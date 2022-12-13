ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AR

Kait 8

Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police documents reveal a man accused of shooting and killing a Southern Arkansas police officer was no stranger to Northeast Arkansas law enforcement. In newly obtained body camera video, Jonesboro police officers could be seen responding to a call involving Jacob Cole Barnes in Aug. 2021.
JONESBORO, AR
KATV

Child's body found buried below hallway floor in Lee County house

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The body of a 6-year-old boy was discovered buried below a hallway floor inside a Lee County home on Friday night, according to an Arkansas State Police news release. Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called to the scene by...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police looking for 13-year-old runaway from Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on December 14. She is described as being 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds. Anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Stuttgart officer killed in attempt to arrest Stone County man

A Stuttgart police officer is dead and an Arkansas State Trooper has been wounded during an attempt to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart. According the to the Arkansas State Police, a vehicle pursuit began Wednesday night around 11 ended south of the city near Rieger Road when the suspect, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

Arkansas State Police arrest suspect in I-430 shooting incident

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Special agents with Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence in connection to a shooting incident that happened in March. According to reports, a North Little Rock woman reported that as she was traveling south on I-430, the driver of a car, later identified as Torrence, fired a gun and the round struck her vehicle near the David O. Dodd overpass.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

