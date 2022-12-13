ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, CA

Fairfax residents balk over recently-approved rent control, eviction ordinances

By John Ramos
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5iVE_0jgQV6Ro00

Fairfax residents balk over rent control, eviction ordinances 03:41

FAIRFAX – In the small Marin County town of Fairfax, property owners are staging an uprising over a new pair of ordinances that mandate rent control and just cause eviction protections for most rental units.

Unlike larger cities, in Fairfax, it's an issue that hits local landlords very close to home.

"The door on the right is my entrance and this door on the left is for the ADU," said Elizabeth Froneberger. She spent a lot of money to convert the lower portion of her Fairfax home into a separate apartment, or ADU.

It was meant to produce the income she might need to stay in the home after her husband died. But now, Froneberger said renting the place out is off the table completely.

"I mean, I can't," she said. "I don't mind rent control and I understand that. But the just cause eviction stuff is a killer. It's a showstopper. It would take just one wrong decision on my part, one wrong move, one bad tenant, and I would be financially, I mean, I would be in a mess."

What's got Froneberger, and a lot of other so-called "mom and pop" landlords so scared is the recently passed ordinances meant to stabilize rental rates and prevent unjust evictions.

Mayor Chance Cutrano, who voted for the new rules, said the Council wanted to give renters more housing security.

"We wanted to be more proactive and didn't want it to be a bigger deluge of people being displaced from Fairfax," said Cutrano. "So, we're caught in between both the start of that problem and trying to prevent a really significant problem on our hands."

But unlike Oakland and San Francisco, many of the rental units in town are part of the landlords' own property. Critics of the proposal say some of the provisions in the new law make it very hard to ever remove a tenant, even though they may be living next to, or even inside the house itself.

Frank Egger, a former, long-time mayor of the town, said the ordinance even empowers a tenant to sublet the space to another party without the property owner's permission.

"This ordinance is going to push these folks, the small mom and pop landlords, out, I think," Egger told KPIX 5. "It's part of Fairfax's affordable housing base, and we really can't afford to lose these little units and have these folks withdraw from the rental market."

Michael Sexton is worried. He maintains a rental apartment right next to his home.

"It's different when that tenant lives right next door or right below you and you interact with them every single day," he said. "To give up control of your own property like that, that's what gets homeowners really scared."

Even if a landlord decided to stop renting under the new regulations, it may be too late. The ordinances were written to be retroactive to the time the Council started discussing the matter last February.

As a result, Sexton started a petition to freeze the ordinances and put the issue on the ballot. He said he gathered 600 signatures in a week, which he said is enough to qualify it for a vote.

"Ultimately, I really don't think it will stand," Sexton told KPIX 5. "I think the more the homeowners understand or find out down the road what's about to be landing on them...the more angry and active they get."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Small business owners in S.F. Tenderloin decry worsening blight, crime

SAN FRANCISCO -- There's a growing demand from business owners in San Francisco's Tenderloin District for the city to refund their tax dollars.They say the city has failed to keep their neighborhood safe leaving their source of income on the verge of collapse.Small business owner Eman Diab and about 150 business and property owners signed a petition to demand a refund of their sales and property taxes.Diab, a Palestinian immigrant, opened her cafe and sandwich shop in 2013 with excitement, love and hope."I was so happy because this is what I want," said Diab who owns Da Hot Spot Cafe...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Facing respiratory virus surge, Bay Area communities weigh mask mandates

ALAMEDA -- Beth Kenny frequently finds herself taking walks through parks in Alameda. It's a way for her to check out and get out."The beautiful trees, the wonderful playground for my child, it just feels very peaceful," she said.A sense of peace. Important during a turbulent few years."We're limited to outdoor places," she said. "So, I'm very thankful for the beautiful parks here in Alameda."Kenny is immunocompromised and at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 and she's concerned as well about long COVID.While most people have resumed life as it was pre-pandemic, she hasn't. She still gets groceries delivered...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo DA investigates vote trading claims amid mayoral drama

SAN MATEO – Following the drama of choosing a new mayor in the city of San Mateo, the county's District Attorney has launched an investigation into claims of vote trading.District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe's office confirmed to KPIX 5 that they have opened an investigation into allegations regarding the San Mateo City Council and possible improprieties in the process of voting for mayor and a vacant position on the council. The investigation is at the beginning stage and no additional information was available.The investigation was launched after newly-chosen mayor Amourence Lee said she was approached by people who said they would...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor Breed orders budget cuts across city departments

SAN FRANCISCO -- In an effort to tackle a budget shortfall of more than $700 million, San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday issued instructions to city department heads to make cuts to their budgets. According to the mayor's office, over the next two years, San Francisco is projecting a budget shortfall of $728 million with a $200 million deficit in the first year and a $527 million deficit in the second year. "The shortfall is the result of slowed revenue growth, specifically the City's largest tax revenues that include property and business tax, and loss...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Four-term Fairfield mayor Harry Price dies at 85

FAIRFIELD – The city of Fairfield is mourning the loss of its longtime mayor Friday evening. Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died Friday morning, according to an announcement by the city. He was about to complete his fourth term as mayor. "Mayor Price truly loves his community and was a great advocate for Travis Air Force Base and quality youth program. His presence will be keenly missed," the city wrote in a Facebook post.According to the the city's website, Price, a Pennsylvania native, moved to Fairfield in 1965. He taught English at Fairfield's Vanden High School from 1965 to 1998, winning the Solano County Teacher of the Year in 1986.In the late 1980s, Price took an interest in the Fairfield political scene, serving on city commissions. He was elected to the City Council in 1997.In 1999, he was elected vice mayor. In 2005, he was elected mayor. Price was 85.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County Supervisors pledge $4M to tackle homelessness

SANTA ROSA – The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved $4 million for projects that tackle homelessness.  The money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act, federal legislation to inject cash into communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of the money is being earmarked for a more robust housing plan that is designed to increase rental units and help people at risk of homelessness hold on to their housing. The money will fund five different approaches. About $2.6 million will go to the Community Housing Connection service, which locates existing properties and provides incentives to landlords...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland vice mayor wants to restore masking requirement in gov't buildings

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan is leading an effort to restore the requirement to wear a facial covering inside city facilities, which would provide equitable access to all and protect the public's health, Kaplan's office said Tuesday.Restoring the requirements, Kaplan and community members say, will protect the health of the community while the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus is spreading and placing stress on the health care system.Masking also ensures access to spaces for those who are especially at risk when others don't wear a mask. Kaplan also wants city officials to make masks available to...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara DA reaches settlement with Capital One over alleged harassing phone calls

SAN JOSE – The financial corporation Capital One has agreed to pay $2 million to settle a civil suit brought by the Santa Clara District Attorney's office and others for alleged unreasonably frequent and harassing phone calls made to debtors in California, the DA's Consumer Protection Unit announced on Thursday.  The judgement against the company was entered on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.  The bank is now required to implement and maintain policies and procedures to prevent unreasonable and harassing debt collection calls in California, including limiting the total number of calls to each debtor and honoring people's request...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley shelter sees results in housing homeless with different approach

BERKELEY – In a small tent in Southwest Berkeley, Jamie Morry strums his guitar, one of the few things he has left from his former life. "Living on the streets is hell," Morry told KPIX 5. "It's a daily, physical torture that grinds a person down mentally and emotionally." He's tried more than his fair share of shelters. But that, he said, turned out to be a whole other nightmare.  "A lot of shelters that I've been in they kick you out at 5 o'clock in the morning and you have to take all your stuff with you," Morry said....
BERKELEY, CA
hoodline.com

A plan for 32,000 new homes in North San Jose, stalled since 2005, is finally moving forward

The city of San Jose is poised to add 32,000 new homes in the northern part of town over the next several years. A plan that had been originally approved in 2005, which was stalled by legal battles, is apparently moving forward once again, according to a recent news release. Santa Clara County had sued San Jose over traffic concerns that the massive development project might create, but now, all sides are apparently on the same page.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park

More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public.  The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences.  Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public.  The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman dies in San Francisco Forest Hill neighborhood house fire

SAN FRANCISCO -- A smoky 1-alarm house fire in San Francisco's Forest Hill neighborhood early Friday has claimed the life of a woman who lived in the home.The San Francisco Fire Department said crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 100 block of Idora Ave. after 8 a..m.Video shot at the scene shows crews aggressively attacking the fire in the two-story home as heavily smoke billowed out the front door and garage.Firefighters were able to rescue an elderly woman from the second floor. However, she later succumbed to her injuries.The name of the woman was being withheld pending notification of next of kin."We are saddened to announce that the adult rescued from this accidental fire has succumbed to injuries," fire officials posted on social media. " Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and community."The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

New Homes in Sonoma County Must Have All Electric Appliances… with an Exception

Most new homes in Sonoma County will soon have to be outfitted with all electric appliances. The county Board of Supervisors has voted to implement the state’s updated building codes within the region beginning on January 3rd. New homes and commercial buildings will also be required to have solar panels and energy storage, in addition to all-electric appliances. Cooktops will be the only exception to the new rule. Sonoma County is also modifying its plumbing code to allow the use of composting toilets.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

City council selects Santa Rosa's first black mayor

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – The Santa Rosa City Council selected Natalie Rogers as mayor at its regular meeting Tuesday.Rogers, who will serve a two-year term in the post, becomes the first Black mayor in the city's history, according to a news release from city officials."I'm grateful to my colleagues for appointing me to this position, for my constituents for electing me, and for all Santa Rosans for building a great community in the North Bay," Rogers said in the announcement. "I'm ready to roll up my sleeves, work with my partners in Council, and continue to find real solutions to the issues facing the city and region, such as prevalent homelessness, economic vibrancy and equity, sustainability, and housing for all." The council also selected Dianna MacDonald to be vice mayor.  She will serve a one-year term.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thieves drive into multiple Santa Rosa businesses with car, steal cannabis products

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Police say thieves drove their car into multiple businesses in Santa Rosa, damaging their storefronts, and also broke into a cannabis business to steal products early Tuesday morning.Shortly after 3 a.m., police responded to motion detector alarms going off in the 1800 block of Empire Industrial Court.Officers found the front doors to the cannabis business had been pried open, and the warehouse roll-up doors and other doors to nearby businesses had been rammed with a vehicle.A distribution trolley with cannabis products was found in the middle of the parking lot, and while searching one business...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Virginia Fuquay, missing Petaluma woman, found in San Francisco

An at-risk woman who had been missing from her home in Petaluma since Tuesday has finally been safely located in San Francisco, the police department announced on Thursday evening at 10:08 p.m. San Francisco Police Department called Petaluma Police at 6:50 p.m. to let them know that they had located...
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
102K+
Followers
27K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy