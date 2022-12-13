Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police documents reveal a man accused of shooting and killing a Southern Arkansas police officer was no stranger to Northeast Arkansas law enforcement. In newly obtained body camera video, Jonesboro police officers could be seen responding to a call involving Jacob Cole Barnes in Aug. 2021.
Child's body found buried below hallway floor in Lee County house
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The body of a 6-year-old boy was discovered buried below a hallway floor inside a Lee County home on Friday night, according to an Arkansas State Police news release. Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called to the scene by...
Police looking for 13-year-old runaway from Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on December 14. She is described as being 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds. Anyone who may have information regarding her whereabouts...
Little Rock woman reflects on killing of her 3-year-old grandson on his 6th death anniversary
On December 17, 2016, at the intersection of Mabelvale and Chicot in Little Rock, Kim King-Macon heard horns honking at her, which was followed by a gunshot.
Stuttgart neighbor recalls tragic overnight shooting that left an officer dead
Two Arkansas families' lives are forever changed after an overnight shooting that killed a Stuttgart police officer and left the suspect dead.
Prosecutor says no criminal charges to be filed in death of Jonesboro PD recruit
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Prosecutor has determined that the death of a Jonesboro police recruit will not result in criminal charges, our content partner, Region 8 News, reported. Patrolman Vincent " Vinny" Parks died on Sunday, July 17 while attending the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training...
Wife of 2020 Hot Springs fallen officer sends love to family of 2022 Stuttgart fallen officer
When a law enforcement officer is killed it sends shockwaves through the community, they serve but also their law enforcement family.
White Co. & Kansas law enforcement work together; rescues teen girl from abduction
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Authorities of the White County Sheriff's Office team up with a Kansas law enforcement agency to rescue an abducted teenage Arkansas girl and arrest a 35-year-old Wichita man in connection to the crime. Police said the arrest of David E. Roark stemmed from an investigation...
One Stuttgart officer dead after an overnight gunfire exchange with suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police officials confirmed Thursday morning that a Stuttgart police officer has been killed in an overnight shooting, with a state police officer also being injured. To make a contribution, click HERE. A vehicle pursuit began at around 11 p.m. Wednesday night with a...
Benton police are searching for a man who walked out of Home Depot without paying
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced they are searching for the identity of a man who stole from Home Depot. According to the police, this incident occurred on Nov. 19 and they have yet to locate the man. Police said he walked out of the store...
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested in Lawrence Landing shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that an arrest was made in connection to the Lawrence Landing shooting on Monday. No names have been released at this time. Police originally said that the shooting to place around 4:42 p.m. Police said that no additional...
Pulaski County Sherriff's search for runaway 16-year-old female
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has asked for the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Mariyah Mitchel was last seen on December 11 leaving her parent's home on Harper Road in Little Rock. She is described as being about 5'2" in...
Little Rock family home hit with bullets in Saturday night shooting
A mother and her children were left traumatized after bullets pierced through their Little Rock home on Saturday night.
Stuttgart officer killed in attempt to arrest Stone County man
A Stuttgart police officer is dead and an Arkansas State Trooper has been wounded during an attempt to arrest a Stone County man south of Stuttgart. According the to the Arkansas State Police, a vehicle pursuit began Wednesday night around 11 ended south of the city near Rieger Road when the suspect, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.
Arkansas State Police arrest suspect in I-430 shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Special agents with Arkansas State Police arrested 32-year-old Christian M. Torrence in connection to a shooting incident that happened in March. According to reports, a North Little Rock woman reported that as she was traveling south on I-430, the driver of a car, later identified as Torrence, fired a gun and the round struck her vehicle near the David O. Dodd overpass.
Newport man gets 10-year federal sentence for pipe bombs
A Newport man received a 10-year prison sentence in federal court Thursday after officers found an unregistered gun and pipe bombs in his home.
Police make arrest in connection to Friday hit-and-run in Sherwood
Sherwood Police said an arrest was made on Tuesday in connection to a Friday hit-and-run on Kiehl Avenue
3-year-old child found in the streets of Jacksonville instead of at his daycare.
A three-year-old child with down syndrome was found in the middle of the road by a good samaritan while he was supposed to be in the specialized care of a local preschool.
North Little Rock Police search for missing 27-year-old woman
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing woman. 27-year-old Kennedy Forrester was last seen and heard from on November 27. According to reports, she could possibly be driving a gray Ford Escape. Anyone with information...
Newport man in possession of pipe bombs sentenced to 10 years in prison
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Office of the United States Attorney released information about a man from Newport who has been sentenced to ten years in prison. According to the release he has been sentenced for possession of an unregistered firearm after trying to sell pipe bombs. On Thursday...
