New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NYC homelessness hits record number

NEW YORK - New York City’s homeless problem does not appear to be getting any better. According to the Coalition for the Homeless, the numbers have actually hit an all-time high. They claim the average number of people sleeping in a shelter every night climbed to nearly 66,000 in October.
NYC introduces new Airbnb regulations

New York City is set to begin enforcing a new law on Airbnbs that would crack down on people breaking existing laws. Confused? You're not alone, and a violation could cost you a pretty penny.
Cannabis crackdown in NYC

Yes, marijuana is legal in New York. But you need a license from the state to sell it. The mayor said education and not incarceration is at the core of his plan to stop smoke shops, bodegas, and pop-up stores from illegally selling cannabis.
Woman fatally stabbed inside Manhattan shelter

NEW YORK - A woman was fatally stabbed Friday night inside the Project Renewal New Providence Women's Shelter located at 225 E. 45th St. in Manhattan, the New York Police Department says. Police found the 27-year-old victim around 10 p.m. in the 6th floor hallway suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Scammers stealing benefits from SNAP recipients

NEW YORK - Thieves are using hidden skimming devices to steal SNAP benefits from unsuspecting U.S. residents. The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, provides food assistance to people with low incomes. "We tried to purchase something, and it said that [the card] was used in a store in...
NYPD warehouse fire could affect criminal cases

NEW YORK - More than 48 hours after flames destroyed a warehouse used by the NYPD to store vehicles and evidence from investigations, officials are monitoring the scene and questions are mounting about the fire's effect on the criminal justice process. The warehouse along on the Gowanus Canal in Red...
Chinatown given $20M for post-pandemic revitalization projects

NEW YORK - Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood will receive $20M in funds from New York as part of a revitalization project to address the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the area. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that eleven transformational projects would be part of the initiative to help the community reopen corridors,...
You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year

NEW YORK - Paying more to cross into New York City. Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year as part of its 2023 budget, basing the decision on inflation. Here are the increases. E-ZPass tolls during off-peak hours will...
Man brutally assaulted in anti-Semitic attack in Central Park

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is searching for a man involved in an anti-Semitic attack in Central Park that left a 63-year-old man with a broken hand. The incident happened Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive. Police say the...
Firefighter fatally hurt

William Moon II, a 21-year FDNY veteran, was fatally injured while preparing for a drill at his firehouse in Brooklyn. Moon was being kept on life support so that his organs can be donated, his family decided.
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker

NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
Manhattan co-op could ban e-bikes due to fire risk

NEW YORK - London Terrace Towers in Chelsea, one of New York's largest co-ops, is considering banning e-bikes inside its building. In November, 38 people were hurt after a luxury high-rise on East 52nd Street lit up from a lithium-ion battery in an e-bike. E-bikes were already banned in that building.
NYPD warehouse fire aftermath

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a massive fire at an NYPD warehouse in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Police stored evidence and vehicles at the building.
Long Island students get 'incomplete' grades due to teacher shortage

LONG ISLAND - Parents of some students in the Amityville School District say they are outraged after their children received ‘incomplete’ grades, allegedly because the school failed to find teachers to cover their classes. One parent, Faith Robinson, says she doesn't believe officials have been doing everything they...
14-year-old girl assaulted by man while walking in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A man is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl while she was walking on a sidewalk in the Bronx, according to the New York City Police Department. The alleged assault happened Monday around 7:15 p.m. at the southeast corner of Walton Avenue and E. 167 St. in Concourse.
How much snow fell in your area? Find out here.

NEW YORK - A coastal storm brought heavy rain, strong winds and snow to parts of the tri-state area Thursday into Friday and even Saturday. While areas in and around New York City saw mostly rain, several inches of snow were reported in other parts of the state, as well as areas of New Jersey.
