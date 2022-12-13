Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
q13fox.com
Suspect charged in deadly hit and run after King Co. Council budgets $50K reward to crack the case
SEATTLE - A man has now been charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run after a tipster contacted Seattle Police and Crime Stoppers with knowledge of the crime. The victim's family said a $50,000 reward budgeted from the King County Council helped incentivize people to come forward. On April 11, 2021,...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Man barricades himself in Lynnwood business, attempts to blow it up: the full report
LYNNWOOD, Wash., December 16, 2022—On November 25, Lynnwood Police and North County SWAT arrested a man who attempted to blow up a local business, on the 1700 block off Highway 99, after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. At approximately 4 p.m., the suspect, 44-year-old Michael...
Chronicle
Washington Boy, 4, Languished for Hours With Massive Head Trauma Before He Died, Prosecutors Say
A 4-year-old Seattle boy suffered massive head injuries and languished for hours before he died Sunday. King County prosecutors have since charged his mother and her boyfriend with second-degree murder, accusing them of withholding emergency medical care from the child. Cynthia Enyeart, 23, and Junior Asghedom, 20, didn't call 911...
Kidnapped Mount Vernon boy found in Vietnam, reunited with mom in Seattle
A 5-year-old boy who had been placed in the care of a Mount Vernon woman and later kidnapped and taken to Vietnam, has been reunited with his mother in Seattle, the Mount Vernon Police Department announced Friday. According to police, the boy had been placed in the care of Amanda...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police arrest 2 men suspected in EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested two men who allegedly were involved in a scheme to exploit victims' access to EBT and food assistance and used EBT in exchange for drugs. Police said these types of exchanges often happen outside Lam's Seafood, an Asian grocery market near Seattle's Chinatown International...
Seattle police arrest pair of graffiti taggers accused of causing more than $300K in damage
SEATTLE — Seattle police have arrested two “prolific” graffiti taggers who prosecutors say are accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage around the city. Court documents say the suspects were found in paint-splattered clothes in Capitol Hill last week. The suspects, Casey Cain, 36, and Jose...
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department searching for 2 suspected of attaching skimmers to ATM machines
Investigators with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of attaching credit card skimmers to two ATM machines in University Place and Tacoma on Sunday, Dec. 11. If you recognize them, you are asked to submit an anonymous top...
Man found stabbed to death in abandoned Seattle building
Seattle Police Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an abandoned building in First Hill Wednesday night. Police said at 7:48 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding the dead man in an abandoned building in the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Officers gathered evidence at the scene...
Evacuations reported at Washington Goodwill after grenade found in donation bin
TACOMA, Wash. — Evacuations were prompted Friday morning at a Goodwill in Tacoma, Washington after a grenade was reportedly found in a donation bin. Tacoma Police Department said just after 9:30 a.m. it got a call that employees at the Goodwill near 38th and Cedar streets had found a hand grenade in a donation bin, according to KIRO.
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Teen, Recover Guns After Domestic Violence Incident Leads to School Evacuation, Cancelled Classes
Police arrested two suspects and recovered two handguns—including one with a high-capacity drum magazine—following a domestic violence incident at Rainier Beach High School, which led to an evacuation and cancelled classes at the campus. On December 13th, officers were dispatched to Rainier Beach High School after receiving information...
Chronicle
Seattle Police Arrest Prolific Taggers Who Caused Over $300K in Damage, Prosecutors Say
Seattle police last week arrested two prolific graffiti taggers accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage citywide, according to prosecutors. Casey Cain, 36, and Jose Betancourth, 37, were charged Monday with first-degree malicious mischief after they were found late Dec. 7 in paint-splattered clothing as they emerged from behind a Capitol Hill apartment building where police located wet graffiti and paint buckets, say the charges.
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Gunfire outside E Madison Safeway sends bullet through window
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. Stabbing: Neighbors came to...
‘It was really terrifying’: Neighbors rocked by explosion near Sam Smith Park in Seattle
People living in the Central District near Sam Smith Park are on edge following an explosion early Sunday morning. “It shook the house. It was almost like a real bomb, like something you would hear from a military base or something,” Tanner Lear, who lives in the area, said.
Seattle Police intercept EBT fraud ring
The Seattle Police Department has seized drugs, handguns, and EBT cards in Beacon Hill after an investigation into a fraud ring. Late in the summer, Seattle Police began an operation investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise in exchange for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District. Detectives...
q13fox.com
Man on rental scooter dies after being hit by 2 separate drivers
SEATTLE - A 25-year-old has died after police say he was hit by two drivers on 4th Avenue near Seattle's Industrial District. Just after midnight on Friday, the victim was traveling on a rented scooter in the 4800 block of 4th Ave. S, on the bridge that goes over shipping container yards.
police1.com
Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags
TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
Twin brothers wanted for murder in Lacey, one arrested
After a lengthy investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects in the death of 36-year-old Sean Shay of Kenmore, WA. Arrest warrants for murder in the second degree have been issued for Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin, Alexander VanDuren. Update (1 p.m.) Nicholas VanDuren’s whereabouts are currently unknown....
Driver arrested for suspected DUI after car slams into Seattle home
SEATTLE — Police said a driver was arrested after a car crashed into a South Seattle home early Wednesday morning, leaving the family's living room in shambles weeks before Christmas. Officers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the 6300 block of South Bangor Street in the Rainier View...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: WA Dems responsible as 41,330 cars stolen, now try to ban police traffic stops
According to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force, Washingtonians reported 41,330 vehicles stolen between January and November of this year. You can thank Washington Democrats for the state’s culture of lawlessness. Everyone saw this coming. Every day, roughly 123 vehicles are stolen after Democrats passed a law banning...
Chronicle
Court Records Describe How Man Ended Up Dead After Confrontation at Thurston County Motel
Court records reveal new details about the alleged murder of a Kenmore man outside a Lacey motel in August. Sean Shea died Aug. 30 after suffering blunt force injuries to his head. First responders found him outside a motel on the 100 block of College Street Southeast, next to Interstate 5, The Olympian previously reported.
