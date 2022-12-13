ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Just a bit better: Cardington-Lincoln slips past Northmor

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Cardington-Lincoln defeated Northmor 39-38 in Ohio girls basketball on December 14. Cardington-Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 10-2 margin over Northmor after the first quarter.
Mount Vernon's Zoldak, Loudonville's Shultz part of All-Area girls CC team

SHELBY — On an afternoon when some of the state’s best runners staggered to the finish line, Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales made it look easy. The 2022 girls cross country Runner of the Year, Gonzales coasted to a fourth-place finish in the Division II race at last month’s state championships at Fortress Obetz. She crossed the line in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds while battling 40 mph wind gusts and unseasonably warm temperatures.
Too much punch: Centerburg knocks out East Knox

Centerburg pushed past East Knox for a 45-28 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time East Knox and Centerburg played in a 53-46 game on January 5, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
GALLERY: Danville vs. Fredericktown GBK

Grant is a 2018 graduate of Ohio Northern University, where he studied journalism and played basketball. He likes coffee, books and minor league baseball. He loves telling stories and has a passion for local news.
Fredericktown considering installing EV charging stations downtown

FREDERICKTOWN -- The Village of Fredericktown is considering installing two electrical vehicle charging stations in its downtown district, as part of a renewed effort to increase commerce and quality of life in the heart of the village. Village Council gave a first reading to the proposal at its Dec. 5...
Knox County commissioners tap DeChant as EMA director

MOUNT VERNON — On Thursday, the Knox County commissioners named James T. DeChant as the new director of the Knox County Emergency Management Agency. His appointment is effective Dec. 31. DeChant joined the EMA in August 2021. He succeeds Mark Maxwell, who is retiring on Dec. 30.
Regional Planning Commission questions reason to support ADF financially

MOUNT VERNON — Regional Planning Commission members on Thursday agreed they wanted more information as to why they should financially support the Knox County Area Development Foundation. The RPC received a letter from the ADF requesting a $750 contribution each of the next three years. In response to a...
