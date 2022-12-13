ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boom! Texas lands 5-star LB Anthony Hill

(Photo/Twitter: @horbopicz) National signing day is 6 days away, and the Longhorns made a huge splash Thursday night securing the commitment of 2023 5-star LB Anthony Hill. Hill, who is a standout for powerhouse Denton Ryan High School, was previously committed to Texas A&M before backing off his pledge in November. He is ranked #19 overall in the 247sports composite rankings. Hill joins a stout LB class of S'Maje Burrell, Liona Lefau and Derion Gullette.
hornsports.com

Title Quest: Longhorns Face Toreros Tonight in NCAA Women’s Volleyball Semifinal

Tonight at 6PM the #1 ranked and seeded Texas Longhorns are two matches away from being the next National Champion. They will first have to defeat the #2 seeded San Diego Toreros who are making their first Final Four appearance. Not since 2012 has Texas earned the national title and it remains program superstar, Logan Eggleston’s, one unmet goal for her storied career at the University.
