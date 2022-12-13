NCAA Football: Cincinnati at Southern Methodist

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Five-star LB, former A&M pledge Anthony Hill commits to Texas
Anthony Hill, a five-star linebacker prospect who decommitted from Texas A&M last month, announced Thursday he instead will play his college football at Texas. Hill, from Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, is ranked as the No. 1 linebacker and the No. 19 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 by the 247Sports composite. Hill committed to Texas A&M in July before reopening his recruitment in November. The Aggies lost six straight games and finished 5-7, and a few highly-rated recruits decommitted from the program. Southern California was among the other schools in the mix for Hill's services. He'd also visited the likes of Alabama and Oklahoma. Texas landed its second five-star commitment of the class, joining quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. --Field Level Media
WLWT 5
Avondale youth football team overcomes violence to stay undefeated, qualify for national championship
CINCINNATI — An Avondale youth football team that is undefeated in three years is headed to a prestigious national tournament despite having to overcome multiple incidents of gun violence this season. The Cin City Gators football team and cheer squad is made up of kids under 10 years old.
linknky.com
Semi-professional football team coming to NKY
The Northern Kentucky Wolfpack will be is NKY’s new semi-professional football team, with tryouts beginning in January. Ryan Glover, who was recently named the Wolfpack’s head coach for the 2023 season, has over 10 years in the playing and coaching world. He has worked with teams such as the Dayton Hornets, King Comets, Cincinnati Royals, and some youth football teams.
Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game
The University Interscholastic League's state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.
wtaw.com
Texas High School Football Championships Kick-off on Wednesday
ARLINGTON, Texas – The UIL State Football championships kicked off Wednesday in Arlington. Benjamine defeated Lorain, 68-20 in the 6-Man Division II title game, while Westbrook got the better of Abbott, 69-24 in Division I. Albany stunned top-ranked Mart in the 2A Division II championship, 41-21. Franklin highlights things...
Tom Brady, Joe Burrow meet for first time as Bucs host Bengals
Joe Burrow aims to propel the Cincinnati Bengals to their sixth straight victory on Sunday when they visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game itself between the Bengals (9-4) and Buccaneers (6-7) -- and not the first overall meeting between the high-profile quarterbacks -- was the focus for Burrow on Wednesday. "It is what it is," Burrow said. "I don't really pay attention to it. He's Tom,...
Tornadoes Hit 2 States as 'Long Day of Severe Weather' Begins
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport activated a "shelter in place" order because of a tornado warning.
The Weather Channel
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas
Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. This page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
Covington teacher takes Miss America stage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12. Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance. The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's...
WLWT 5
Jimmy Fallon on Cincinnati: 'There's nothing like having the pasta with chili on it'
Cincinnati chili is back in the spotlight once again, this time on the Jimmy Fallon show. This week, a Queen City resident called Giovanni, was randomly selected as the winner of the 12 days of Christmas sweaters segment. As he went to get his new gear, Fallon shared his opinion...
Fox 19
$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City’s coffers every year. Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that...
KTSA
3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
Tornado Sweeps Across Interstate Near Dallas, Tx. [VIDEO]
A driver near Dallas, Tx got really close to a tornado Tuesday afternoon while traveling down a busy interstate. This tornado is part of the line of severe storms approaching the state of Louisiana. Sadly, we already have reports of damage and people missing in Caddo Parish as storms swept...
spectrumnews1.com
Wife-husband-mother trio sworn into office together, making history in Kentucky
ELSMERE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky family made history on Tuesday, while also celebrating generations of dedication to service. Serena Owen, her husband Larry Owen, and Serena’s mother, Renee Wilson, stood together at Billy Bradford Park in Elsmere while each of them was sworn into the respective office they had recently been elected for.
WKRC
Major $20 million gift donated to Xavier University
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier University announced Thursday morning that it has received a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter for a new science facility on campus. The Lechleiters' support for Xavier University is centered strongly around their belief in the importance of Catholic education. "We have a sincere interest in supporting academic excellence at Xavier in the Jesuit Catholic tradition," said the Lechleiters in a release.
CPD's first-ever female assistant chief on Theetge: 'A true servant leader'
The city's first-ever female assistant chief of police, Cindy Combs, said Theetge spoke about the changes from when she started in 1980 to Wednesday's announcement.
Literary Hub
The Lingering Weight of Race and Policing in One Cincinnati Neighborhood
Many Cincinnatians will never drive down Rice Street in Mount Auburn. From its start at Mulberry Street just north of Over-the-Rhine, the tucked-away street passes a few blocks of modest two-story houses. Then it makes an S-curve, passing the sheer, rocky cliff that holds up Christ Hospital’s parking garage on one side and a small, calm playground bordered by a dense clump of trees on the other.
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
Fox 19
Western Hills body repair shop owner frustrated with Allstate insurance
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The owner and operator of Western Hills autobody repair shop says he is so frustrated with Allstate insurance that he put up a sign outside his business saying he will not deal with Allstate because they are slow to settle claims. Jim Collins says that while the...
'I am in a tornado': Grapevine, Texas, resident gets stuck inside severe storm
Blake Foster drove into the path of a storm on Tuesday. Strong winds blew rain horizontally and slammed debris up against Foster’s vehicle.
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
486
Followers
3K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
Comments / 0