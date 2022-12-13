Read full article on original website
Irish Attitude
4d ago
I really don’t understand how they measure there snow, I have 4 1/2 feet of untouched snow in my backyard. That’s a hell of a lot more than 16 inches.
3
alaskasnewssource.com
No more snow—but it will get cold
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fog rolled into Anchorage Thursday night, with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through midnight. Reviewing snowfall amounts: 27 inches for Anchorage in the past 7 days, 41 inches for the month of December, and that gives the city 55 inches of snow for the season so far. This December in Anchorage is currently second place by the slimmest of margins (.06″) for the snowiest December on record.
alaskapublic.org
Should snow — in Anchorage, Alaska — be this disruptive?
Last week, Jovell Rennie of downtown Anchorage tweeted an open offer to help out drivers stuck in the snow. Since then, he’s unstuck more than 20 people. He said it’s his favorite winter activity. “I was like, completely serious. Cause, it feels good, you know?” he said. “It’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Successive winter storms blanket Alaska in snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter storms are bringing heavy amounts of snow to Alaska on Wednesday night, with winter storm warnings and advisories ongoing. Snowfall amounts for Anchorage are 7 to 14 inches. Snowfall totals are going to be high in the Copper River Basin, near Valdez and Thompson Pass. The storm system has connections to tropical moisture just north of Hawaii and that is prompting the heavy snow event. Once the storm passes, clearing skies and cooler temperatures will mark the return of high pressure.
alaskalandmine.com
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson declares December “ski or sled to work month”
At a sparsely-attended press conference on the Park Strip, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced that his office had declared December “ski or sled to work month.” According to Bronson, roads and sidewalks will be minimally plowed or remain buried under giant snowdrifts in order to encourage residents to engage in healthier forms of wintertime transportation.
In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation
Alaska has been experiencing unprecedented extreme weather, but what does that really mean for Alaskans? During the past week, 2 to 4 feet of snow fell widely across the Southcentral part of the state, seriously disrupting pre-Christmas activities for more than half of Alaskans. At the same time, record-breaking high temperatures on the North Slope […] The post In changing climate, Alaska faces risk of extreme precipitation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Visually impaired people are having a tough time navigating Anchorage's unplowed sidewalks
According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound.
alaskasnewssource.com
Digging deep: Uncovering the numbers of the historic snow in Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Do you remember when eBay first became popular? How about the start of the one-of-a-kind Ask Jeeves website, or the first-ever cloning of a mammal, Dolly the Sheep? It’s been a quarter of a century — 26 years to be exact — since all of these events took place. So, why the recollection of these major events at one point in history? Simple, to whip up some nostalgia, but also to draw your attention to the past and just how quickly time can fly.
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter storm impacts: Heavy snow set to arrive Wednesday evening
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s Groundhog Day again, as the never-ending cycle of snow continues to slam into Southcentral Alaska. With only half of the month gone, Anchorage has already secured itself into the top 10 in terms of snowfall in December. With a healthy snow depth of just under 3 feet, more snow moving into Southcentral could cause issues.
alaskapublic.org
Most Mat-Su schools again closed as major storm approaches Anchorage
Most Mat-Su Borough schools are closed again Wednesday due to snowy road conditions, as forecasters warn of another major snowstorm forecast to hit the Anchorage and Mat-Su areas overnight. The Mat-Su Borough School District announced a third consecutive remote learning day for all but five of its northern schools Wednesday....
alaskasnewssource.com
Outdoor heating vents should be cleared of snow to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The deep snow is raising concerns for homeowners who need to make sure heating vents for their furnaces, boilers and hot water heaters are cleared of snow. Rob Merchant, owner of Moore Heating, said the usual result of a vent plugged with snow is that a...
alaskasnewssource.com
A very Alaskan Christmas
According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Bowl blanketed by back-to-back snowstorms
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The aftermath of the second major snowfall in Southcentral Alaska in a week presents a perfect opportunity to keep safety tips in mind — for old and new Alaskans alike. Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd shared some suggestions to keep your home and...
radiokenai.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Kenai Peninsula Beginning Thursday Night
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect 9 p.m. Thursday evening, December 14th, through 6 a.m. Thursday morning, December 15th, for the Western Kenai Peninsula. According to the the National Weather Service, Snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 5 to 9...
alaskasnewssource.com
Department of Commerce issues disasters for Alaska fisheries
According to a post, Anchorage police responded to a report referencing a homicide at 1:05 p.m. on Friday. Officers on the scene discovered an adult male who had died with an upper-body wound.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Christkindlmarkt held in Anchorage
Oath Keepers founder, Stewart Rhodes, may testify in the case against Rep. David Eastman. Upon conclusion of Eastman’s testimony, the defense offered its opening statement and immediately motioned for a directed verdict, arguing that the plaintiff’s side had failed to prove the actions of the Oath Keepers on Jan. 6 were a direct attempt to overthrow the United States government.
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD students, parents unsure how snow days will be made up
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rough roads and berms that are now barricades can be found across Anchorage, and the snow is now freezing up part of the Anchorage School District’s calendar. Since last Tuesday’s snowfall, ASD has canceled five school days due to inclement weather conditions. In early November,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Traffic backed up on Glenn Highway due to freezing rain
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the inbound side of the Glenn Highway at 7:47 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an Anchorage Police Department advisory report. Only minor injuries occurred in the crash. While no lanes of traffic are blocked by the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers rescue man stranded on ice sheet on Knik River
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was stranded for five hours Sunday after his snowmachine fell into the Knik River, according to a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers. With the help of two snowmachines and an all-terrain utility vehicle, the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Butte Fire rescued 29-year-old Chris Hartman off an ice island after 8 p.m.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage students back in class Tuesday after four snow days in a row
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District opened schools on Tuesday following four snow days, even though road conditions were not ideal. That’s why ASD’s Chief Operating Officer Rob Holland said they let parents decide whether it was right for their child to return. “Parent choice was...
alaskasnewssource.com
Holiday bags for service members
Shop owners and shoppers in downtown Anchorage are still digging out from underneath piles...
Comments / 5