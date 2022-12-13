'He was just looking at me': Teacher shares the moments that led to her disarming Fuquay-Varina Middle School student who fired gun in school

Read full article on original website
Enloe leaders identify person who made anti-Semitic remarks over school intercom system, send apology to families
RALEIGH, N.C. — Leaders with Enloe Magnet High School and the Wake County Public School System say they have identified the person responsible for making anti-Semitic remarks over the school’s intercom system, but have not said whether that person was a student, school staffer or someone from the outside.
‘Never say not my child:’ Moms bring awareness to fentanyl crisis with Christmas tree in Vance County
Data from the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner's Office show a 300 percent increase in deaths involving the drug between 2016 and 2020.
Father of 12-year-old killed in hit-and-run desperate for closure; Police offer $5,000 reward for information
RALEIGH, N.C. — Weeks after a girl was killed while crossing Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, police are still trying to find the driver responsible. On Friday afternoon, they announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. On Nov. 25 around 7:30 p.m., 12-year-old Samantha Briggs was attempting...
‘My student knew I loved him’; teacher who took gun from North Carolina middle schooler speaks
A local middle school teacher is receiving an outpouring of "thank yous" after taking a gun away from her 6th grad student.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office ramping up patrols by Franklinton High School after rise in car crashes
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an increase in crashes on the road in front of Franklinton High School is putting the community at risk. The sheriff’s office is taking new speed enforcement action in an attempt to keep parents and students safe. A...
Durham Public Schools bus drivers rescue uncovered routes, get students to school Friday
Transportation staff at Durham Public Schools (DPS) worked into the night Thursday to make sure all of the students could get to school Friday. DPS announced Friday morning that it was short 14 buses. The uncovered routes would have affected more than 2,000 students and disrupted bus routes for 23 schools Friday morning.
Cumberland County deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street. The deputy was investigating a robbery around 2:45 a.m. that happened at the Circle K at 2990 Gillespie St. He was with the K-9 unit to track the robbery suspect, when a drunk driver hit him.
FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl
The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
1 injured after self-inflicted, accidental shooting at Raleigh gun range
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun range was the site of an accidental shooting in Raleigh Thursday night. Police were called to the range, located in the 300 block of Tryon Road, after a person accidentally discharged their weapon, sending a bullet into their leg. The Raleigh police watch...
Former Granville County teacher had ‘inappropriate activity’ with student, sheriff says
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Granville County teacher was arrested Tuesday after having “inappropriate activity” with a student, the sheriff’s office said. On Oct. 25, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office was informed of “inappropriate activity” between a teacher and student at Oxford Preparatory School. Later that week, 37-year-old Michael Mitteer was terminated from his position at the school.
Granville County teacher charged with 12 counts of indecent liberties with a student
A former Granville County teacher is facing several felony charges for inappropriate activities involving a student, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Mitteer, 37 of Butner, is charged with 12 counts of indecent liberties with a student. Mitteer received a $100,000 bond on Monday. The Granville County...
Five Chapel Hill-Carborro City Schools without bus drivers
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools announced on Facebook Thursday morning that four of its bus routes impacting five schools will not have drivers. • 𝗕𝘂𝘀 𝟱𝟲: Rashkis Elementary, Culbreth Middle, Carrboro High. • 𝗕𝘂𝘀 𝟲𝟲: McDougle Elementary, Culbreth Middle, Carrboro High.
Older child stops mom from setting 4-year-old on fire, deputies say
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman was involuntarily admitted to the hospital after trying to set her son on fire. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday at 6:38 a.m., deputies responded to the 4800 block of Mike Lane. Once there, deputies say they learned...
Dance troupe a self-confidence boost for Durham community
Empower Dance is more than slick moves. Dancers of all ages, shapes and sizes gain confidence and skil at the downtown Durham studio. Empower Dance is more than slick moves. Dancers of all ages, shapes and sizes gain confidence and skil at the downtown Durham studio.
Sheriff: Nash Co. mother nearly set 4-year-old son on fire before sibling intervened
NASHVILLE, N.C. — A mother's four-year-old son was nearly lit on fire during a mental health crisis at a home in Nash County on Tuesday. Investigators determined Latisha McDonald was "having a severe mental health crisis that warranted immediate medical and mental intervention." It was found that McDonald had poured lighter fluid on her son’s bed and attempted to light the bed and child on fire around 6:30 a.m. on Mike Lane in Nashville.
Mother arrested after trying to set 4-year-old son on fire, Nash County Sheriff's Office says
A Nashville woman is facing charges after attempting to set fire to her 4-year-old son, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. An older sibling's heroic intervention prevented what could have been a tragedy.
Santa writes back to North Carolina third-grader
MCADENVILLE, N.C. — When 9-year-old Rylinn Gregory wrote to Santa about his Christmas wishes, the letter was supposed to reach the North Pole by way of a red mailbox at Community Fire Department. But his grandmother, Sabrina Gregory Hendrix, made a mistake: Instead of getting delivered to Santa’s mailbox...
Police trying to identify 2 people who tried to get money from North Carolina banks by impersonating account holders
Durham police are attempting to identify the individuals and are asking for the public's help.
Nash County mother faces charges after trying to set child on fire, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County mother is facing charges after attempting to light her son on fire, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday shortly after 6:30 a.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 4800 block of Mike Lane in reference to an active disturbance between family members.
$10K reward offered for arrest of person involved in death of Home Depot employee in Hillsborough
The Hillsborough Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible in the death of a Home Depot employee. Hillsborough police said employee Gary Rasor died after another man assaulted him on Oct. 18 at...
