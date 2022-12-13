ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Seattle Police arrest 2 men suspected in EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring

SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested two men who allegedly were involved in a scheme to exploit victims' access to EBT and food assistance and used EBT in exchange for drugs. Police said these types of exchanges often happen outside Lam's Seafood, an Asian grocery market near Seattle's Chinatown International...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Man found stabbed to death in abandoned Seattle building

Seattle Police Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an abandoned building in First Hill Wednesday night. Police said at 7:48 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding the dead man in an abandoned building in the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Officers gathered evidence at the scene...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Teen, Recover Guns After Domestic Violence Incident Leads to School Evacuation, Cancelled Classes

Police arrested two suspects and recovered two handguns—including one with a high-capacity drum magazine—following a domestic violence incident at Rainier Beach High School, which led to an evacuation and cancelled classes at the campus. On December 13th, officers were dispatched to Rainier Beach High School after receiving information...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Seattle Police Arrest Prolific Taggers Who Caused Over $300K in Damage, Prosecutors Say

Seattle police last week arrested two prolific graffiti taggers accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage citywide, according to prosecutors. Casey Cain, 36, and Jose Betancourth, 37, were charged Monday with first-degree malicious mischief after they were found late Dec. 7 in paint-splattered clothing as they emerged from behind a Capitol Hill apartment building where police located wet graffiti and paint buckets, say the charges.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Gunfire outside E Madison Safeway sends bullet through window

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. Stabbing: Neighbors came to...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle Police intercept EBT fraud ring

The Seattle Police Department has seized drugs, handguns, and EBT cards in Beacon Hill after an investigation into a fraud ring. Late in the summer, Seattle Police began an operation investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise in exchange for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District. Detectives...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man on rental scooter dies after being hit by 2 separate drivers

SEATTLE - A 25-year-old has died after police say he was hit by two drivers on 4th Avenue near Seattle's Industrial District. Just after midnight on Friday, the victim was traveling on a rented scooter in the 4800 block of 4th Ave. S, on the bridge that goes over shipping container yards.
SEATTLE, WA
police1.com

Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags

TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Twin brothers wanted for murder in Lacey, one arrested

After a lengthy investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects in the death of 36-year-old Sean Shay of Kenmore, WA. Arrest warrants for murder in the second degree have been issued for Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin, Alexander VanDuren. Update (1 p.m.) Nicholas VanDuren’s whereabouts are currently unknown....
LACEY, WA

