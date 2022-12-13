ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Gov. Mills welcomes global animal health technology company to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – There was a ribbon cutting for a technology company in downtown Portland Thursday. Governor Janet Mills delivered remarks, marking the official opening of the new Covetrus headquarters and pharmacy. Covetrus is a global animal health technology and services company that Mills says is a great example...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

TSA offers tips for Maine travelers this holiday season

PORTLAND (WGME) – TSA New England is offering some advice on how to make sure your travel experience goes smoothly this holiday season. First, make sure you get to the airport two hours before your scheduled departure time. TSA says this is especially important during busy hours, which are...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine Homeless Veterans Alliance wraps gifts to help homeless vets

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – This holiday season, the Maine Homeless Veterans Alliance is "wrapping for a reason." The group is at the Maine Mall, wrapping your presents. It's free, but they appreciate donations. The goal is to raise enough money for a new van to help deliver much-needed supplies...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Road crews ready to roll as snowstorm heads towards Maine

FREEPORT (WGME) -- Road crews across Maine have been gearing up for Friday and Saturday’s storm. Plow drivers say they are ready to tackle what could be the first significant snowfall of the season. Freeport Public Works foreman Bob Bradley says it was good to get a few practice...
FREEPORT, ME
WPFO

Maine's minimum wage set to increase on Jan. 1

Maine’s minimum wage will increase starting January 1. The state’s current minimum wage sits at $12.75 an hour. The increase will jump to $13.80 an hour at the start of the new year. Service employees who work under the "tip wage" will now receive a minimum $6.90 per...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

62 cadets graduate from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy

VASSALBORO (WGME) -- The Maine Criminal Justice Academy held a graduation Friday in Vassalboro for the 42nd Basic Law Enforcement Training Program. The Maine Department of Public Safety says 62 cadets graduated from the 18-week intensive training program. They will now join state, county and municipal agencies across Maine as...
VASSALBORO, ME
WPFO

Debate over heating aid legislation continues in Augusta, Gov. Mills hopeful

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With colder weather settling in, the debate over how to send relief to Mainers struggling to pay their bills is continuing in Augusta. Wednesday, Governor Janet Mills said she's hopeful a plan can move forward quickly and she's willing to continue working with law makers on both sides to make that happen.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Contractors drop off bucket loader of toys for Joy of Sharing

A bucket full of holiday fun. That was the scene outside our studio Thursday morning where the Associated General Contractors of Maine dropped off toys with a bucket loader. After the toys were dropped off, the Salvation Army came by to pick them up and distribute them to families in need.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy