WASHINGTON (TND) — The final piece of a massive storm system that's crawled across the country is now hovering over New England. Light snow showers gradually coming to an end over the northern Plains and upper Midwest where winter weather advisories remain in place. According to the Weather Prediction Center, blowing snow could result in near-zero visibility at times and snow-covered roads will make travel dangerous.

MAINE STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO