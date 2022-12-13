Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Walmart Employee’s Response to a Customer in the Express Lane After She Is 1 Item Over Maximum Limit Sparks Debate
A new survey shows 78% believe bad behavior from customers toward employees is more common than it was five years ago. A Walmart employee shared her experience on TikTok after an angry customer hurled abuse at her after she refused to check out 21 items in the 20 items-or-less express lane.
Brittney Griner just spoke out for the first time since she was freed from Russian custody and says the last 10 months have been ‘a battle at every turn’
Last week, WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after being detained in Russia for 10 months over drug charges. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home,” President Joe Biden said during a news conference announcing her return. Griner was sentenced...
Post Register
Caribbean divided as Netherlands mulls slavery apology
PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — Dutch colonizers kidnapped men, women and children and enslaved them on plantations growing sugar, coffee and other goods that built wealth at the price of misery. On Monday, the Netherlands is expected to become one of the few nations to apologize for its role in...
