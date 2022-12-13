ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halftime pep talk from Patrick Peterson spurred Vikings' historic comeback vs. Colts

The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday, eliminating a 33-point halftime deficit to shock the Indianapolis Colts, 39-36 in overtime. According to several Vikings, cornerback Patrick Peterson helped rally the troops with a simple yet poignant halftime pep talk that head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters he'd never forget.
