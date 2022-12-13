ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Kenrich Williams (knee) available for Oklahoma City Saturday night

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams will play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams entered the second leg of this back-to-back set with a questionable tag due to a right knee sprain. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Portland's Jerami Grant (back) ruled out on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (back) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Grant will sit out after Portland's forward experienced back spasms. Expect Justise Winslow to see an uptick in minutes on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 242.9 minutes with Grant off the floor,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available on Saturday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is active for Saturday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Dedmon will be available after he was listed as probable with left foot plantar fasciitis. In 20.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Dedmon to record 7.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Bucks rule out Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Antetokounmpo will sit out after he was ruled out with knee soreness. Expect Bobby Portis to play an increased offensive role on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 430.0 minutes this season with Antetokounmpo...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

P.J. Washington (personal) not listed on Charlotte's Saturday injury report

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (personal) is not listed on Sunday's injury report versus the Denver Nuggets. After missing one game for personal reasons, Washington is expected to return on Sunday. In 30.9 expected minutes, our models project Washington to score 26.9 FanDuel points. Washington's projection includes 12.6 points, 5.4...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Spurs starting Jakob Poeltl (knee) on Saturday with minutes restriction

According to head coach Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is starting in Saturday's game versus the Miami Heat with a 20 minutes restriction. Poeltl will make his 21st start at center after he was forced to miss seven games with a knee bruise. numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 28.5 FanDuel points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Heat starting Bam Adebayo (ankle) on Saturday for inactive Udonis Haslem (Achilles)

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the San Antonio Spurs. Adebayo will make his 28th start this season after missing one game with an ankle sprain. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Adebayo to score 41.2 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 20.1 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Josh Hart (ankle) available Saturday night for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart will play Saturdya in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Hart was once again listed probable to play due to his sprained left ankle. And like so many times before, he has again been cleared for action. Expect him to play in his usual capacity.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Trendon Watford (Achilles) available for Blazers Saturday night

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford will play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Watford was once again listed probable to play due to left Achilles soreness. And like so many times before, he has again been cleared for action. Expect him to play in his usual capacity.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (knee) questionable on Sunday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Chicago Bulls. Russell's status is currently in the air after he missed two games with a left knee contusion. Expect Austin Rivers to see more minutes at the point guard position if Russell is inactive.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jayson Tatum (personal) out for Celtics on Sunday

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Tatum is being listed out due to personal reasons. It's currently unclear what the situation is, or if Sunday will be his only absence. For now, expect more work for Grant Williams and Sam Hauser.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Suns' Deandre Ayton (ankle) out again on Saturday

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ayton continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined for Saturday's showdown with the Pelicans. Bismack Biyombo started in his place on Thursday and could do so again on Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Heat starting Nikola Jovic for Caleb Martin (ankle) on Saturday

Miami Heat small forward Nikola Jovic is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the San Antonio Spurs. Jovic will make his seventh start this season after Caleb Martin was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 21.7 expected minutes, our models project Jovic to score 16.1 FanDuel points. Jovic's projection includes...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Alperen Sengun (ankle) available for Houston Saturday night

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun will play Saturday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Sengun was listed probable due to a sprained right ankle. And as that tag ultimately foreshadowed, he has received the green light from the training staff to take the floor in his usual capacity.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Miami's Caleb Martin (ankle) ruled out on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Martin will sit out after he suffered a recent left ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in defensive rating, expect Max Strus to see more minutes on Saturday.
MIAMI, FL

