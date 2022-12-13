Read full article on original website
U.S. Army Bowl: How to watch Springfield Central QB Will Watson III play in showcase
Springfield Central QB Will Watson III will introduce himself to the rest of the country on Saturday. The Golden Eagles senior will play in the U.S. Army Bowl with and against some...
Pittsfield Suns hire fifth coach in franchise history
The Pittsfield Suns baseball team has hired its fifth head coach in franchise history. Chad Shade will be the next head coach for the Pittsfield Suns as he begins his head coaching career.
Mount Everett Wrestlers Top Monument Mountain
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Connor Lupiani and Ian Lanoue each earned a pin on Wednesday to lead the Mount Everett wrestling team to a 45-18 win over Monument Mountain. Lupiani pinned Alexander Schindler at the three-minute mark at 120 pounds. At 152, Lanoue pinned Lukas Forouhar-Graff. The Eagles also got...
Taconic Wins Opener at McCann Tech
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The Taconic hockey team took a two-goal lead early in the second period and held off McCann Tech to earn a 2-1 win in the Thunder’s season-opener on Wednesday night. Roshan Warriar and Alexander Jerebtsov each scored, and Antonio Salise made 24 saves to...
Springfield Central football underclassmen ready to compete at U.S. Army combine: ‘It’ll only get me better”
FRISCO, T.X. — Players on the Springfield Central football team are used to treating practices like a game.
Monument Mountain Swims Past Taconic Hills
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Zoe Holmes and Keeghan Kline each won a pair of events Wednesday to lead the Monument Mountain girls swim team to a 98-68 win over Taconic Hills at Berkshire South. Holmes won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 14.75 seconds, and the 100 breaststroke in...
What scouts say about Central QB Will Watson: ‘He’s a video game’
FRISCO, Texas — After Joe Beauregard watched Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson’s highlight tape, he sent it to his supervisor, Noel Mazzone.
Pittsfield Swimmers Edge New Lebanon
NEW LEBANON, N.Y. – The Pittsfield swim team Wednesday got wins from four different competitors en route to a 54-39 win over New Lebanon. Taryn Griffin won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 21.71 seconds. Kiera Devine won the 500 free in 6:25.01. Riley Steinman took the 100 backstroke...
5 former Springfield Central football players to compete in ACC next year: ‘We are excited for each other’
Springfield Central offensive lineman Jayden Bass spent the last four years trying to block his teammate, defensive end Josiah Griffin, in practice.
What Virginia Tech legend Michael Vick told Will Watson after Springfield QB committed
Following Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson's verbal commitment to Virginia Tech, his cell phone exploded with texts and social media comments congratulating him on the decision.
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
East Longmeadow Road closed in both directions
East Longmeadow Road is closed in both directions Friday night.
A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Berkshire and western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties through Saturday AM…. A Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Franklin County through Saturday AM…. The Storm is finally on its way out. The northwest hills have seen snow amounts from...
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
Mix of snow and rain as the winter storm moves in
Franklin County, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - While it is mostly rain in Springfield, parts of western Mass are seeing snow. In Charlemont the snow is expected to continue throughout the rest of the day and into Saturday morning. There are scattered power outages in the area but nothing major as of...
Auburn town manager to retire, closing stellar career
Julie Jacobson has spent thirty-seven years in municipal government including the past eleven as town manager in Auburn. She will retire in January. After eleven years steering the ship of Auburn, Julie Jacobson will be saying goodbye to the town on January 30, 2023. Her triumphs and successes as town manager as well as any unfinished business will now be built on by her successor, Edward Kazanovicz, who is currently the town’s chief financial officer and assistant town manager.
Eric Lesser holds ‘Western Mass Appreciation Event’ at the White Lion Brewery
We are closing in on 2022, and one local leader is taking this time to connect with the Western Massachusetts community.
All snow in Berkshires, but not all across western Massachusetts
It is all snow in the Berkshires, but it's not the same story across western Massachusetts.
The Legacy of Tasty Top
The beloved local landmark, Tasty Top, has been put to rest to make way for Starbucks. Tasty Top, a local ice cream icon for more than a 50-years, has been calling locals home for years on 99 Northampton St. in Easthampton, Mass. As of May 3, the roadside, walk up,...
