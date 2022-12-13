ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

NCAA Football: Frisco Football Classic-Miami (Ohio) at North Texas

By Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago

Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Austin Aune (2) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Five-star LB, former A&M pledge Anthony Hill commits to Texas

Anthony Hill, a five-star linebacker prospect who decommitted from Texas A&M last month, announced Thursday he instead will play his college football at Texas. Hill, from Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, is ranked as the No. 1 linebacker and the No. 19 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 by the 247Sports composite. Hill committed to Texas A&M in July before reopening his recruitment in November. The Aggies lost six straight games and finished 5-7, and a few highly-rated recruits decommitted from the program. Southern California was among the other schools in the mix for Hill's services. He'd also visited the likes of Alabama and Oklahoma. Texas landed its second five-star commitment of the class, joining quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. --Field Level Media
AUSTIN, TX
