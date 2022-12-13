Read full article on original website
The University of California and workers reached a tentative deal to end strike
LOS ANGELES — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
Some of America's biggest vegetable growers fought for water. Then the water ran out
Late in the afternoon on November 14, a historic email landed in the inboxes of hundreds of California farmers whose land lies within the Westlands Water District, the largest agricultural irrigation agency in the country – and one of the most controversial. For decades, Westlands has led the fight...
Georgia Today: Georgia Power rate hike, TikTok ban, Atlanta protesters arrested, rally against guns
On the Thursday Dec. 15 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia Power is raising rates, TikTok has been banned for some Georgians, Atlanta protesters face terrorism charges, and students rally against guns. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 15. I'm...
Law requires former research chimps to be retired at a federal sanctuary, court says
A federal judge has ruled that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) violated the law when it determined that former research chimpanzees in New Mexico would not move to a sanctuary in Louisiana known as Chimp Haven. After the NIH stopped supporting invasive biomedical research on chimpanzees in 2015, it...
Kemp bans use of TikTok on state agency devices
—— An unusual memo went out to state agencies from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office Thursday morning. The Republican governor notified executive branch heads that use of the popular social media app TikTok is banned from state systems and devices — including employee-issued laptops and cellphones. The memo...
Georgia should create HBCU economic prosperity planning districts, state Senate committee recommends
ATLANTA — Georgia should establish special economic prosperity planning districts for its 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), a bipartisan state Senate committee recommended Thursday. The proposed HBCU Innovation and Economic Prosperity Planning Districts would help the colleges address critical needs and increase engagement from the surrounding communities,...
Battleground: Ballot Box | As midterms end, Georgia's political spotlight burns brighter than ever
—— For the first time in what seems like forever, election season in Georgia is over. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won a full six-year term to the Senate on Dec. 6 by defeating Republican Herschel Walker in a sprint to the finish that was not without controversy and lawsuits. The four-week runoff, shortened by the sweeping 2021 election law Senate Bill 202, came on the heels of a decisive general election victory for Republicans, led by incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over Democrats, who hoped for better results.
3 are dead in Louisiana as a massive winter storm spawns tornadoes across the South
KEITHVILLE, La. — A volatile storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes blamed for killing at least three people in Louisiana, and the line of punishing weather threatened neighboring Southern states into the nighttime hours Wednesday. To the north, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great...
Ballot measures on weed and abortion won in 2022. Now they're fueling a backlash
In 2022, voters expanded Medicaid in South Dakota, legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, and enshrined the right to an abortion in Michigan. This was possible because in about half of all U.S. states, citizens have the power to pass laws or amend the state's constitution themselves, sidestepping lawmakers. Such ballot initiatives have become a popular tactic to change policy in states dominated by one party, often the GOP.
GPB evening headlines for December 16, 2022
Georgia's job market continued to cool in November. Data released yesterday from the Georgia Department of Labor show unemployment ticking up and payrolls flat. Researchers responsible for steering state policy to improve maternal health outcomes have released their latest data on pregnancy related deaths. A Brunswick-based environmental group is suing...
How much of a battleground state will Georgia be in the future?
With the decisive win of Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election, Republicans and Democrats are looking to the state and wondering just how much of a battleground it will be moving forward. Transcript. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Florida, Ohio - these were once perennial swing states. But a new pack...
State workers sue to end ban on transgender health care benefits
Micah Rich, a staff accountant at the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts, said it felt like his life was put on hold when his employer refused him the medical care his doctor recommended. “From the time I first got denied surgery, I was expecting that I was going to...
Georgia Power deal sets $1.8B rate increase over 3 years
Georgia Power Co. and regulatory staff reached an agreement Wednesday that would give the company a nearly $1.8 billion rate increase over three years — if Georgia's five elected public service commissioners approve. That's a little above the midpoint between the $2.9 billion that the electric utility proposed and...
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs and rabbits
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as "puppy mills." The new law, which was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and takes...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown explains why she commuted all of her state's death sentences
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown began her tenure in 2015 by extending her predecessor's moratorium on executions. Now, with just weeks left in office, she is commuting the sentences of all 17 people on death row in the state. They will instead serve life in prison with no chance of parole.
Oregon's LGBTQ community worries that a new law will keep them from obtaining guns
Some of Oregon's trans and queer gun supporters are worried that a new state law will prevent them from buying firearms. The law, Measure 114, grants county sheriffs and police chiefs discretion to determine who qualifies to purchase a firearm under a new permit-to-purchase program. But Measure 114 lacks criteria...
Georgia Today: Murder charges for Georgia mother, Savannah rewriting racist past, holiday traveling
On the Friday Dec. 16 edition of Georgia Today: Murder charges for the mother of the toddler found in a landfill, one of Savannah’s iconic town squares may be taking a big step to rewrite its racist past, and 5.2 million people will travel through ATL this holiday season.
