Williams...
DEKALB, IL
Porterville Recorder

NORTH TEXAS 62, UMASS 44

Percentages: FG .308, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Perry 2-6, Stone 1-2, Martinez 1-3, Scott 0-1, Eady 0-2, Jones 0-3, Huntsberry 0-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ousmane 2, Jones). Turnovers: 9 (Huntsberry 3, Eady 2, Perry 2, Ousmane, Scott). Steals: 12 (Perry 4, Huntsberry...
DENTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

LOUISVILLE 61, FLORIDA A&M 55

Percentages: FG .344, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Stevens 2-6, Tillmon 2-6, Smith 1-2, Bates 1-3, Barrs 0-1, Chatman 0-1, Eisa 0-1, Louis-Jeune 0-1, Mathews 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bates, Chatman, Louis-Jeune). Turnovers: 13 (Bates 4, Smith 2, Stevens 2, Barrs, Chatman, Eisa,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

No. 21 Arkansas 83, No. T-16 Creighton 75

ARKANSAS (13-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.552, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Spencer 5-7, Daniels 2-3, Poffenbarger 2-7, Langerman 2-3, Dauda 1-2, Carr 0-3, Wolfenbarger 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Barnum 2) Turnovers: 13 (Poffenbarger 6, Daniels 3, Dauda 3, Spencer 1) Steals: 5 (Barnum 2, Poffenbarger 2, Carr 1) Technical Fouls:...
ARKANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

SAM HOUSTON STATE 69, TEXAS STATE 62

Percentages: FG .453, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Powers 5-8, Ray 1-2, Grant 1-3, Huefner 1-5, Ikpe 0-1, May 0-1, Wilkerson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ikpe). Turnovers: 9 (Grant 2, Huefner 2, Ezeagu, May, Powers, Ray, Scroggins). Steals: 10 (May 4, Grant 2,...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

DUQUESNE 92, INDIANA STATE 86

Percentages: FG .500, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Henry 2-3, Hobbs 2-3, Avila 2-4, McCauley 2-5, Neese 1-3, Kent 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Bledson 0-2, Stephens 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bledson, Larry). Turnovers: 17 (Henry 4, Kent 3, Neese 3, Larry 2, Avila, Bledson,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy