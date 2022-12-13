Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Black Woman Killed in Her Home Texas: White Officer ConvictedJoseph GodwinFort Worth, TX
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
A 12-year-old football player in junior high school is 5'11'' weighing 198 pounds with features like a manMargaret MinnicksFort Worth, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Related
Tow truck crash, fire closes busy stretch of Hwy 114 in Grapevine
Grapevine police are still looking into the cause of Thursday’s crash and fire that closed a very busy stretch of Highway 114 for hours.
Two killed, one critical following multi-vehicle crash in southwest Dallas
Two people are dead and a third is in the hospital because of a very serious crash in Dallas Thursday night. Police have not said which driver was to blame.
F-35 fighter jet pilot ejected after landing at Fort Worth naval air base
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A pilot was ejected after his F-35 landed at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth this morning.The pilot was attempting to land the jet when it began leaning forward before tipping over onto the pavement. Smoke began pouring out of the nose before the pilot was ejected. His parachute deployed and he landed apparently without injury.Fire crews were on the scene shortly after.No word yet on what caused the crash.This is a developing story.
fox4news.com
1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
Man found dead inside Denton home may have been there for 'a significant time,' police say
The body of a man was found inside a Denton home on Wednesday when officers conducted a welfare check, police say. Officers were contacted by the Social Security Administration.
Fort Worth police searching for 31-year-old man who 'may be lost'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 31-year-old who "may be lost." Justin Legorreta was last seen at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the 1200 Nicole Street. Legorreta was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans...
DPS: 27-year-old East Texas woman killed in crash after box truck tire blew out
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 27-year-old East Texas woman was killed in a crash after her vehicle’s tire blew out, which Texas DPS said caused her to lose control of the vehicle. The wreck happened on Tuesday on Interstate 20 five miles west of Canton around 8:30 a.m. Jennifer N. Aparicio, of Wills […]
19-year-old identified as victim in South Dallas shooting, police say
A 19-year-old was identified Wednesday as the victim in a South Dallas shooting a night earlier, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gun Located at Fort Worth Middle School: No Injuries, No Shots Fired
A handgun was located at William Monning Middle School in Fort Worth on Monday, Police confirmed. Officers received a call shortly after 3 p.m. where units responded to a report of a person with a possible weapon on campus. The call came from a student who reported that the school was on lockdown due to someone having a gun, Fort Worth PD said.
fox4news.com
103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
KLTV
Wills Point woman dies in wreck when tire blows out on I-20
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to Texas DPS, a woman died following a one-vehicle wreck on the interstate Tuesday, Dec. 13. DPS said that at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 20, about five miles west of Canton, Jennifer N. Aparicio, 27, of Wills Point, was traveling westbound. She was driving a 2015 Freightliner box truck, DPS said.
Body of man, 103, found during Denton exploitation investigation
Denton police believe they recovered the body of a 103-year-old man Wednesday during an investigation into a possible exploitation of an elderly person case. Detectives were contacted last month by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General requesting a welfare check on one of their recipients because they were unable to reach their recipient, the 103-year-old man, according to a news release from the Denton Police Department. Officers attempted to conduct a welfare concern but were unable to locate the male. Detectives then began an investigation into possible exploitation of an elderly person. They obtained probable cause that this offense was occurring and were granted a search warrant for a home in the 1500 block of Wellington Drive.
Small plane crashes on a street in Carrollton, 2 injured
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single-engine Mooney M20 plane crashed Monday night in Carrollton. It happened at about 8 p.m. in the area of Hebron Parkway and Province Drive, approximately three miles northwest of the Addison Airport. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane had departed from Abilene Regional Airport and was approaching the Addison Airport when it crashed.The two passengers on board were transported to a local hospital. There is no information on the severity of their injuries.
fox4news.com
'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine
GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
fox4news.com
Fugitives with possible ties to the DFW area escape from federal custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of each of two federal fugitives with possible ties to North Texas. Trevor Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez escaped the Cass County Missouri Jail while they were awaiting sentencing on Dec. 5. The...
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
fox4news.com
Man shot to death in South Dallas home
DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in his South Dallas home. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Spring Avenue. They looked outside to see the victim on the ground by his open front door. Dallas police identified the victim...
KHOU
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Dallas-area contractor who hired suspect in her killing
DALLAS — The father of the late 7-year-old Athena Strand filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the suspect in her killing, as well as FedEx and the Dallas-based contractor that hired the suspect, according to court documents. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Wise County District Court. Strand's father is...
fox4news.com
5 confirmed tornadoes in North Texas, as many as 12 possible
The National Weather Service says 3 of the tornadoes touched down in Tarrant County, 1 in Wise County and 1 west of Paris. The tornado in Wise County was an EF-2 producing winds up to 125 miles per hour.
Comments / 0