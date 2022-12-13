Energy giant awards STEM grants to school, non-profits

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Eleven schools and education nonprofits in the Chicago area will split $380,000 to create STEM learning opportunities for students.

Project SYNCERE was one of the organizations to receive money from Exelon’s foundation one year ago.

Jason Coleman, executive director of the non-profit, said they used their $50,000 grant to remodel a classroom at Holy Angels in Bronzeville, where they host their E-cademy program on Saturdays.

After summer construction, the fabrication lab opened this fall with a mitre saw; routers; 3D printers; laser cutters and computers for students to use.

Coleman says they have about 90 kids in the program now from middle and high schools across the city. All are working on engineering classes well before their peers.

Checks have started to go out to this year’s local grant recipients: After School Matters; Calculated Genuis; Chicago Youth Centers; Curie High School; Current Innovation; NFP; Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance; Howard Area Community Center; Morton Freshman Center; Morton West High School; National Society of Black Engineers – Chicago Professionals; and The Kingdom Advancement Center Inc.

