One has played 331 regular season games and is widely regarded as the NFL's greatest ever player. The other is making his first start in the league, having been the last player selected in the 2022 draft, earning himself the moniker, "Mr. Irrelevant."But, as they shake hands and exchange some words of encouragement, it is the rookie getting congratulated by the 45-year-old NFL great as "Mr. Irrelevant" revels in the win, having just made himself very relevant to the business of winning football games.Brock Purdy, the seventh-round rookie from the 2022 NFL Draft, has just led his San Francisco 49ers...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO