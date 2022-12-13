Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Kenrich Williams (knee) available for Oklahoma City Saturday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams will play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams entered the second leg of this back-to-back set with a questionable tag due to a right knee sprain. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jerami Grant (back) ruled out on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (back) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Grant will sit out after Portland's forward experienced back spasms. Expect Justise Winslow to see an uptick in minutes on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 242.9 minutes with Grant off the floor,...
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available on Saturday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is active for Saturday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Dedmon will be available after he was listed as probable with left foot plantar fasciitis. In 20.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Dedmon to record 7.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
Kawhi Leonard scores season-high 31 points as short-handed Clippers rally past Wizards
Kawhi Leonard had 31 points for the Clippers, who rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the visiting Washington Wizards 102-93 on Saturday.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
numberfire.com
Bucks rule out Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Antetokounmpo will sit out after he was ruled out with knee soreness. Expect Bobby Portis to play an increased offensive role on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 430.0 minutes this season with Antetokounmpo...
numberfire.com
P.J. Washington (personal) not listed on Charlotte's Saturday injury report
Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (personal) is not listed on Sunday's injury report versus the Denver Nuggets. After missing one game for personal reasons, Washington is expected to return on Sunday. In 30.9 expected minutes, our models project Washington to score 26.9 FanDuel points. Washington's projection includes 12.6 points, 5.4...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Jakob Poeltl (knee) on Saturday with minutes restriction
According to head coach Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is starting in Saturday's game versus the Miami Heat with a 20 minutes restriction. Poeltl will make his 21st start at center after he was forced to miss seven games with a knee bruise. numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 28.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Bam Adebayo (ankle) on Saturday for inactive Udonis Haslem (Achilles)
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the San Antonio Spurs. Adebayo will make his 28th start this season after missing one game with an ankle sprain. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Adebayo to score 41.2 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 20.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) available Saturday night for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart will play Saturdya in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Hart was once again listed probable to play due to his sprained left ankle. And like so many times before, he has again been cleared for action. Expect him to play in his usual capacity.
numberfire.com
Isaac Okoro starting for Cavaliers Saturday in place of injured Lamar Stevens
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro will start Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After entering with a doubtful tag, Lamar Stevens has been ruled out of action due to right knee soreness. In his absence, it'll be Okoro who draws the start on the wing. Our models...
numberfire.com
Trendon Watford (Achilles) available for Blazers Saturday night
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford will play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Watford was once again listed probable to play due to left Achilles soreness. And like so many times before, he has again been cleared for action. Expect him to play in his usual capacity.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (knee) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Chicago Bulls. Russell's status is currently in the air after he missed two games with a left knee contusion. Expect Austin Rivers to see more minutes at the point guard position if Russell is inactive.
numberfire.com
Jayson Tatum (personal) out for Celtics on Sunday
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Tatum is being listed out due to personal reasons. It's currently unclear what the situation is, or if Sunday will be his only absence. For now, expect more work for Grant Williams and Sam Hauser.
numberfire.com
Suns' Deandre Ayton (ankle) out again on Saturday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ayton continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined for Saturday's showdown with the Pelicans. Bismack Biyombo started in his place on Thursday and could do so again on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Nikola Jovic for Caleb Martin (ankle) on Saturday
Miami Heat small forward Nikola Jovic is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the San Antonio Spurs. Jovic will make his seventh start this season after Caleb Martin was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 21.7 expected minutes, our models project Jovic to score 16.1 FanDuel points. Jovic's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (illness) inactive for Thunder's Saturday matchup versus Memphis
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (illness) will not play in Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Giddey will not be available for the second half of their back-to-back due to an illness. Expect Lu Dort to see a boost in usage on Saturday. Dort's current projection includes 14.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Alperen Sengun (ankle) available for Houston Saturday night
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun will play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Sengun was listed probable due to a sprained right ankle. And as that tag ultimately foreshadowed, he has received the green light from the training staff to take the floor in his usual capacity.
numberfire.com
Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Martin will sit out after he suffered a recent left ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in defensive rating, expect Max Strus to see more minutes on Saturday.
