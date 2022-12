When the football is kicked off in Saturday's New Mexico Bowl between SMU and BYU, the fans in attendance can expect plenty of fireworks -- in the form of points on the scoreboard.

The high-powered offenses of SMU Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee and BYU Cougars coach Kalani Sitake will take the field against a pair of struggling defensive units in a matchup that Vegas oddsmakers expect to feature tons of points.