Volunteers help pack Mountaire Cares boxes to feed 12,000
Mike and Judy Hall of Long Neck have been volunteering for years to pack Mountaire Cares holiday food boxes for the needy. For Judy, it’s one of the ways she has been giving back in thanks for recovering from a 2012 aneurysm that required her to learn to walk and feed herself again. “I thought, ‘You know what, I ... Read More
WBOC
Georgetown Tiny Homes Still Expected to Open Before New Year Despite Issues
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- While the Springboard Collaborative has faced several delays in opening the pallet shelter village or tiny homes to the homeless community in Georgetown, project leaders are hopeful that people can begin moving in before the New Year. The latest delay was due to an unavailability of electrical...
Cape Gazette
Jimmy Boyer’s train collection finds new home
In its second year, the Georgetown Historical Society Train Museum is getting bigger and better. The Jimmy Boyer Christmas Train Show has one more open house taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at the museum, 510 South Bedford St., Georgetown. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Four Places to Have a Delicious Lunch in Worcester County, MD
If you're like me, you aren't ready to break the fast until after 11, which means lunch is arguably the most important meal of the day. The early birds can have their bacon and eggs. Here's a list of lunch places for those of us who believe fried chicken and burgers are perfectly acceptable as the day's first meal, served with lots of coffee, of course.
starpublications.online
Developer purchases Nylon Capital Shopping Center with help from city of Seaford, state
Years ago, the Nylon Shopping Center in Seaford was hustling and bustling this time of year as area residents came to the center to do their Christmas shopping. It only seemed fitting that the announcement of the purchase and the redevelopment of the center was announced in front of the former Woolworth’s store last Tuesday, during the Christmas season.
WMDT.com
Grocery Outlet now open in Salisbury, bringing affordable groceries
SALISBURY, Md. – A new face is joining a Salisbury shopping center, the Salisbury Grocery Outlet. This morning, the new business had its grand opening. At the ribbon cutting, the first 100 customers received gift cards and free reusable bags. The store is a bargain market, making sure food makes it to your table affordably, including name brands.
WBOC
Fewer Officers Could be on the Streets of Ocean City This Summer
OCEAN CITY, Md -- The Ocean City Police Department has seen a decline in seasonal applicants. Despite the challenges, OCPD says it's not time to hit the panic button. So far this year, only 35 people have applied for a seasonal position with OCPD as an officer or public safety aid. Last year, there was a total of 115 applicants.
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, Delaware
I think it's important to preface this review by saying that I am not a huge fan of Mexican food. I've never been one of those people to go crazy for tacos and margs. For me, Chinese and sushi is where it's at.
WMDT.com
$60M investment to breathe new life into Nylon Capital Shopping Center in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – It’s a new day for Seaford, as a mostly vacant shopping center is set to get a breath of new life. Today, the Nylon Capital Shopping Center is home to only a small handful of tenants. Seaford Mayor David Genshaw says it was much busier, and different scene years ago. “40 years ago, I was a senior in high school and this site, on a day like today before Christmas, would’ve been packed,” he said at a Tuesday press conference.
WBOC
Downtown Lewes Struggle with Bike Parking Shortage
Officials in the City of Lewes are working to solve a bike parking shortage in the downtown area. The many bicycle and walking trails in Lewes have drawn an influx of people and bicycles to the town, especially during the spring and summer months.
WBOC
$100 Million Recommended To Fund New Easton Medical Center
EASTON, Md. - The proposed multi-million dollar University of Maryland Shore Regional Medical Center in Talbot County is years in the making. On Thursday, as part of his budget proposal, Governor Larry Hogan urged governor-elect Wes Moore to fund several projects. That includes $100 million dollars for the new hospital.
Cape Gazette
Great Outdoor Cottages opens for business
Great Outdoor Cottages celebrated its grand opening Dec. 8 in Sussex County's Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. A ribbon cutting was conducted by the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. And already, the company is looking to expand and hire more employees. Chief Operating Officer Mike Scheid said the goal was to build and sell 200 park models in 2022, and they have built 315 so far this year and will reach 345 cottages by year's end.
Cape Gazette
Nassau Valley Vineyards sets holiday shopping event Dec. 17
Nassau Valley Vineyards invites folks to stop in for some holiday fun and support local producers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at 32165 Winery Way, Lewes. Patrons can shop with some of Nassau Valley’s Farmers Market artisanal craft vendors and check out the art show and sale of works by Joan Fabbri and Ruth Ann Kaufman.
WBOC
Christmas in Cambridge Looks a Little Crabby for the 9th Year
It's a "crabby" kind of Christmas in Cambridge. This 20 feet tall Crab Bushel Christmas Tree stands proud on the corners of downtown.
delawarepublic.org
City of Milford looking to relocate fire sirens
The City of Milford and Carlisle Fire Company are working on a license agreement to address the city’s fire sirens. Milford has three fire sirens, but only one - the one attached to the water tower downtown near City Hall - is operating. The license would make all three...
WBOC
Fruitland Police Department Welcomes Motorcycles to Fleet
FRUITLAND, Md. - The Fruitland Police Department has added four new motorcycles to its fleet. Chief Krah Plunkert says that when the department asked the city council for two motorcycles it offered the department four. Plunkert says the motorcycles were paid for by grants and donations, and not a penny from the taxpayer.
WBOC
Post Office Closure Causes Frustration Among Some Trappe Neighbors
TRAPPE, Md. - The Post Office, in Trappe, has been closed since early October. Town leaders say it was a pipe burst inside. Now, there are signs on the doors turning people away. And the closure is forcing some people, in town, to drive to Cambridge just so they can get their mail. Those in town, are becoming more and more frustrated by the day.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
Cape Gazette
Wreaths Across America event set in Rehoboth Dec. 17
Rehoboth Beach Main Street and the Rehoboth Beach Homeowners Association will hold their second annual Wreaths Across America event at 12 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at Epworth Cemetery on Henlopen Avenue in Rehoboth Beach. With the mission to remember, honor and teach, National Wreaths Across America Day sees organizations across...
Harbor Freight looking forward to Milford store opening
In September 2022, Harbor Freight announced that it planned to open a new location in the former Peebles building, located at 642 North Dupont Boulevard. At the time, the company could not release finalized plans for the location, but now say that renovations are underway with a plan to open the new store in early summer 2023. “This will be ... Read More
