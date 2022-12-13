ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta-Aurelia 49, Kingsley-Pierson 25

Bishop Garrigan 81, Belmond-Klemme 39

Clarinda 71, Shenandoah 33

Indianola 62, Ankeny 55

Keokuk 49, Monroe City, Mo. 26

Lake Mills 73, Central Springs 29

Lenox 60, Murray 54

Mediapolis 53, Louisa-Muscatine 46

Mount Pleasant 65, Benton Community 35

Nashua-Plainfield 66, Saint Ansgar 61

North Mahaska, New Sharon 75, PCM, Monroe 46

North Union 74, Northwood-Kensett 39

Sigourney 65, Eldon Cardinal 62

South Central Calhoun 77, Southeast Valley 37

Unity Christian 79, Akron-Westfield 56

Waterloo Christian School 59, West Central, Maynard 45

Wayne, Corydon 73, Moulton-Udell 28

Western Christian 56, West Harrison, Mondamin 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Ruthven-Ayrshire, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

