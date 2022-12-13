NCAA Football: Cincinnati at Southern Methodist

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight will be mostly cloudy and dry. Low 31. Tomorrow will be a dry day with mostly cloudy skies and highs near normal for this time of year. Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain moves in Wednesday in the early morning hours and lasts through the first part of the day Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s through Thursday. Rainfall totals will range from around an inch to 1.5″ in spots including Wednesday and Thursday. That could lead to some high water in spots.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO