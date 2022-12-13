Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rep. Joe Harding resigns, one day after federal indictment
Harding represented HD-24 in Levy and part of Marion County. He faces fraud charges related to coronavirus SBA funds. Harding gained national attention for sponsoring Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law.
US News and World Report
Ron DeSantis: Running Florida or Running for President?
PALM COAST, Fla. – When late-season storm Hurricane Nicole followed its predecessor Ian along Florida’s northeastern coast and pummeled the shoreline in early November, Gov. Ron DeSantis wasted no time in springing into action. Using his emergency powers, DeSantis had state workers spread dozens of dump trucks full...
Republican Lawmaker Behind "Don't Say Gay" Bill Resigns
Florida State Congressman Joe Harding has reportedly resigned from his position in the state's House of Representatives following accusations that he defrauded a federal small business loan program during the pandemic, according to the Associated Press.
Geri Thompson Will Push ‘Tyre Sampson Law’ for FDACS to Have More Inspections for Amusement Rides in Florida
State Sen. Geri Thompson, D-Orlando, announced last week that she will file a bill to offer more oversight and inspections of amusement rides in the Sunshine State. Thompson and outgoing state Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried focused on the death of Tyre Sampson, a 14-year-old who died in an accident at the Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park in March. Reports emerged that Sampson weighed almost 100 pounds over the ride’s 287lb weight limit.
DeSantis appoints 2 judges in Palm Beach County
Gov. Ron DeSantis filled two judicial openings in Palm Beach County: one in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court and one in County Court.
Comments / 0