Porterville Recorder
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 62, SAMFORD 61
Percentages: FG .404, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Campbell 2-4, Staton-McCray 1-1, Dye 1-2, Rillie 1-3, Boyer 1-4, Marshall 0-1, N.Johnson 0-1, Richey 0-2, Parham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Achor 3, Dye, N.Johnson, Staton-McCray). Turnovers: 16 (Dye 4, Parham 4, Marshall 3, Rillie...
Emily Bessoir and Londynn Jones lead No. 10 UCLA past Cal State Bakersfield
Emily Bessoir and Londynn Jones each score 12 points to lead the UCLA women's basketball team to victory over Cal State Bakersfield.
Porterville Recorder
TROY 77, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 71
Percentages: FG .441, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Muhammad 3-9, Eugene 2-5, Fields 1-3, Punter 1-5, McNeill 0-2, Phillips 0-2, Williams 0-2, Turner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Phillips). Turnovers: 9 (Punter 3, Phillips 2, Eugene, McNeill, Turner, Williams). Steals: 4 (Muhammad 2, Fields,...
Porterville Recorder
GEORGIA SOUTHERN 54, CAMPBELL 53
Percentages: FG .429, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Dell'Orso 2-6, Mokseckas 2-6, Reyna 1-5, Lusane 0-1, Clemons 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Vaistaras). Turnovers: 14 (Clemons 4, Dell'Orso 3, Grant 2, Pal 2, Reyna 2, Mokseckas). Steals: 10 (Clemons 2, Dell'Orso 2, Lusane 2,...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Porterville Recorder
EASTERN WASHINGTON 79, UC DAVIS 68
Percentages: FG .373, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Beasley 1-3, Milling 1-4, Pepper 1-9, DeBruhl 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anigwe 2). Turnovers: 19 (Johnson 7, Pepper 3, Beasley 2, DeBruhl 2, Milling 2, Adebayo, Anigwe, Rocak). Steals: 7 (Adebayo 2, Johnson...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UTAH 106, NORTHERN ARIZONA 101, OT
Percentages: FG .481, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Cone 6-11, Fuller 1-1, McLaughlin 1-3, Fort 1-6, Mains 1-6, Haymon 0-1, Lloyd 0-2, Wistrcill 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mains). Turnovers: 11 (Cone 4, Fort 3, Fuller, Haymon, Mains, McLaughlin). Steals: 10 (Lloyd 3, Fuller...
Porterville Recorder
RICE 110, NORTHWESTERN STATE 73
Percentages: FG .346, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (McDonald 2-7, J.Black 2-8, Hill 1-2, Sharp 1-2, Garrett 1-3, Haney 1-4, H.Black 0-2, Kuath 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hampton, Sharp). Turnovers: 9 (Hampton 2, Haney 2, McDonald, Prim, Sharp, Williams, Zelenbaba). Steals: 10 (Garrett...
Porterville Recorder
UNC ASHEVILLE 74, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 73
Percentages: FG .509, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Caldwell 3-6, Pember 2-4, Jones 2-5, Battle 0-1, Gabrelcik 0-1, Stephney 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pember 5, Jones). Turnovers: 17 (Pember 6, Burgess 3, Stephney 3, McMullen 2, Battle, Caldwell, Mason). Steals: 9 (Battle 4,...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH CAROLINA 89, NO. 23 OHIO STATE 84, OT
Percentages: FG .444, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Love 4-13, Black 1-2, Davis 1-5, Nickel 0-2, Nance 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nance, Nickel). Turnovers: 13 (Davis 3, Bacot 2, Love 2, Nance 2, Trimble 2, Black, Johnson). Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Johnson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 24 VIRGINIA TECH 74, GRAMBLING STATE 48
Percentages: FG .365, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Gordon 2-2, Christon 1-2, Cowart 1-2, Smith 1-2, Lamin 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Munford 0-3, Cotton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 19 (Christon 4, Cotton 4, Gordon 4, Cowart 3, Aku 2, Munford,...
