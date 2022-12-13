NCAA Football: Cincinnati at Southern Methodist

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Covington teacher takes Miss America stage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12. Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance. The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's...
WKRC
Taste of Belgium moving to new Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Taste of Belgium will soon reopen its doors near the University of Cincinnati – though it won’t be in the same space it formerly occupied. The popular Belgian waffle destination has signed a lease at the Verge, located at 165 W. McMillan...
Missing packages found discarded in Dayton
Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville.
WKRC
City of Cincinnati gives apartment complex owners 10 days to fix poor conditions
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - The Williamsburg of Cincinnati Apartments faces possible legal consequences. The City of Cincinnati gave the owners of the complex 10 days to start making changes. The city sent a letter which outlined 10 demands in detail. The request included asking the complex to allow a city...
$1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Ohio: See where the winning ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Saturday, Dec. 10, the Ohio Lottery says that one Ohioan is waking up a millionaire after last night's drawing. A $1 million ticket was sold in the latest Powerball drawing at Repose Mini Mart...
dayton.com
Beavercreek Golden Corral to reopen after 2 years
The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, located at 2490 Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek, is reopening after closing its doors over two years ago, according to signs posted at the restaurant. The signs state the restaurant will “open soon” and they are “now hiring cooks, servers, bakers and cashiers.”...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in the Miami Valley?
There has only been one white Christmas in the last 10 years, coming back in 2017 with 2 inches of snow on the ground, but with two weeks left until Christmas, what do the models tell us?
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
What are our chances of seeing a White Christmas this year?
Christmas is now less than two weeks away and we have yet to see any snow this December. Here is what history tells us about our chances at seeing a White Christmas.
2 men arrested in Dayton for allegedly ‘skimming’ gas pumps
It is alleged Garcia and Ochoa then stole credit card information via the skimmers and used that information to purchase gift cards at area stores.
5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Fox 19
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight will be mostly cloudy and dry. Low 31. Tomorrow will be a dry day with mostly cloudy skies and highs near normal for this time of year. Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain moves in Wednesday in the early morning hours and lasts through the first part of the day Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s through Thursday. Rainfall totals will range from around an inch to 1.5″ in spots including Wednesday and Thursday. That could lead to some high water in spots.
WKRC
Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
WLWT 5
This Christmas light display may be the brightest in Butler County
This Christmas display may be the brightest in all of Butler County. Located in on Gail Avenue in Fairfield, this home is literally glowing with the Christmas spirit. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt...
WLWT 5
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
Middletown Navy veteran receives free home repairs and improvements
MIDDLETOWN — A local Navy veteran received home improvements and repairs Monday morning. Todd Singh, a retired Navy veteran who served on the USS Long Beach CGN-9 from 1986-1991, was in “need of home repairs to make his house safer and more accessible,” a spokesperson for the event said.
Woman shot and killed in Richmond
Officers arrived to find a deceased woman with a gunshot wound to the chest, RPD said.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police attempting to identify two accused of fraudulently collecting donations at Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals who posed as fundraisers and fraudulently collected donations during at least two Cincinnati Bengals home games at Paycor Stadium. According to police, the two people posed as fundraisers for "Stand Up 2 Cancer." Anyone with information regarding...
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky tree service workers save large bird trapped in tree for several days
A couple of northern Kentucky tree trimmers saved a bird that was trapped in a large tree for days. It happened last week in Ft. Mitchell. "Whenever we get a weird call like this, if we can do it, we're on it," said Tiler Wright, who works for Clark Tree Service out of Edgewood.
