Elon Musk and AOC got into another Twitter spat, with the congresswoman telling Musk to 'lay off the proto-fascism' and put down his phone
"At a certain point you gotta disconnect," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. Musk retorted twenty minutes later: "You first lol."
Elon Musk reinstates suspended journalists on Twitter after a backlash
Amid intense backlash and accusations of violating press freedom, Twitter has reinstated the accounts of several journalists who were suspended earlier this week. On Thursday night, the social media platform suspended several reporters who had tweeted or written about Elon Musk's ownership of the company. The accounts that went dark...
Twitter lifts suspensions on several journalists amid rift between the site and media
Elon Musk's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences. Individual reporters with The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other news agencies saw...
Twitter has changed its rules over the account tracking Elon Musk's private jet
Twitter on Wednesday suspended an account that used publicly available flight data to track Elon Musk's private jet, despite a pledge by the social media platform's new owner to keep it up because of his free speech principles. Then, hours later, Musk brought back the jet-tracking account after imposing new...
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
AI-generated fake faces have become a hallmark of online influence operations
Fake accounts on social media are increasingly likely to sport fake faces. Facebook parent company Meta says more than two-thirds of the influence operations it found and took down this year used profile pictures that were generated by a computer. As the artificial intelligence behind these fakes has become more...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Release Statement After Netflix Docuseries Criticism
On December 8, the docuseries Harry & Meghan began streaming on Netflix. It chronicles the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Since its debut, Harry & Meghan has been met with disapproval from palace insiders. One area of criticism, in particular, has now been addressed by the couple, that...
After a Ticketmaster snafu, Mexico's president asks Bad Bunny to hold a free concert
Mexico's president is hoping Bad Bunny can save the day after another Ticketmaster snafu shut hundreds of ticket-holding fans out of his concerts last weekend. Andrés Manuel López Obrador is calling on the Puerto Rican reggaeton star to perform for free in Mexico City's Zócalo square, saying in his daily briefing Wednesday that the government could pay for the lights, stage and sound system — and even install a zip line in the central plaza.
Maria Ressa's 'How to Stand Up to a Dictator' is a memoir and manifesto
Maria Ressa laid out her vision for the future of public service journalism over a dinner in a Japanese restaurant in Manila in 2013. Ressa, who made her name in Asia as a correspondent for CNN, had helped launch Rappler, a digital news start-up, on a Facebook page two years earlier.
Best games of 2022 chosen by NPR
The world may have returned to a halting, uncertain normalcy in 2022. But 2022's video games were anything but ordinary. The Pokémon Company graced us with not one, but two huge titles. Ambitious indies had us sift through mysterious movie footage, found our own cults, investigate supernatural deaths, delve into outer-space colonies, search for secret treasure, and so much more.
Will you read the Jan. 6 report cover-to-cover? These publishers hope so.
Dennis Johnson is the co-founder of Melville House, one of at least six book publishers who've announced they'll be printing the House panel's report on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But so far what's inside the report is just as much a mystery to him as it is to anyone.
NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is back
December 14, 2022; Washington, D.C. — NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is back for a fifth year! From January 6 through April 28, middle and high school students will have the chance to submit a podcast on any topic, with a maximum length of eight minutes. Judges will choose winners in two categories: grades five through eight and grades nine through 12. The NPR College Podcast Challenge will open on September 1 and close on December 31. The winner of the college contest will receive a $5,000 grand prize scholarship; college contest finalists will receive $500 prizes.
They flew to Nashville. Bluebell, their dog, was sent to Saudi Arabia
Under other circumstances, the airline's mix-up might have sparked an amusing anecdote about how, when a couple moved from England to the U.S., their dog went on its own international adventure. But Madison and James Miller say that Bluebell, a black Labrador mix, endured a days-long ordeal when she was...