Porterville Recorder
WESTERN CAROLINA 75, TENNESSEE TECH 65
Percentages: FG .436, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Jackson 5-9, Harris 2-6, Woolbright 1-1, Kell 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Ru.Jones 0-2, Pelote 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Claude 2, Woolbright). Turnovers: 6 (Woolbright 2, Campbell, Granger, Harris, Jackson). Steals: 6 (Claude 2, Ru.Jones 2, Campbell,...
Porterville Recorder
MICHIGAN 83, LIPSCOMB 75
Percentages: FG .418, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Pruitt 5-10, Schner 2-4, McGinnis 2-7, Asadullah 0-1, Asman 0-1, Clark 0-1, Benham 0-2, Boyd 0-2, Ognacevic 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Clark). Turnovers: 12 (Asadullah 3, Asman 2, Pruitt 2, Schner 2, Boyd, McGinnis, Ognacevic).
Porterville Recorder
MIAMI (OH) 71, BELLARMINE 67
MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .413, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Lairy 4-5, Smith 2-3, Williams 2-6, Tatum 1-1, Mabrey 1-5, Mirambeaux 0-1, Safford 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Safford 4, Lairy 2, Mabrey 2, Mirambeaux 2, Williams 2, Smith, Tatum). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
VCU 90, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 63
Percentages: FG .414, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Plintauskas 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Coit 1-6, Konan Niederhauser 0-1, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Durosinmi 4, Konan Niederhauser). Turnovers: 18 (Thornton 5, Williams 5, Coit 3, Durosinmi 2, Crump, Ibarguen, Konan Niederhauser). Steals: 9 (Williams...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH TEXAS 62, UMASS 44
Percentages: FG .308, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Perry 2-6, Stone 1-2, Martinez 1-3, Scott 0-1, Eady 0-2, Jones 0-3, Huntsberry 0-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ousmane 2, Jones). Turnovers: 9 (Huntsberry 3, Eady 2, Perry 2, Ousmane, Scott). Steals: 12 (Perry 4, Huntsberry...
Porterville Recorder
LOUISVILLE 61, FLORIDA A&M 55
Percentages: FG .344, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Stevens 2-6, Tillmon 2-6, Smith 1-2, Bates 1-3, Barrs 0-1, Chatman 0-1, Eisa 0-1, Louis-Jeune 0-1, Mathews 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bates, Chatman, Louis-Jeune). Turnovers: 13 (Bates 4, Smith 2, Stevens 2, Barrs, Chatman, Eisa,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 21 Arkansas 83, No. T-16 Creighton 75
ARKANSAS (13-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.552, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Spencer 5-7, Daniels 2-3, Poffenbarger 2-7, Langerman 2-3, Dauda 1-2, Carr 0-3, Wolfenbarger 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Barnum 2) Turnovers: 13 (Poffenbarger 6, Daniels 3, Dauda 3, Spencer 1) Steals: 5 (Barnum 2, Poffenbarger 2, Carr 1) Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
SAM HOUSTON STATE 69, TEXAS STATE 62
Percentages: FG .453, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Powers 5-8, Ray 1-2, Grant 1-3, Huefner 1-5, Ikpe 0-1, May 0-1, Wilkerson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ikpe). Turnovers: 9 (Grant 2, Huefner 2, Ezeagu, May, Powers, Ray, Scroggins). Steals: 10 (May 4, Grant 2,...
Porterville Recorder
DUQUESNE 92, INDIANA STATE 86
Percentages: FG .500, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Henry 2-3, Hobbs 2-3, Avila 2-4, McCauley 2-5, Neese 1-3, Kent 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Bledson 0-2, Stephens 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bledson, Larry). Turnovers: 17 (Henry 4, Kent 3, Neese 3, Larry 2, Avila, Bledson,...
