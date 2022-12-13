ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After a Ticketmaster snafu, Mexico's president asks Bad Bunny to hold a free concert

Mexico's president is hoping Bad Bunny can save the day after another Ticketmaster snafu shut hundreds of ticket-holding fans out of his concerts last weekend. Andrés Manuel López Obrador is calling on the Puerto Rican reggaeton star to perform for free in Mexico City's Zócalo square, saying in his daily briefing Wednesday that the government could pay for the lights, stage and sound system — and even install a zip line in the central plaza.
Best games of 2022 chosen by NPR

The world may have returned to a halting, uncertain normalcy in 2022. But 2022's video games were anything but ordinary. The Pokémon Company graced us with not one, but two huge titles. Ambitious indies had us sift through mysterious movie footage, found our own cults, investigate supernatural deaths, delve into outer-space colonies, search for secret treasure, and so much more.
NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is back

December 14, 2022; Washington, D.C. — NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is back for a fifth year! From January 6 through April 28, middle and high school students will have the chance to submit a podcast on any topic, with a maximum length of eight minutes. Judges will choose winners in two categories: grades five through eight and grades nine through 12. The NPR College Podcast Challenge will open on September 1 and close on December 31. The winner of the college contest will receive a $5,000 grand prize scholarship; college contest finalists will receive $500 prizes.
