NCAA Football: Cincinnati at Southern Methodist

Anthony Hill, a five-star linebacker prospect who decommitted from Texas A&M last month, announced Thursday he instead will play his college football at Texas. Hill, from Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, is ranked as the No. 1 linebacker and the No. 19 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 by the 247Sports composite. Hill committed to Texas A&M in July before reopening his recruitment in November. The Aggies lost six straight games and finished 5-7, and a few highly-rated recruits decommitted from the program. Southern California was among the other schools in the mix for Hill's services. He'd also visited the likes of Alabama and Oklahoma. Texas landed its second five-star commitment of the class, joining quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. --Field Level Media

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO