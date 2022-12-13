Jets’ C.J. Mosley Redeemed Himself in Loss to Bills

After a brutal penalty, C.J. Mosley stepped up down the stretch, helping the Jets defense to give New York a chance in Buffalo

I know... I know...

Everyone wants to talk about how Jets' linebacker C.J. Mosley and how he literally jumped offsides on that 4th and 1 against Buffalo with 1:18 to go in the 2nd quarter Sunday.

The phone lines on the sports talk radio shows will probably be lighting up. Fans will want to talk about how that penalty gave Buffalo new life and resulted in a touchdown on that drive.

"Ah that bum Mosley cost us the game..." I can hear it now in that distinguished New York accent.

Of course, nobody will call in and talk about how Mosley did an awesome job breaking up a pass intended for Bills' receiver Isaiah McKenzie on a crucial 3rd and 2 with 2:11 to go in the third quarter.

That pass break up happened at New York's 14-yard line, and it brought up a 4th down. Buffalo had to settle for a field goal, putting them up 17-7.

It could've been worse.

It could've been 21-7 just as easily had Mosley not made that play. It's very conceivable Buffalo could have punched it in from inside the red zone, but we will never know, thanks to Mosley.

That's not all he did, but you probably will not hear about those other plays being discussed on the sports talk shows either.

I am talking about the two plays he made toward the end of the game.

Snowflakes continued flying around in the air at Highmark Stadium when Buffalo's lead was cut to 20-12 deep into the 4th quarter.

That is when Mosley made his presence felt again, literally.

The Jets' defense had to come up with a big stop. They had to force a punt if they hoped to get the ball back and have one last shot at tying it up and forcing overtime.

On 1st and 10 from their own 29-yard-line, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen rolled to his left and fired it downfield at his tight-end, Dawson Knox, as the Bills' were going for the knock-out punch.

Mosley broke up the pass in coverage with 1:08 to go.

Then, on 3rd and 6 from their own 33-yard-line, Allen decided to take matters into his own hands and make a run for the sticks.

Mosley cut him off and tripped him up, which brought up 4th down and forced the punt.

When New York had to have it, Mosley did it. That has been his story line over this season and last.

In 2021, he led the team with 168 tackles (103 solo, 65 assists).

In 2022, he is leading the team with 116 tackles (68 solo, 48 assists).

Bottom line, Mosley doesn't just stand in the middle of the defense when he lines up pre-snap.

Mosley is the heart of this defense.

Sure, on the Buffalo game film there are instances here and there where he is late reacting, and there was the time he charged in and missed tackling their running back, Devin Singletary.

Nobody is perfect.

I am willing to extend grace for those one-offs, because of how Mosley trolls the middle of the field while keeping a watchful eye on everything that is happening.

He brings a dynamic physical presence to the field and he hits like a sledgehammer.

Does he pace himself in his ninth season?

Sure he does, as most veterans do.

Is Mosley there when the Jets have to have it?

He was again on Sunday.

