Ocala, FL

Ron DeSantis: Running Florida or Running for President?

PALM COAST, Fla. – When late-season storm Hurricane Nicole followed its predecessor Ian along Florida’s northeastern coast and pummeled the shoreline in early November, Gov. Ron DeSantis wasted no time in springing into action. Using his emergency powers, DeSantis had state workers spread dozens of dump trucks full...
Geri Thompson Will Push ‘Tyre Sampson Law’ for FDACS to Have More Inspections for Amusement Rides in Florida

State Sen. Geri Thompson, D-Orlando, announced last week that she will file a bill to offer more oversight and inspections of amusement rides in the Sunshine State. Thompson and outgoing state Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried focused on the death of Tyre Sampson, a 14-year-old who died in an accident at the Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park in March. Reports emerged that Sampson weighed almost 100 pounds over the ride’s 287lb weight limit.
