CBS News
Teen arrested in connection with Vacaville shooting
Vacaville police arrested a teen accused of shooting another teen. Police arrested the suspect Wednesday in Stockton.
Arrest made in Stockton homicide
(KTXL) — Police in Stockton arrested a man who is believed to be connected to a homicide that occurred earlier that day, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived at the 1200 block of West Oak Street at around 6 p.m. they located an adult male suffering from blunt force trauma. Life-saving measures […]
Couple carjacked at gunpoint by adult, juvenile suspects at McDonald's, Sacramento Sheriff's Office says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A juvenile and an adult man allegedly carjacked a couple as they were leaving a Sacramento McDonald's Friday night. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the suspects approached couple armed with handguns as they were walking out of the McDonald's on Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road just before midnight.
CBS News
Stockton police apologize to woman believed to be victim of Stockton serial killer
Natasha Latour says she was shot in April of 2021 -by suspect Wesley Brownlee. According to the Stockton Record, police quietly apologized to Latour before a vigil back in October for failing to conduct a follow-up investigation. Brownlee is suspected of killing six men in Stockton and Oakland. We have reached out to the Stockton Police Department for comment but have not yet heard back.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old Fairfield boy arrested in shooting of another teen
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A 16-year-old Fairfield boy was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of another teen, police said. Detectives arrested the unidentified teen in Stockton for allegedly carrying out a shooting in Vacaville on Dec. 5. Authorities said the boy allegedly shot a 15-year-old in the area of Rocky Hill...
DA: Sacramento County man convicted in deadly 2020 stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of killing his sister’s boyfriend after a fight in 2020 was convicted of second-degree murder, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. The DA’s office said Jerry Lokey, his sister and the victim moved into a home together in 2019. Things reportedly became hostile between Lokey and the […]
Police search for suspects in Arden Fair Mall shooting while group handles peace talks
ARDEN ARCADE - Holiday terror unfolded Wednesday during the height of the shopping season when people took cover inside an Arden Fair Mall parking garage.More than 24 hours later, police say there are still no suspects or victims."It's a little scary because obviously, you want to be aware of what's going on -- especially if you're shopping during the holidays and stuff," said Ruben Soto. As shoppers basked in the holiday cheer, Sacramento police placed tape around Wednesday's shooting scene. To usher in peace and joy, there are talks quietly happening behind the scenes, away from cameras."We're the first line...
Man still on life support after Sacramento County arrest | Update
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a man on life support after Sacramento County deputies arrested him last week says doctors tell them he likely won't wake up. Sherrano Stingley’s family says deputies should have de-escalated the interaction before it led to Stingley going unconscious. It started as...
Elk Grove police to hold DUI and license checkpoint
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday. According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. Police said that this checkpoint will focus on looking for drivers who appear to […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento police say they will not arrest security guard in deadly strip mall shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A security guard who got into a fight that led to a deadly shooting will not be arrested, the Sacramento Police Department said on Wednesday. The shooting happened Sunday around 4:35 a.m. at a strip mall in the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard, police said. The private security guard, for reasons unknown, got into a fight with a man and shot him at some point.
CHP pulls over vehicle, finds 260 pounds of meth; 2 NorCal Mexican nationals charged
SACRAMENTO -- Two Mexican nationals living in Sacramento and Stockton have been charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine packaged for sale, a federal prosecutor announced Friday.Felix Ortiz-Plata, 41, of Stockton and Anuar Castaneda Ortiz, 26, of Sacramento were each charged Thursday with conspiracy to distribute, along with possession and distribution of methamphetamine.According to a press statement from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California Phillip Talbert, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz conspired with one another to sell methamphetamine to a DEA confidential source. On Dec. 5, California Highway Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on Castaneda Ortiz's vehicle and a subsequent search of the vehicle yielded over 260 pounds of crystal methamphetamine packaged in 90 plastic bags in the backseat and trunk of the vehicle, according to court documents cited by Talbert.If convicted, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine, although any sentence would be subject to court discretion and federal sentencing guidelines.
Man accused of killing Yuba-Sutter CHP commander's ex-husband charged with murder
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the death investigation of a CHP commander’s ex-husband has been indicted. Thomas O’Donnell is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 26, 2023, in Cumberland County, Kentucky. He was formally charged with murder by a...
Ballistic armor and firearms found in Folsom home, police say
(KTXL) — A man was arrested at a home in Folsom on Wednesday after officers from the Sacramento Police Department East Gang Enforcement Team followed up on a recent pursuit investigation, according to the Sacramento Police Department. When officers learned the identity of the suspect, they tracked him to a home in Folsom with assistance […]
Authorities searching for El Dorado County axe-attack suspect
PILOT HILL - Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with an attack Monday that left two people with injuries. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, in the early hours of Monday morning, there was a violent incident in the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane in Pilot Hill. Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and there, they found two victims who had been attacked with an axe. Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-fatal injuries, the sheriff's department says. The suspect was already gone when deputies arrived. Through their investigation, deputies say, were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Bruce Oscar Gordon. Gordon is described as dangerous and shouldn't be approached, authorities warn. Anyone with information regarding Gordon's whereabouts is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (530) 621-6600. Deputies say that the victims and the suspect knew each other.
Security guard shoots, kills man in fight, Sacramento Police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday morning, a man was fatally shot by a private security guard after getting into a physical altercation, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release. The altercation took place around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, but it was not announced by the police until Wednesday. According to police, officers arrived […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove crime reports are online
Elk Grove residents can access information about crimes in Elk Grove by using Lexis Community Crime map. The website includes crimes where no one was arrested. The Elk Grove Police Department Daily Watch Summary lists crimes where someone was arrested. That is published Tuesday – Friday. Once you access...
Person dies of overdose at Concord BART station
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A person died of a drug overdose at the Concord BART station, according to an update from the BART police log. Police said the male victim was given a dose of Narcan, but it was unsuccessful. Narcan is a drug that can restore people’s breathing after an overdose. Police responded to […]
KCRA.com
Kentucky grand jury hears evidence against man accused of murdering CHP captain's husband
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ky. — Update (Dec. 16): A Napa man arrested at Sacramento International Airport last week has been indicted for murder in Kentucky in connection with a death investigation that spans three states.Click here for the latest story. Previous coverage below:. A grand jury in Cumberland County, Kentucky,...
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin resident receives over 52 years to life in home break in attack
Break in and brutal assault on retired Sheriff’s Deputy. Roseville, Calif. – On Dec. 14, 2022, the Honorable Judge Horst sentenced Bradley McClung, age 37, to over 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Public intoxication, impersonation, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 14. Troy Adam Walker, 58, was arrested at 6:54 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the King Road area of Loomis.
