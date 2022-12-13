(Above) Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr; Challenger and Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jackie Vinson, Challenger Jacob Lane. Now that the Danville Election Commission has declared that mayoral candidate Jacob Lane should not be on the ballot for next April 4th municipal election, where do we go from here? Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr challenged 22 of Lane’s petition signatures, and the Commission agreed that the ones in question were either from someone out of the city limits, or not registered to vote.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO