Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Saturday's Scores
Bridgeport vs. Chadron, ppd. Cozad vs. Ainsworth, ppd. Gordon/Rushville vs. Torrington, Wyo., ppd. Hyannis vs. Twin Loup, ppd. Sioux County vs. Lusk, Wyo., ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
Washington St. 83, Jackson St. 56
WASHINGTON ST. (8-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.794, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Leger-Walker 6-9, Teder 2-6, Gardner 1-2, Sarver 1-2, Motuga 0-3, Wallack 0-2, Tuhina 0-4) Blocked Shots: 8 (Motuga 3, Nankervis 2, Gardner 1, Leger-Walker 1, Tuhina 1) Turnovers: 14 (Motuga 3, Murekatete 3, Leger-Walker 2, Nankervis 2, Sarver...
Porterville Recorder
MIAMI (OH) 71, BELLARMINE 67
MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .413, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Lairy 4-5, Smith 2-3, Williams 2-6, Tatum 1-1, Mabrey 1-5, Mirambeaux 0-1, Safford 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Safford 4, Lairy 2, Mabrey 2, Mirambeaux 2, Williams 2, Smith, Tatum). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Ball St. 83, Illinois St. 69
ILLINOIS ST. (5-7) Lewis 5-11 3-6 13, Sissoko 2-2 0-0 4, Burford 6-14 1-3 13, Knight 2-7 0-0 4, Sandage 4-9 1-1 11, Poindexter 5-11 1-1 14, Kasubke 2-6 0-0 5, Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Kotov 2-3 0-0 4, Petrakis 0-4 0-0 0, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 7-13 69.
Porterville Recorder
NORTH CAROLINA 89, NO. 23 OHIO STATE 84, OT
Percentages: FG .444, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Love 4-13, Black 1-2, Davis 1-5, Nickel 0-2, Nance 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nance, Nickel). Turnovers: 13 (Davis 3, Bacot 2, Love 2, Nance 2, Trimble 2, Black, Johnson). Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Johnson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
GARDNER-WEBB 72, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 70
Percentages: FG .473, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Maultsby 3-5, Wright 1-1, Cleveland 1-2, Gordon 0-1, Boone 0-2, Monroe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Medley-Bacon). Turnovers: 17 (Medley-Bacon 3, Boone 2, Butler 2, Monroe 2, Wright 2, Butts, Cleveland, Gordon, Harris, Maultsby, Oladapo). Steals:...
Pedulla, Virginia Tech cruise past Grambling State 74-48
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 21 points to lead No. 24 Virginia Tech to a 74-48 victory over Grambling State on Saturday. Pedulla shot 5 for 12 from the floor and had four 3-pointers for the Hokies (11-1), who won their sixth straight game. Virginia Tech is making its first appearance in The Associated Press poll since finishing the 2020-21 season ranked No. 25. “We’ve got a chance,” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. “I’ve said to you guys before that I don’t think we’re approaching where we’re going to be in mid-January, late January, early February, and beyond. Slowly, but surely, we’re getting there. Our defense has taken an uptick. Our teams typically take a step ahead during this holiday season. Studies are over, and you’ve got a chance to really put it together. I’m looking forward to this next segment of our season.” Carte’are Gordon scored 12 points to lead Grambling State (6-4), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped.
Porterville Recorder
St. John's 93, Florida St. 79
ST. JOHN'S (11-1) Jones 6-11 2-2 16, Soriano 6-11 11-14 23, Alexander 4-10 0-1 9, Curbelo 6-11 2-2 14, Mathis 1-3 2-2 4, Addae-Wusu 7-11 2-2 20, Storr 1-3 0-0 3, Stanley 2-2 0-0 4, Pinzon 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Keita 0-0 0-0 0, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 19-23 93.
Porterville Recorder
EASTERN WASHINGTON 79, UC DAVIS 68
Percentages: FG .373, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Beasley 1-3, Milling 1-4, Pepper 1-9, DeBruhl 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anigwe 2). Turnovers: 19 (Johnson 7, Pepper 3, Beasley 2, DeBruhl 2, Milling 2, Adebayo, Anigwe, Rocak). Steals: 7 (Adebayo 2, Johnson...
Porterville Recorder
DUQUESNE 92, INDIANA STATE 86
Percentages: FG .500, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Henry 2-3, Hobbs 2-3, Avila 2-4, McCauley 2-5, Neese 1-3, Kent 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Bledson 0-2, Stephens 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bledson, Larry). Turnovers: 17 (Henry 4, Kent 3, Neese 3, Larry 2, Avila, Bledson,...
Porterville Recorder
VCU 90, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 63
Percentages: FG .414, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Plintauskas 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Coit 1-6, Konan Niederhauser 0-1, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Durosinmi 4, Konan Niederhauser). Turnovers: 18 (Thornton 5, Williams 5, Coit 3, Durosinmi 2, Crump, Ibarguen, Konan Niederhauser). Steals: 9 (Williams...
Porterville Recorder
NORFOLK STATE 78, HAMPTON 66
Percentages: FG .349, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Godwin 4-7, Banister 1-2, Bethea 1-2, Dean 1-6, J.Nesbitt 1-7, Mullen 0-1, A.Nesbitt 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Banister 3, J.Nesbitt 2, N.Thomas). Turnovers: 10 (Dean 5, J.Nesbitt 4, Godwin). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
DREXEL 85, DELAWARE STATE 52
Percentages: FG .404, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Muniz 2-3, Parker 1-2, Lemon-Warren 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Stone 0-1, Staten 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Somerville). Turnovers: 20 (Robinson 5, Perkins 3, Somerville 3, Stone 3, Muniz 2, Staten 2, Johnson, Parker). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
OHIO 85, STETSON 66
Percentages: FG .367, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Blackmon 4-9, Panzo 2-3, Harrison 2-4, Oglesby 1-3, Smith 1-3, Swenson 0-1, Tumblin 0-1, L.Brown 0-2, Peek 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Blackmon, Diawara, Smith). Turnovers: 17 (Smith 5, Blackmon 3, Tumblin 3, Swenson 2, Diawara,...
Porterville Recorder
UNC ASHEVILLE 74, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 73
Percentages: FG .509, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Caldwell 3-6, Pember 2-4, Jones 2-5, Battle 0-1, Gabrelcik 0-1, Stephney 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pember 5, Jones). Turnovers: 17 (Pember 6, Burgess 3, Stephney 3, McMullen 2, Battle, Caldwell, Mason). Steals: 9 (Battle 4,...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 62, SAMFORD 61
Percentages: FG .404, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Campbell 2-4, Staton-McCray 1-1, Dye 1-2, Rillie 1-3, Boyer 1-4, Marshall 0-1, N.Johnson 0-1, Richey 0-2, Parham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Achor 3, Dye, N.Johnson, Staton-McCray). Turnovers: 16 (Dye 4, Parham 4, Marshall 3, Rillie...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH TEXAS 62, UMASS 44
Percentages: FG .308, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Perry 2-6, Stone 1-2, Martinez 1-3, Scott 0-1, Eady 0-2, Jones 0-3, Huntsberry 0-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ousmane 2, Jones). Turnovers: 9 (Huntsberry 3, Eady 2, Perry 2, Ousmane, Scott). Steals: 12 (Perry 4, Huntsberry...
Porterville Recorder
RICE 110, NORTHWESTERN STATE 73
Percentages: FG .346, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (McDonald 2-7, J.Black 2-8, Hill 1-2, Sharp 1-2, Garrett 1-3, Haney 1-4, H.Black 0-2, Kuath 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hampton, Sharp). Turnovers: 9 (Hampton 2, Haney 2, McDonald, Prim, Sharp, Williams, Zelenbaba). Steals: 10 (Garrett...
Porterville Recorder
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 95, CLARKS SUMMIT 55
Percentages: FG .396, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (West 2-5, Mustafaa 2-6, Adams 1-1, Bruce 1-1, Houston 1-1, Izquierdo 0-1, Chest 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (H.Plantz). Turnovers: 25 (Moore 5, G.Plantz 4, West 4, Chest 3, Houston 3, H.Plantz 2, Adams, Bruce, Izquierdo,...
Porterville Recorder
Montana 81, Prairie View 76
MONTANA (6-5) Bannan 8-10 3-3 22, Di.Thomas 6-14 2-2 17, Martin 1-3 2-2 5, Moody 7-12 3-5 21, Whitney 7-9 2-2 16, Vazquez 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Oke 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-51 12-14 81. PRAIRIE VIEW (4-7) Bell 1-2 0-3 3, Rutty...
Comments / 0