Carrollton, TX

CBS DFW

F-35 fighter jet pilot ejected after landing at Fort Worth naval air base

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A pilot was ejected after his F-35 landed at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth this morning.The pilot was attempting to land the jet when it began leaning forward before tipping over onto the pavement. Smoke began pouring out of the nose before the pilot was ejected. His parachute deployed and he landed apparently without injury.Fire crews were on the scene shortly after.No word yet on what caused the crash.This is a developing story.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gun Located at Fort Worth Middle School: No Injuries, No Shots Fired

A handgun was located at William Monning Middle School in Fort Worth on Monday, Police confirmed. Officers received a call shortly after 3 p.m. where units responded to a report of a person with a possible weapon on campus. The call came from a student who reported that the school was on lockdown due to someone having a gun, Fort Worth PD said.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Wills Point woman dies in wreck when tire blows out on I-20

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to Texas DPS, a woman died following a one-vehicle wreck on the interstate Tuesday, Dec. 13. DPS said that at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 20, about five miles west of Canton, Jennifer N. Aparicio, 27, of Wills Point, was traveling westbound. She was driving a 2015 Freightliner box truck, DPS said.
WILLS POINT, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Body of man, 103, found during Denton exploitation investigation

Denton police believe they recovered the body of a 103-year-old man Wednesday during an investigation into a possible exploitation of an elderly person case. Detectives were contacted last month by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General requesting a welfare check on one of their recipients because they were unable to reach their recipient, the 103-year-old man, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Officers attempted to conduct a welfare concern but were unable to locate the male. Detectives then began an investigation into possible exploitation of an elderly person. They obtained probable cause that this offense was occurring and were granted a search warrant for a home in the 1500 block of Wellington Drive.
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Small plane crashes on a street in Carrollton, 2 injured

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-engine Mooney M20 plane crashed Monday night in Carrollton. It happened at about 8 p.m. in the area of Hebron Parkway and Province Drive, approximately three miles northwest of the Addison Airport. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane had departed from Abilene Regional Airport and was approaching the Addison Airport when it crashed.The two passengers on board were transported to a local hospital. There is no information on the severity of their injuries.
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

Fugitives with possible ties to the DFW area escape from federal custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of each of two federal fugitives with possible ties to North Texas. Trevor Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez escaped the Cass County Missouri Jail while they were awaiting sentencing on Dec. 5. The...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
HALTOM CITY, TX
fox4news.com

Man shot to death in South Dallas home

DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in his South Dallas home. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Spring Avenue. They looked outside to see the victim on the ground by his open front door. Dallas police identified the victim...
DALLAS, TX

