Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Jakob Poeltl (knee) on Saturday with minutes restriction
According to head coach Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is starting in Saturday's game versus the Miami Heat with a 20 minutes restriction. Poeltl will make his 21st start at center after he was forced to miss seven games with a knee bruise. numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 28.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) probable for Blazers on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Hart is dealing with a sprained left ankle. He keeps being lsited probable due to it, and he keeps ultimately suiting up come game time. Expect more of the same here for the Villanova product.
numberfire.com
Taj Gibson playing with Washington's second unit on Saturday
Washington Wizards forward Taj Gibson is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Gibson will come off the bench after Kristaps Porzingis was chosen as Saturday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 121.8 minutes this season, Gibson has accounted for 0.85 FanDuel points per minute.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
numberfire.com
Suns' Deandre Ayton (ankle) out again on Saturday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ayton continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined for Saturday's showdown with the Pelicans. Bismack Biyombo started in his place on Thursday and could do so again on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Kawhi Leonard (injury management) on Saturday, Amir Coffey to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Leonard will make his return after he was held out one game for injury management reasons. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Leonard to score 34.5 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection includes 19.1...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Devin Vassell (knee) for inactive Josh Richardson (personal) on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (knee) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Vassell will start at shooting guard after Josh Richardson was ruled out for personal reasons. In 29.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Vassell to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Vassell's projection includes 15.1 points, 4.4...
numberfire.com
Zach Collins (ankle) available for Spurs on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Collins is dealing with a sprained left ankle. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has officially received the green light to play. Our models project Collins for 9.8 points, 6.6...
numberfire.com
Charles Bassey playing bench role for Spurs on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey is not starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Bassey will come off the bench after Jakob Poeltl was named Saturday's starting center. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 292.4 minutes this season, Bassey is averaging 1.18 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Warriors list Klay Thompson (knee) as probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (knee) is probable for Sunday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Thompson is on track to play on Sunday despite being listed with left knee soreness. In 31.9 expected minutes, our models project Thompson to score 31.7 FanDuel points. Thompson's projection includes 20.1 points, 4.0...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Bam Adebayo (ankle) on Saturday for inactive Udonis Haslem (Achilles)
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the San Antonio Spurs. Adebayo will make his 28th start this season after missing one game with an ankle sprain. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Adebayo to score 41.2 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 20.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Kenrich Williams (knee) available for Oklahoma City Saturday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams will play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams entered the second leg of this back-to-back set with a questionable tag due to a right knee sprain. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our...
numberfire.com
Davis Bertans (illness) available for Mavericks on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans will play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After missing time recently due to a non-COVID illness, Bertans has been cleared to make his return to the court. With the Mavs shorthanded, his availability comes at an opportune time. In 11 games...
numberfire.com
Jeremy Sochan starting for Spurs on Saturday; Keita Bates-Diop to bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will start Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Sochan has been coming off the bench as he recovered from a thigh contusion. However, he is officially ready to resume his prior role and start in the frontcourt. Keita Bates-Diop is heading to the bench in a corresponding move.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (back) on Saturday, Taj Gibson to bench
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (back) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Clippers. After sitting one game with back tightness, Porzingis will start at center on Saturday. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project Porzingis to score 43.7 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.9 points, 9.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jayson Tatum (personal) out for Celtics on Sunday
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Tatum is being listed out due to personal reasons. It's currently unclear what the situation is, or if Sunday will be his only absence. For now, expect more work for Grant Williams and Sam Hauser.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (knee) ruled out on Saturday, Isaac Okoro to start
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Stevens will sit out on Saturday night after experiencing right knee soreness. Expect Isaac Okoro to play more minutes versus a Dallas unit ranked 19th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 468.8...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jerami Grant (back) questionable on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Grant's status is currently in limbo after Portland's forward was listed with a back injury. Expect Trendon Watford to see more minutes if Grant is ruled out on Saturday. Grant's Saturday projection includes 20.4...
Comments / 0