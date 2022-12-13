ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Jets’ C.J. Mosley Redeemed Himself in Loss to Bills

By Daniel Kelly
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYgNx_0jgQUxoL00

After a brutal penalty, C.J. Mosley stepped up down the stretch, helping the Jets defense to give New York a chance in Buffalo

I know... I know...

Everyone wants to talk about how Jets' linebacker C.J. Mosley and how he literally jumped offsides on that 4th and 1 against Buffalo with 1:18 to go in the 2nd quarter Sunday.

The phone lines on the sports talk radio shows will probably be lighting up. Fans will want to talk about how that penalty gave Buffalo new life and resulted in a touchdown on that drive.

"Ah that bum Mosley cost us the game..." I can hear it now in that distinguished New York accent.

Of course, nobody will call in and talk about how Mosley did an awesome job breaking up a pass intended for Bills' receiver Isaiah McKenzie on a crucial 3rd and 2 with 2:11 to go in the third quarter.

That pass break up happened at New York's 14-yard line, and it brought up a 4th down. Buffalo had to settle for a field goal, putting them up 17-7.

It could've been worse.

It could've been 21-7 just as easily had Mosley not made that play. It's very conceivable Buffalo could have punched it in from inside the red zone, but we will never know, thanks to Mosley.

That's not all he did, but you probably will not hear about those other plays being discussed on the sports talk shows either.

I am talking about the two plays he made toward the end of the game.

Snowflakes continued flying around in the air at Highmark Stadium when Buffalo's lead was cut to 20-12 deep into the 4th quarter.

That is when Mosley made his presence felt again, literally.

The Jets' defense had to come up with a big stop. They had to force a punt if they hoped to get the ball back and have one last shot at tying it up and forcing overtime.

On 1st and 10 from their own 29-yard-line, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen rolled to his left and fired it downfield at his tight-end, Dawson Knox, as the Bills' were going for the knock-out punch.

Mosley broke up the pass in coverage with 1:08 to go.

Then, on 3rd and 6 from their own 33-yard-line, Allen decided to take matters into his own hands and make a run for the sticks.

Mosley cut him off and tripped him up, which brought up 4th down and forced the punt.

When New York had to have it, Mosley did it. That has been his story line over this season and last.

In 2021, he led the team with 168 tackles (103 solo, 65 assists).

In 2022, he is leading the team with 116 tackles (68 solo, 48 assists).

Bottom line, Mosley doesn't just stand in the middle of the defense when he lines up pre-snap.

Mosley is the heart of this defense.

Sure, on the Buffalo game film there are instances here and there where he is late reacting, and there was the time he charged in and missed tackling their running back, Devin Singletary.

Nobody is perfect.

I am willing to extend grace for those one-offs, because of how Mosley trolls the middle of the field while keeping a watchful eye on everything that is happening.

He brings a dynamic physical presence to the field and he hits like a sledgehammer.

Does he pace himself in his ninth season?

Sure he does, as most veterans do.

Is Mosley there when the Jets have to have it?

He was again on Sunday.

MORE:

Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter ( @danielkellybook ). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills

An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Looks like the Buffalo Bills will miss out on sweepstakes

As the Buffalo Bills (10-3) get ready for Snowmagedon part two, they will do so with a new (familiar) face. WR Cole Beasley re-signed with his former team, coming out of retirement to help bolster the receiving core. With much of the depth on injured reserve. A move seen as...
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

Insane Bills-Dolphins snow prediction revealed

The Buffalo Bills are no strangers to heavy winter weather and massive blankets of snow, and it looks like they might be getting quite a bit of those treacherous weather conditions on Saturday night for the primetime showdown with the Miami Dolphins. While the winter weather won’t be quite as severe as the monster winter Read more... The post Insane Bills-Dolphins snow prediction revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets

The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Cole Beasley had to ‘resolve issues’ with Bills before re-signing

Cole Beasley said he had to right a lot of wrongs before his reunion with the Bills on Tuesday. The veteran wide receiver cut short his retirement to re-sign with Buffalo, as the AFC East leaders pursue another playoff run. But first, he had extensive conversations with Bills coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane to “resolve issues” that still lingered from his first stint with the team.
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Wayne Fontes makes BOLD statement about 2022 Detroit Lions

If you have followed the Detroit Lions for a long time as I have, you are very familiar with the work of Wayne Fontes. But just in case your Lions fandom is still rather new, most agree that Fontes, despite having a losing record, is one the greatest head coaches the franchise has ever had. This past week, the Detroit Lions Podcast held their annual 24-hour St. Jude’s telethon, and while doing so, Fontes called in on his own accord to talk about the team.
DETROIT, MI
Democrat and Chronicle

A radio host said snowy Buffalo shouldn't have a team. Bills fans got the last laugh

Sure, the rest of the U.S. rags on us when the snow piles up in Buffalo. But to say that Buffalo shouldn't have a football team because of the bad weather? We'll fight back. The Miami Dolphins are in Buffalo for a Saturday night game at Highmark Stadium. The weather forecast has many 'Fins fans wringing their hands, though: Western New York could see several feet of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

2 OUT, 1 doubtful for Detroit Lions Week 15 matchup vs. Jets

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is ultra-important to both teams. On Thursday, we passed along a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, which indicated that rookie Aidan Hutchinson was among the players who were not present during the open portion of Thursday’s practice. When the Lions released their injury report for Thursday, we found out that Hutchinson was dealing with an illness, and on Friday, Dan Campbell told reporters that Hutch would be back for the final practice of the week. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report of the week was released.
DETROIT, MI
Syracuse.com

Be careful what you wish for. Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel wants it colder for Bills game

Mike McDaniel has a lot of confidence for a head coach facing a potential three game skid on Saturday night. Ahead of his team’s primetime matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins head coach was seen donning a “I wish it were colder” t-shirt at practice. McDaniel was shown strutting to music in the shirt as he walked by players stretching before practice.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Bills general manager teases roster move bigger than OBJ

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Today, during a press conference, Brandon Beane had an array of huge topics to discuss with the media. Cole Beasley’s return, Odell Beckham Jr rumors, and the most surprising of all, the availability of Micah Hyde....
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Dolphins: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. S Elijah Campbell (concussion) QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) RB Jeff Wilson (hip) OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee) Will play. LB Elandon Roberts (ribs) TE Durham Smythe (quad/knee) WR Tyreek...
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
979
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

 https://www.si.com/nfl/jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy