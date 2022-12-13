Tonight at 6PM the #1 ranked and seeded Texas Longhorns are two matches away from being the next National Champion. They will first have to defeat the #2 seeded San Diego Toreros who are making their first Final Four appearance. Not since 2012 has Texas earned the national title and it remains program superstar, Logan Eggleston’s, one unmet goal for her storied career at the University.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO