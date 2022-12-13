ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PITTSBURGH 82, NORTH FLORIDA 56

Percentages: FG .377, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Hicklen 3-7, Hendricksen 2-5, Placer 1-6, Berry 0-1, Flakus 0-1, Rasmussen 0-1, Aybar 0-2, James 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aybar 2, Parker). Turnovers: 11 (Parker 2, Placer 2, Aybar, Berry, Hendricksen, Hicklen, Hrdlicka, James, Nze).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
LONGWOOD 75, THE CITADEL 70

Percentages: FG .429, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Granlund 2-3, Lliteras 2-4, Wilkins 2-10, Darden 1-1, Wade 1-4, Christmas 0-1, Napper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Watson 2, Wilkins). Turnovers: 11 (Darden 3, Lliteras 2, Wade 2, Wilkins 2, Granlund, Watson). Steals: 6 (Wilkins...
FARMVILLE, VA
No. 8 Kansas 84, No. 14 Indiana 62

INDIANA (8-3) Jackson-Davis 4-8 5-6 13, Kopp 2-7 0-0 6, Thompson 3-6 4-6 11, Hood-Schifino 2-11 5-6 11, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Galloway 2-2 0-0 4, Bates 2-8 0-0 5, Geronimo 2-3 0-0 4, Reneau 2-4 2-2 6, Gunn 1-2 0-0 2, Banks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 16-20 62.
LAWRENCE, KS
MISSOURI 68, UCF 66

Percentages: FG .500, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Honor 5-8, Hodge 3-5, Gholston 2-3, Ko.Brown 2-3, Carter 1-1, Gomillion 0-1, East 0-2, Mosley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (DeGray 2, Carter). Turnovers: 15 (Carter 4, Ko.Brown 4, Gholston 2, Honor 2, Mosley 2, DeGray).
ORLANDO, FL
PROVIDENCE 71, SETON HALL 67

Percentages: FG .434, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Hopkins 2-2, Locke 2-4, Carter 1-3, Breed 0-1, Bynum 0-1, Floyd 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Croswell 3, Carter 2, Castro 2). Turnovers: 14 (Bynum 5, Croswell 3, Castro 2, Hopkins 2, Breed, Pierre).
PROVIDENCE, RI
NO. 15 GONZAGA 100, NO. 4 ALABAMA 90

Percentages: FG .571, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Smith 2-2, Gregg 1-1, Hickman 1-2, Bolton 1-3, Watson 1-3, Strawther 1-4, Sallis 0-1, Timme 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hickman). Turnovers: 9 (Timme 6, Bolton, Smith, Strawther). Steals: 12 (Smith 5, Watson 3, Hickman 2,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RUTGERS 81, WAKE FOREST 57

Percentages: FG .400, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Monsanto 6-12, Appleby 2-2, Williamson 1-1, Hildreth 1-3, Carr 1-5, Keller 0-1, Klintman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marsh). Turnovers: 19 (Appleby 4, Hildreth 3, Monsanto 3, Williamson 3, Ituka 2, Bradford, Carr, Klintman, Marsh). Steals:...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
NORTHERN IOWA 83, TOWSON 66

Percentages: FG .542, FT .735. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Born 3-7, Anderson 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Wolf 1-3, Betz 0-1, Daniel 0-1, Duax 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Daniel). Turnovers: 13 (Betz 3, Born 3, Henry 3, Duax 2, Campbell, Peksari). Steals: 8 (Born 3, Anderson,...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
NO. 25 MIAMI (FL) 91, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 76

ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .426, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McCabe 3-7, Moore 2-6, Land 1-1, Hargis 1-2, Gregory 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Land). Turnovers: 8 (Cohen 2, Giles 2, Moore 2, Gregory, Land). Steals: 3 (Cohen, Giles, Gregory). Technical Fouls: None.
MIAMI, FL
LIBERTY 82, BRYANT 62

Percentages: FG .492, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (McGhee 5-11, Peebles 3-4, Porter 1-2, Venzant 1-2, Warfield 0-1, Rode 0-7). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Preston). Turnovers: 7 (Rode 2, Cleveland, Porter, Preston, Robinson, Warfield). Steals: 5 (Rode 2, McGhee, Preston, Warfield). Technical Fouls: None.
Miami 91, St. Francis (Pa.) 76

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (3-9) Cohen 10-16 10-13 30, Gregory 0-7 0-0 0, McCabe 3-9 0-0 9, Moore 8-16 7-8 25, Land 2-5 0-0 5, Giles 1-4 0-0 2, Hargis 1-3 0-0 3, Sanon 0-0 0-0 0, Liberis 1-1 0-0 2, Ruggery 0-0 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 17-21 76.
Ottawa 6, Detroit 3

Detroit210—3 First Period_1, Detroit, Veleno 4 (Kubalik, Soderblom), 2:32. 2, Ottawa, Batherson 9 (DeBrincat, Pinto), 12:47. 3, Detroit, Erne 5 (Walman, Suter), 14:56. 4, Ottawa, Chabot 7 (DeBrincat, Tkachuk), 18:42 (pp). Second Period_5, Ottawa, Batherson 10 (Tkachuk, DeBrincat), 1:40 (pp). 6, Detroit, Hronek 7 (Raymond, Perron), 12:14 (pp). Third...
DETROIT, MI
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m. Toronto at...
COLORADO STATE
Sports on TV for Sunday, December 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Stanford vs. Texas, Dallas. ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: NC A&T vs. Norfolk St., Las Vegas. 4:30 p.m. CBSSN — Southern U. at UAB. ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge:...
TENNESSEE STATE
Collins and Monmouth host Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (8-2) at Monmouth Hawks (1-10) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -11; over/under is 127.5. BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jack Collins scored 20 points in Monmouth's 86-71 loss to the Syracuse Orange. The Hawks have gone 0-2...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Tipton leads Bellarmine against Miami (OH) after 25-point outing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) at Bellarmine Knights (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -6.5; over/under is 140. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Garrett Tipton scored 25 points in Bellarmine's 69-58 win over the Murray State Racers. The Knights have gone 4-0 in home games. Bellarmine ranks fourth...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Dejulius leads Cincinnati against La Salle after 22-point game

La Salle Explorers (5-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -13; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces the La Salle Explorers after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 103-76 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Bearcats are 6-1 in home games. Cincinnati is fourth in...
CINCINNATI, OH

