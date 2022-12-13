Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police hunt for poachers who killed 2 black bears, left them in trees in SW Oregon
Oregon State Police are searching for a poacher or poachers who killed two black bears in Southwest Oregon in October. On Oct. 29, a black bear was discovered in a tree with an arrow protruding from its chest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Thursday. Jackson County firefighters removed the body of the 275-pound female black bear, which was lodged about 40 feet up a pine tree off Anderson Creek Road near Talent, about 6 miles north of Ashland.
Fatal vehicle vs pedestrian accident at 6th and Fargo
On Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:28 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision at the intersection of Hwy 39 and Fargo St, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a white GMC Sierra, operated by Christina Mueller (22), of Klamath Falls, was traveling...
highway58herald.org
Oregon Department of Transportation: New I-5 Siskiyou Summit signs keep travelers safe, regulate speeds
ASHLAND –Six new electronic message signs on northbound Interstate 5 will help keep travelers informed on changing conditions and help regulate speeds on the highest summit on the Interstate 5 corridor. The signs are located between the Oregon-California border and Ashland, and will be live by January 1, 2023.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/15 – Man Arrested After Menacing Medford In-N-Out Burger, Ashland Albertson’s Robbery Suspect Taken Into Custody
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:27 AM DEC. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM...
KDRV
Bend police asking for Medford-area community's help in missing persons case
MEDFORD, Ore. – Right now, Bend police are asking for help from the Medford community in a missing persons case. Bend police say that 34-year-old Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar went missing between Tuesday, December 13, and Wednesday, December 14. She was found safe last night in Shady Cove. But, police...
KTVZ
USFWS offers $5,000 reward for info on illegal killing of gray wolf near Upper Klamath Lake
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) related to the death of a federally protected gray wolf in Klamath County. On October 6, a radio collared male gray wolf...
KTVL
Medford man arrested three times in less than 30 hours
A 23-year-old Medford man was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail three times in less than 30 hours. Logan Carranza-Legarda’s third arrest came after officers with the Medford Police Department. “Mr. Carranza-Legarda actually came in twice prior to this incident, both on the 13th and on the...
KTVL
Firefighters put out fire at marijuana warehouse
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says multiple units contained a fire near Rossanley Drive Wednesday morning. According to officials, the fire was at a marijuana warehouse. The fire was contained in a single room. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls man arrested for motel room armed robbery
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - At approximately 2:00 PM on December 9, 2022, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Motel 6 on South 6th Street in Klamath Falls on a report of an individual entering a hotel room and threatened guests with a firearm. Deputies arriving on the scene...
KDRV
Suspect arrested after breaking windows at In-N-Out, threatening customers with knife
MEDORD, Ore. -- A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after breaking multiple windows of the In-N-Out restaurant and threatening customers with a knife. The Medford Police Department says 23-year-old Logan Carranza-Legarda was arrested early Wednesday morning after breaking a window and trespassing at the In-N-Out on Crater Lake Highway. Later...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/14 – Medford’s Foothill Road Widening Project To Start In 2023, Rogue River Elementary Shuts Down For The Week Due To Widespread Illness
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:18 PM DEC. 13, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM...
actionnewsnow.com
Missing man found dead near Mt. Shasta
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A Mount Shasta man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead near Mt. Shasta, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found 69-year-old Steven Hobbs of Mount Shasta about 1 1/2 miles away from the Bunny Flat parking lot at Mt. Shasta.
KDRV
Brown appoints two new judges for Jackson and Klamath Counties
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Two Oregon counties are getting new judges this month at the appointment of Governor Kate Brown. Brown announced today she is appointing Jeremy Markiewicz to the Jackson County Circuit Court to fill a vacancy created by Judge Lorenzo Mejia’s planned retirement and is appointing Stephen Hedlund to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill a vacancy created by the planned retirement of Judge Daniel Bunch.
Governor Kate Brown Appoints Judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts
(Salem, OR) – Governor Kate Brown announced today that she will appoint judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts. Governor Brown will appoint Jeremy Markiewicz to the Jackson County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by Judge Lorenzo Mejia’s planned retirement, and will appoint Stephen Hedlund to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by the planned retirement of Judge Daniel Bunch. Both appointments are effective on December 31, 2022.
KDRV
Medford considers motel purchase and utility fee increase tonight
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford is considering buying a motel and raising the City's Public Safety utility fee by $1.00. Medford's City Council is considering both matters tonight. The Medford City Council is considering a purchase of the Redwood Inn from local homeless service provider Rogue Retreat. It is also looking at adequate funding for Medford's public safety services which account for 64% of a projected $9.7-million deficit for the 2023-2025 biennium. Both topics are in the City Council's agenda list for its 6pm meeting tonight.
KTVL
Police ask for help identifying suspect after recent theft
PHOENIX, Ore. — Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in this photo. According to officials, it is in connection to a recent theft of Ray's Food Place on Dec. 9. If you recognize this person, contact the Phoenix Police Department at 541-535-1113...
KDRV
Medford Woman elected chair of the Oregon Bankers Association
MEDFORD, Ore. - Joan Reukauf, executive vice president and chief operating officer of People's Bank of Commerce in Medford, has been elected chair of the Oregon Bankers Association (OBA). This makes her the first known person of color to helm the association in its 117-year history. The OBA, Oregon's only trade association dedicated to the banking industry and its customers, elected its 2023 board officers and directors during its annual meeting on December 6.
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office identifies vehicle used in White City robbery case
UPDATE (12/10/2022): The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they identified the suspects' vehicle. If you have any information about the armed robbery or suspects involved, please call ECSO dispatch at (541) 776-7206. WHITE CITY, Ore. – Right now, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is trying to find...
KDRV
Two local businesses robbed, suspect identified
MEDFORD, ORE. - A male has been identified after robbing local Medford businesses. Medford police received a report of two separate robberies that took place at two local businesses. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old James Austin Buchanan. Medford police identified the suspect by reviewing the surveillance footage captured during...
Comments / 0