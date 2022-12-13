ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, MA

Mount Everett Wrestlers Top Monument Mountain

SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Connor Lupiani and Ian Lanoue each earned a pin on Wednesday to lead the Mount Everett wrestling team to a 45-18 win over Monument Mountain. Lupiani pinned Alexander Schindler at the three-minute mark at 120 pounds. At 152, Lanoue pinned Lukas Forouhar-Graff. The Eagles also got...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Taconic Wins Opener at McCann Tech

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The Taconic hockey team took a two-goal lead early in the second period and held off McCann Tech to earn a 2-1 win in the Thunder’s season-opener on Wednesday night. Roshan Warriar and Alexander Jerebtsov each scored, and Antonio Salise made 24 saves to...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Monument Mountain Swims Past Taconic Hills

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Zoe Holmes and Keeghan Kline each won a pair of events Wednesday to lead the Monument Mountain girls swim team to a 98-68 win over Taconic Hills at Berkshire South. Holmes won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 14.75 seconds, and the 100 breaststroke in...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Pittsfield Swimmers Edge New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. – The Pittsfield swim team Wednesday got wins from four different competitors en route to a 54-39 win over New Lebanon. Taryn Griffin won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 21.71 seconds. Kiera Devine won the 500 free in 6:25.01. Riley Steinman took the 100 backstroke...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Mix of snow and rain as the winter storm moves in

Franklin County, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - While it is mostly rain in Springfield, parts of western Mass are seeing snow. In Charlemont the snow is expected to continue throughout the rest of the day and into Saturday morning. There are scattered power outages in the area but nothing major as of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Auburn town manager to retire, closing stellar career

Julie Jacobson has spent thirty-seven years in municipal government including the past eleven as town manager in Auburn. She will retire in January. After eleven years steering the ship of Auburn, Julie Jacobson will be saying goodbye to the town on January 30, 2023. Her triumphs and successes as town manager as well as any unfinished business will now be built on by her successor, Edward Kazanovicz, who is currently the town’s chief financial officer and assistant town manager.
AUBURN, MA
The Legacy of Tasty Top

The beloved local landmark, Tasty Top, has been put to rest to make way for Starbucks. Tasty Top, a local ice cream icon for more than a 50-years, has been calling locals home for years on 99 Northampton St. in Easthampton, Mass. As of May 3, the roadside, walk up,...
EASTHAMPTON, MA

