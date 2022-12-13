Read full article on original website
DACC Trustees Honored by State Community College Organization
(Left to Right) DACC President Dr. Stephen Nacco, Board of Trustees member Greg Wolfe, DACC Board president Dave Harby, ICCTA Executive Director Jim Reed, Jr. A special moment occurred during the December 15th Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees meeting when Board President Dave Harby was honored with his 6th Trustee Education Award, and Board Member Greg Wolfe was honored with his 2nd Trustee Education Award. DACC president Dr. Stephen Nacco reflected on the moment.
Mayor’s Race: Lane Plans to Fight to Stay on Ballot
(Above) Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr; Challenger and Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jackie Vinson, Challenger Jacob Lane. Now that the Danville Election Commission has declared that mayoral candidate Jacob Lane should not be on the ballot for next April 4th municipal election, where do we go from here? Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr challenged 22 of Lane’s petition signatures, and the Commission agreed that the ones in question were either from someone out of the city limits, or not registered to vote.
DACC Nursing Hosts Winter Pinning Ceremony
DANVILLE – Nine women currently working as Licensed Practical Nurses were celebrated Thursday, December 15, for completing the Associate Degree of Nursing with a pinning ceremony. The graduates also are invited to walk in the College Commencement Ceremony in May, 2023. The Danville Area Community College Nurse Pinning Ceremony...
Open Mic Night Tradition Continues at DACC
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. DANVILLE–An end-of-semester tradition returned to Danville Area Community College Thursday, December 8, when the Liberal Arts Division hosted Open Mic Night in Jacobs Hall. According to Professor Marla Jarmer, “The purpose was to celebrate the talent and creativity of our...
Attorney General Raoul’s Office Obtains 15-Year Prison Sentence for the Murders of Two Vermilion County Teens
THE FOLLOWING IS AN ILLINOIS ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE RELEASE. Camarion Halthon is the Second of Four Individuals to Be Sentenced for the Murders. Chicago – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced his office obtained a 15-year prison sentence in a murder prosecution involving the January 2021 shooting deaths of two Vermilion County teenagers. Camarion Halthon, 19 of Danville, is the second of four individuals to be sentenced for the murders, which resulted from a drug sale and robbery.
North Ridge Girls Receive Send Off to State Title Game
The North Ridge 8th grade girls had an assembly in their honor Thursday afternoon before departing for Normal for the state title game against Quincy. The 23-2 Lady Runners will be the first North Ridge team to finish in the top 2 at state since 1990, and the first 8th grade team to play for a state championship.
