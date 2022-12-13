Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH 82, NORTH FLORIDA 56
Percentages: FG .377, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Hicklen 3-7, Hendricksen 2-5, Placer 1-6, Berry 0-1, Flakus 0-1, Rasmussen 0-1, Aybar 0-2, James 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aybar 2, Parker). Turnovers: 11 (Parker 2, Placer 2, Aybar, Berry, Hendricksen, Hicklen, Hrdlicka, James, Nze).
LONGWOOD 75, THE CITADEL 70
Percentages: FG .429, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Granlund 2-3, Lliteras 2-4, Wilkins 2-10, Darden 1-1, Wade 1-4, Christmas 0-1, Napper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Watson 2, Wilkins). Turnovers: 11 (Darden 3, Lliteras 2, Wade 2, Wilkins 2, Granlund, Watson). Steals: 6 (Wilkins...
No. 8 Kansas 84, No. 14 Indiana 62
INDIANA (8-3) Jackson-Davis 4-8 5-6 13, Kopp 2-7 0-0 6, Thompson 3-6 4-6 11, Hood-Schifino 2-11 5-6 11, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Galloway 2-2 0-0 4, Bates 2-8 0-0 5, Geronimo 2-3 0-0 4, Reneau 2-4 2-2 6, Gunn 1-2 0-0 2, Banks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 16-20 62.
MISSOURI 68, UCF 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Honor 5-8, Hodge 3-5, Gholston 2-3, Ko.Brown 2-3, Carter 1-1, Gomillion 0-1, East 0-2, Mosley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (DeGray 2, Carter). Turnovers: 15 (Carter 4, Ko.Brown 4, Gholston 2, Honor 2, Mosley 2, DeGray).
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
PROVIDENCE 71, SETON HALL 67
Percentages: FG .434, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Hopkins 2-2, Locke 2-4, Carter 1-3, Breed 0-1, Bynum 0-1, Floyd 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Croswell 3, Carter 2, Castro 2). Turnovers: 14 (Bynum 5, Croswell 3, Castro 2, Hopkins 2, Breed, Pierre).
NO. 15 GONZAGA 100, NO. 4 ALABAMA 90
Percentages: FG .571, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Smith 2-2, Gregg 1-1, Hickman 1-2, Bolton 1-3, Watson 1-3, Strawther 1-4, Sallis 0-1, Timme 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hickman). Turnovers: 9 (Timme 6, Bolton, Smith, Strawther). Steals: 12 (Smith 5, Watson 3, Hickman 2,...
RUTGERS 81, WAKE FOREST 57
Percentages: FG .400, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Monsanto 6-12, Appleby 2-2, Williamson 1-1, Hildreth 1-3, Carr 1-5, Keller 0-1, Klintman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marsh). Turnovers: 19 (Appleby 4, Hildreth 3, Monsanto 3, Williamson 3, Ituka 2, Bradford, Carr, Klintman, Marsh). Steals:...
NORTHERN IOWA 83, TOWSON 66
Percentages: FG .542, FT .735. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Born 3-7, Anderson 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Wolf 1-3, Betz 0-1, Daniel 0-1, Duax 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Daniel). Turnovers: 13 (Betz 3, Born 3, Henry 3, Duax 2, Campbell, Peksari). Steals: 8 (Born 3, Anderson,...
NO. 25 MIAMI (FL) 91, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 76
ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .426, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McCabe 3-7, Moore 2-6, Land 1-1, Hargis 1-2, Gregory 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Land). Turnovers: 8 (Cohen 2, Giles 2, Moore 2, Gregory, Land). Steals: 3 (Cohen, Giles, Gregory). Technical Fouls: None.
LIBERTY 82, BRYANT 62
Percentages: FG .492, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (McGhee 5-11, Peebles 3-4, Porter 1-2, Venzant 1-2, Warfield 0-1, Rode 0-7). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Preston). Turnovers: 7 (Rode 2, Cleveland, Porter, Preston, Robinson, Warfield). Steals: 5 (Rode 2, McGhee, Preston, Warfield). Technical Fouls: None.
Miami 91, St. Francis (Pa.) 76
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (3-9) Cohen 10-16 10-13 30, Gregory 0-7 0-0 0, McCabe 3-9 0-0 9, Moore 8-16 7-8 25, Land 2-5 0-0 5, Giles 1-4 0-0 2, Hargis 1-3 0-0 3, Sanon 0-0 0-0 0, Liberis 1-1 0-0 2, Ruggery 0-0 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 17-21 76.
Ottawa 6, Detroit 3
Detroit210—3 First Period_1, Detroit, Veleno 4 (Kubalik, Soderblom), 2:32. 2, Ottawa, Batherson 9 (DeBrincat, Pinto), 12:47. 3, Detroit, Erne 5 (Walman, Suter), 14:56. 4, Ottawa, Chabot 7 (DeBrincat, Tkachuk), 18:42 (pp). Second Period_5, Ottawa, Batherson 10 (Tkachuk, DeBrincat), 1:40 (pp). 6, Detroit, Hronek 7 (Raymond, Perron), 12:14 (pp). Third...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m. Toronto at...
Sports on TV for Sunday, December 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN2 — Pac-12 US LBM Coast To Coast Challenge: Stanford vs. Texas, Dallas. ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge: NC A&T vs. Norfolk St., Las Vegas. 4:30 p.m. CBSSN — Southern U. at UAB. ESPNU — Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Challenge:...
Collins and Monmouth host Charlotte
Charlotte 49ers (8-2) at Monmouth Hawks (1-10) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -11; over/under is 127.5. BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Jack Collins scored 20 points in Monmouth's 86-71 loss to the Syracuse Orange. The Hawks have gone 0-2...
Tipton leads Bellarmine against Miami (OH) after 25-point outing
Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) at Bellarmine Knights (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -6.5; over/under is 140. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Garrett Tipton scored 25 points in Bellarmine's 69-58 win over the Murray State Racers. The Knights have gone 4-0 in home games. Bellarmine ranks fourth...
Dejulius leads Cincinnati against La Salle after 22-point game
La Salle Explorers (5-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -13; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces the La Salle Explorers after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 103-76 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Bearcats are 6-1 in home games. Cincinnati is fourth in...
