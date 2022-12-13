Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alta-Aurelia 49, Kingsley-Pierson 25
Bishop Garrigan 81, Belmond-Klemme 39
Clarinda 71, Shenandoah 33
Indianola 62, Ankeny 55
Keokuk 49, Monroe City, Mo. 26
Lake Mills 73, Central Springs 29
Lenox 60, Murray 54
Mediapolis 53, Louisa-Muscatine 46
Mount Pleasant 65, Benton Community 35
Nashua-Plainfield 66, Saint Ansgar 61
North Mahaska, New Sharon 75, PCM, Monroe 46
North Union 74, Northwood-Kensett 39
Sigourney 65, Eldon Cardinal 62
South Central Calhoun 77, Southeast Valley 37
Unity Christian 79, Akron-Westfield 56
Waterloo Christian School 59, West Central, Maynard 45
Wayne, Corydon 73, Moulton-Udell 28
Western Christian 56, West Harrison, Mondamin 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Ruthven-Ayrshire, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
