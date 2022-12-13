Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
No quarter given: Wooster puts down Mt. Vernon
Wooster recorded a big victory over Mt. Vernon 49-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Wooster jumped in front of Mt. Vernon 14-4 to begin the second quarter.
Urbana knocks out victory beat against Richwood North Union
Urbana grabbed a 41-29 victory at the expense of Richwood North Union in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 16. The first quarter gave Urbana an 8-6 lead over Richwood North Union.
GALLERY: Galion Kooper McCabe Memorial Pool Tournament
The Galion Kooper McCabe Memorial Pool Tournament was held Saturday at Galion High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Bellefontaine uses bonus action to stop Plain City Jonathan Alder
Bellefontaine used overtime to slip past Plain City Jonathan Alder 53-46 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Bellefontaine drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Plain City Jonathan Alder after the first quarter.
Lexington remains unbeaten with tight win at New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA -- Freshman Brayden Fogle played beyond his years Friday night, carrying Lexington to a tough, 51-46 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory at New Philadelphia. The 6-foot-4 Fogle was the only one of the Minutemen to reach double figures. He posted 16 points and six rebounds to help Lex overcome a sluggish start.
Lewistown Indian Lake hustles by Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Lewistown Indian Lake tipped and eventually toppled Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 65-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Lewistown Indian Lake and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off on December 10, 2021 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.
Columbus Walnut Ridge engulfs Columbus Marion-Franklin in point barrage
Columbus Walnut Ridge earned its community's accolades after an 80-59 win over Columbus Marion-Franklin in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off on January 31, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School. For a full recap, click here.
Tontogany Otsego explodes past Millbury Lake
Tontogany Otsego earned a convincing 55-32 win over Millbury Lake on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Tontogany Otsego drew first blood by forging a 15-12 margin over Millbury Lake after the first quarter.
Grove City shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Pickerington North
Grove City rallied from behind to knock off Pickerington North for a 39-23 verdict on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Pickerington North authored a promising start, taking a 9-6 advantage over Grove City at the end of the first quarter.
Storm warning: Etna Liberty Christian unleashes full fury on Westerville Northside Christian
Etna Liberty Christian flexed its muscle and floored Westerville Northside Christian 38-16 in Ohio girls basketball on December 16. In recent action on December 9, Etna Liberty Christian faced off against Granville Christian and Westerville Northside Christian took on Brice New Hope Christian on December 2 at Brice New Hope Christian Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Never a doubt: Pickerington Central breezes past Groveport Madison
Pickerington Central showed it had the juice to douse Groveport Madison in a points barrage during a 61-18 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Pickerington Central and Groveport Madison played in a 78-43 game on December 17, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Bowling Green earns narrow win over Sylvania Southview
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Bowling Green defeated Sylvania Southview 43-40 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 16. Last season, Sylvania Southview and Bowling Green faced off on January 28, 2022 at Sylvania Southview High School. For more, click here.
Too close for comfort: Tiffin Calvert strains past Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
With little to no wiggle room, Tiffin Calvert nosed past Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 53-48 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 15. The start wasn't the problem for Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, as it began with a 16-10 edge over Tiffin Calvert through the end of the first quarter.
GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 51, Lexington 45
Mansfield Senior beat Lexington 51-45 in Ohio Cardinal Conference girls basketball action Thursday at Lexington. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Centerburg thwarts East Knox's quest
Centerburg pushed past East Knox for a 45-28 win at Centerburg High on December 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, East Knox and Centerburg faced off on January 5, 2022 at Centerburg High School. For more, click here.
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon drums New Riegel with resounding beat
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon delivered all the smoke to disorient New Riegel and flew away with a 51-20 win at New Riegel High on December 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, New Riegel and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with December 17, 2021 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School last...
Too close for comfort: Delaware Olentangy Berlin strains past Dublin Jerome
Delaware Olentangy Berlin poked just enough holes in Dublin Jerome's defense to garner a taut, 42-41 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 16. Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Dublin Jerome squared off with February 9, 2022 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Danville snatches victory over Fredericktown
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Danville had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Fredericktown 66-58 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 14. Last season, Danville and Fredericktown faced off on January 5, 2022 at Danville High School. We covered the game....
Danville withstands ferocious Fredericktown rally to notch KMAC win
DANVILLE -- Experience matters in the game of basketball. Often times, the team with the most battle-tested players – those who have been there and done that – is the one that prevails in late-game situations, when tension crescendos and instinct takes over.
True Grit: Shelby's Finnegan shows resolve on biggest stage
SHELBY — It wasn’t the coronation ceremony he hoped for, but Shelby’s Huck Finnegan proved his mettle at the cross country state championships. The All-Area Boys Runner of the Year in Source Media's 4-county coverage area, Finnegan scratched and clawed his way to an All-Ohio finish during the Division II race. He finished 30th in 16:38.8, securing the final All-Ohio spot.
