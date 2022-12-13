ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

NCAA Football: Frisco Football Classic-Miami (Ohio) at North Texas

By Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMPHa_0jgQSCYI00

Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Austin Aune (2) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

wtaw.com

Texas High School Football Championships Kick-off on Wednesday

ARLINGTON, Texas – The UIL State Football championships kicked off Wednesday in Arlington. Benjamine defeated Lorain, 68-20 in the 6-Man Division II title game, while Westbrook got the better of Abbott, 69-24 in Division I. Albany stunned top-ranked Mart in the 2A Division II championship, 41-21. Franklin highlights things...
ARLINGTON, TX
KTSA

3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas Wakes Up To a Tornado Threat

Update, 12:50 p.m.: The storms passed from the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, moving east. Dallas avoided the worst of it, but tornadoes did appear to touch down in Tarrant, Denton, Parker, and Erath counties. In River Oaks, a small pocket between downtown Fort Worth and Lake Worth, video captured what...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

F-35 fighter jet pilot ejected after landing at Fort Worth naval air base

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A pilot was ejected after his F-35 landed at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth this morning.The pilot was attempting to land the jet when it began leaning forward before tipping over onto the pavement. Smoke began pouring out of the nose before the pilot was ejected. His parachute deployed and he landed apparently without injury.Fire crews were on the scene shortly after.No word yet on what caused the crash.This is a developing story.
FORT WORTH, TX
Axios

Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa's lowest point

Michael Hinojosa's lowest point as the Dallas ISD superintendent wasn't the COVID pandemic. It was in 2008, when he had to lay off hundreds of teachers. Driving the news: Hinojosa recently spoke to The 74 Million about the biggest challenges he faced leading the district, his beef with charter schools and what he's up to now that he isn't Dallas' top education official.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett

The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000 (plus Darlie’s original drapes, too.)
ROWLETT, TX
PLANetizen

Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Al Lipscomb Way

On December 13, 2022, Gregory Ellison, 19, was arrested by Dallas Police and charged with Capital Murder. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail. Dallas Police need the publics help in locating the pictured suspect Gregory Ellison, 19. Ellison was involved in the homicide on Al Lipscomb Way. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

3 hospitalized after vehicle leaves roadway in Plano crash

PLANO, Texas - A small child was among three people taken to hospitals after a crash in Plano early Sunday morning. The wreck happened on W. 15th Street, near Central Expressway. Plano police said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes, when it...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Dallas

Two men were shot and one was fatally wounded in a Dallas neighborhood on Friday evening according to a Dallas Police Department news release. On December 9, at about 6:15 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting at 9300 Beck Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene to discover a 17-year-old...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

20-year Army veteran arrested for going AWOL, sits in North Texas jail awaiting trial

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It's a story of a violent police raid on a North Texas home to arrest an Army soldier for going AWOL.But the soldier at the center of it is a decorated war veteran who says her arrest is the result of retaliation and race.An armed team of U.S. Marshals and Grand Prairie police officers stormed a home with guns drawn and pointed – children scream in panic while authorities searched for a woman you might think committed a violent felony. But that woman, Sergeant First Class Shantaya Williams, has a clean record according to her attorney. In...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Another round of showers and storms arrives late Monday into Tuesday

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Here's what we're tracking in the forecast:Areas of mist and drizzle will give way to mostly cloudy skies today (maybe a little sun this afternoon).Heads up! We're tracking another round of showers and potential strong to severe storms late Monday into Tuesday as a cold front moves through.  Much cooler weather later in the work week.Yesterday, DFW picked up 1.37" of rain! Wow.For today, we started the morning with low clouds, fog, mist and drizzle at the BMW Dallas Marathon.  Gradually, as we move through the day, we'll see the spotty light showers go away,...
FORT WORTH, TX
