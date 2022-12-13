BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 21 points to lead No. 24 Virginia Tech to a 74-48 victory over Grambling State on Saturday. Pedulla shot 5 for 12 from the floor and had four 3-pointers for the Hokies (11-1), who won their sixth straight game. Virginia Tech is making its first appearance in The Associated Press poll since finishing the 2020-21 season ranked No. 25. “We’ve got a chance,” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. “I’ve said to you guys before that I don’t think we’re approaching where we’re going to be in mid-January, late January, early February, and beyond. Slowly, but surely, we’re getting there. Our defense has taken an uptick. Our teams typically take a step ahead during this holiday season. Studies are over, and you’ve got a chance to really put it together. I’m looking forward to this next segment of our season.” Carte’are Gordon scored 12 points to lead Grambling State (6-4), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped.

