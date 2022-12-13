Kyler Murray Departs, Cardinals Lead Patriots, 13-10, at Halftime on Injury-Riddled Monday Night Football

Both the Patriots and Cardinals offenses are struggling in an injury-riddled game at the site of Super Bowl LVII in two months.

At full strength, neither the New England Patriots nor Arizona Cardinals have played like a winning team this season. But on a Monday night in the desert in which both were ravaged of offensive stars by injuries , it was also obvious neither has even a remote chance of returning to State Farm Stadium in Glendale when Super Bowl LVII is played February 12.

The Cardinals lead the Patriots, 13-10, at halftime.

In an ugly game that started with a shocking, non-contract injury to Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray, the Patriots also lost receiver DeVante Parker (head), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and cornerback Jack Jones (knee) in the first quarter. Later in the half the Cardinals saw starting running back James Conner leave after an awkward tackle out-of-bounds.

New England also started the game without leading receiver Jakobi Meyers because of a concussion suffered against the Buffalo Bills Dec. 1.

Murray, who signed a five-year, $230 million contract in July, was injured on the game's third snap. He was scrambling out of the pocket to his right when he planted his right leg. With no Patriots close by, Murray's leg seemed to land awkwardly and slightly buckle. He went to the ground and eventually left the field on a cart.



The Cardinals missed a 50-yard field goal on their opening drive but were set up in prime field position near the end of the first quarter on a tipped interception by linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

With tight end Hunter Henry inexplicably asked to block an edge rusher 1-on-1, Arizona's Cameron Thomas beat him and hit Mac Jones' arm upon release of the ball. Simmons picked it off at New England's 36-yard line. New England's defense held and forced the Cards to settle for a 33-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.

The Patriots answered and took a 7-3 lead thanks to a couple of rookies, as second-round draft pick Tyquan Thornton gained two first downs with catches before running back Kevin Harris scored on a 14-yard scamper up the middle .

Harris, New England's sixth-round draft pick last April, entered the game with only four NFL carries. The Red-Zone touchdown was New England's first since Week 9.

Stevenson briefly returned after getting his ankle taped, but Parker and Jack Jones were ruled out for the game. For the Cardinals, Conner returned while Murray was replaced by veteran journeyman Colt McCoy.

Conner's 10-yard run gave the Cardinals a 13-7 lead late in the first half. Arizona had five drives inside the Patriots' 35-yard line, but came away with just the lone touchdown. Linebacker Jahlani Tavai thwarted a drive just before halftime with a tipped pass for an incompletion on fourth down.

The Patriots got a 30-yard completion from Mac Jones to Henry to set up Nick Folk's 51-yard field goal on the half's final play.

