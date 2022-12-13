NCAA Football: Frisco Football Classic-Miami (Ohio) at North Texas

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game
The University Interscholastic League's state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.
wtaw.com
Texas High School Football Championships Kick-off on Wednesday
ARLINGTON, Texas – The UIL State Football championships kicked off Wednesday in Arlington. Benjamine defeated Lorain, 68-20 in the 6-Man Division II title game, while Westbrook got the better of Abbott, 69-24 in Division I. Albany stunned top-ranked Mart in the 2A Division II championship, 41-21. Franklin highlights things...
KTSA
3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
3 Texas Cities Among Top 10 'Grinchiest' Cities In America
Finance Buzz determined which US cities are the grinchiest this holiday season.
DFW weather updates: After multiple confirmed tornadoes, all active warnings across North Texas have expired
DALLAS — A line of severe weather moved eastward across North Texas on Tuesday morning. At some point or another, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth region fell under a tornado warning. Following multiple confirmed tornadoes, however, all active warnings across North Texas have expired as of 10:45 a.m. We're...
dmagazine.com
Dallas Wakes Up To a Tornado Threat
Update, 12:50 p.m.: The storms passed from the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, moving east. Dallas avoided the worst of it, but tornadoes did appear to touch down in Tarrant, Denton, Parker, and Erath counties. In River Oaks, a small pocket between downtown Fort Worth and Lake Worth, video captured what...
F-35 fighter jet pilot ejected after landing at Fort Worth naval air base
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A pilot was ejected after his F-35 landed at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth this morning.The pilot was attempting to land the jet when it began leaning forward before tipping over onto the pavement. Smoke began pouring out of the nose before the pilot was ejected. His parachute deployed and he landed apparently without injury.Fire crews were on the scene shortly after.No word yet on what caused the crash.This is a developing story.
Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa's lowest point
Michael Hinojosa's lowest point as the Dallas ISD superintendent wasn't the COVID pandemic. It was in 2008, when he had to lay off hundreds of teachers. Driving the news: Hinojosa recently spoke to The 74 Million about the biggest challenges he faced leading the district, his beef with charter schools and what he's up to now that he isn't Dallas' top education official.
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett
The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000 (plus Darlie’s original drapes, too.)
Houston Chronicle
Judges ‘taking a sledgehammer’ to prison pipeline with school education program
DALLAS -- The jury room was like a scene out of the movie "12 Angry Men." On the first vote, twelve high school students were ready to convict the defendant in a mock trial of strangling his girlfriend. But then one young man seated next to the corner of a...
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Al Lipscomb Way
On December 13, 2022, Gregory Ellison, 19, was arrested by Dallas Police and charged with Capital Murder. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail. Dallas Police need the publics help in locating the pictured suspect Gregory Ellison, 19. Ellison was involved in the homicide on Al Lipscomb Way. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
Lancaster Murder Last Week Has Ties To Dallas & DeSoto
LANCASTER – The Lancaster Police Department was dispatched to a shooting in progress this past weekend that turned out to have ties in Dallas and DeSoto. On December 3 at around 6:26 a.m. police were called to the Quik Trip in Lancaster located in the 3300 block of W. Pleasant Run Rd.
fox4news.com
3 hospitalized after vehicle leaves roadway in Plano crash
PLANO, Texas - A small child was among three people taken to hospitals after a crash in Plano early Sunday morning. The wreck happened on W. 15th Street, near Central Expressway. Plano police said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes, when it...
dallasexpress.com
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Dallas
Two men were shot and one was fatally wounded in a Dallas neighborhood on Friday evening according to a Dallas Police Department news release. On December 9, at about 6:15 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting at 9300 Beck Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene to discover a 17-year-old...
20-year Army veteran arrested for going AWOL, sits in North Texas jail awaiting trial
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It's a story of a violent police raid on a North Texas home to arrest an Army soldier for going AWOL.But the soldier at the center of it is a decorated war veteran who says her arrest is the result of retaliation and race.An armed team of U.S. Marshals and Grand Prairie police officers stormed a home with guns drawn and pointed – children scream in panic while authorities searched for a woman you might think committed a violent felony. But that woman, Sergeant First Class Shantaya Williams, has a clean record according to her attorney. In...
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie ISD teacher/coach accused of improper relationship with student
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A 28-year-old teacher/coach with Grand Prairie ISD has been arrested for reportedly having an intimate relationship with a student. Kenrick Burns has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student. The investigation into Burns began on December 4, when Grand Prairie PD detectives...
Another round of showers and storms arrives late Monday into Tuesday
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Here's what we're tracking in the forecast:Areas of mist and drizzle will give way to mostly cloudy skies today (maybe a little sun this afternoon).Heads up! We're tracking another round of showers and potential strong to severe storms late Monday into Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Much cooler weather later in the work week.Yesterday, DFW picked up 1.37" of rain! Wow.For today, we started the morning with low clouds, fog, mist and drizzle at the BMW Dallas Marathon. Gradually, as we move through the day, we'll see the spotty light showers go away,...
Missing service dog last seen Sunday night found deceased, Denton police say
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton shared an update Monday afternoon that a service dog that went missing Sunday night has been found dead. The department says Violet the German Shepherd was last in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard and hasn't been seen since 9 p.m. Her owner was taken to a hospital.
