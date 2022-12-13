Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Related
fox5ny.com
NYC homelessness hits record number
NEW YORK - New York City’s homeless problem does not appear to be getting any better. According to the Coalition for the Homeless, the numbers have actually hit an all-time high. They claim the average number of people sleeping in a shelter every night climbed to nearly 66,000 in October.
fox5ny.com
NYC introduces new Airbnb regulations
New York City is set to begin enforcing a new law on Airbnbs that would crack down on people breaking existing laws. Confused? You're not alone, and a violation could cost you a pretty penny.
fox5ny.com
Cannabis crackdown in NYC
Yes, marijuana is legal in New York. But you need a license from the state to sell it. The mayor said education and not incarceration is at the core of his plan to stop smoke shops, bodegas, and pop-up stores from illegally selling cannabis.
fox5ny.com
Woman fatally stabbed inside Manhattan shelter
NEW YORK - A woman was fatally stabbed Friday night inside the Project Renewal New Providence Women's Shelter located at 225 E. 45th St. in Manhattan, the New York Police Department says. Police found the 27-year-old victim around 10 p.m. in the 6th floor hallway suffering from multiple stab wounds.
fox5ny.com
Scammers stealing benefits from SNAP recipients
NEW YORK - Thieves are using hidden skimming devices to steal SNAP benefits from unsuspecting U.S. residents. The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, provides food assistance to people with low incomes. "We tried to purchase something, and it said that [the card] was used in a store in...
fox5ny.com
NYPD warehouse fire could affect criminal cases
NEW YORK - More than 48 hours after flames destroyed a warehouse used by the NYPD to store vehicles and evidence from investigations, officials are monitoring the scene and questions are mounting about the fire's effect on the criminal justice process. The warehouse along on the Gowanus Canal in Red...
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James facing new terrorism charges
NEW YORK - New York City subway shooting suspect Frank James, who allegedly shot 10 people on an N train earlier this year is facing new charges after being indicted on Friday. A Brooklyn federal grand jury returned the superseding indictment, charging James with 10 counts of committing a terrorist...
fox5ny.com
Chinatown given $20M for post-pandemic revitalization projects
NEW YORK - Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood will receive $20M in funds from New York as part of a revitalization project to address the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the area. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that eleven transformational projects would be part of the initiative to help the community reopen corridors,...
fox5ny.com
You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year
NEW YORK - Paying more to cross into New York City. Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year as part of its 2023 budget, basing the decision on inflation. Here are the increases. E-ZPass tolls during off-peak hours will...
fox5ny.com
Man brutally assaulted in anti-Semitic attack in Central Park
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is searching for a man involved in an anti-Semitic attack in Central Park that left a 63-year-old man with a broken hand. The incident happened Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive. Police say the...
fox5ny.com
Firefighter fatally hurt
William Moon II, a 21-year FDNY veteran, was fatally injured while preparing for a drill at his firehouse in Brooklyn. Moon was being kept on life support so that his organs can be donated, his family decided.
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
fox5ny.com
Manhattan co-op could ban e-bikes due to fire risk
NEW YORK - London Terrace Towers in Chelsea, one of New York's largest co-ops, is considering banning e-bikes inside its building. In November, 38 people were hurt after a luxury high-rise on East 52nd Street lit up from a lithium-ion battery in an e-bike. E-bikes were already banned in that building.
fox5ny.com
Firefighter suffers fatal injuries at Brooklyn firehouse: 'Firefighting was in his bones'
NEW YORK - A 21-year FDNY veteran will not survive after he was injured Monday preparing for a drill at his firehouse in Brooklyn. Officials say 47-year-old firefighter William Moon II fell around 20 feet and suffered a serious head injury while preparing for a drill inside his firehouse, Rescue Company 2, located at 1815 Sterling Place.
fox5ny.com
NYPD warehouse fire aftermath
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a massive fire at an NYPD warehouse in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Police stored evidence and vehicles at the building.
fox5ny.com
Long Island students get 'incomplete' grades due to teacher shortage
LONG ISLAND - Parents of some students in the Amityville School District say they are outraged after their children received ‘incomplete’ grades, allegedly because the school failed to find teachers to cover their classes. One parent, Faith Robinson, says she doesn't believe officials have been doing everything they...
fox5ny.com
14-year-old girl assaulted by man while walking in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl while she was walking on a sidewalk in the Bronx, according to the New York City Police Department. The alleged assault happened Monday around 7:15 p.m. at the southeast corner of Walton Avenue and E. 167 St. in Concourse.
fox5ny.com
You can rent a massive billboard in New York's Times Square for $150
NEW YORK - Have you ever dreamed of appearing on a giant billboard above New York City’s Times Square? Perhaps you’d like to wish your mother a "happy birthday" in a memorable way or ask a loved one to join you in marriage. People can now post their...
fox5ny.com
A puppy named Bear swims across Hudson River from NY to NJ
Talk about an adventure for one pet! A dog escaped from his owner while out for a walk in Manhattan and swam across the Hudson River to New Jersey, where he was rescued a few days later.
fox5ny.com
How much snow fell in your area? Find out here.
NEW YORK - A coastal storm brought heavy rain, strong winds and snow to parts of the tri-state area Thursday into Friday and even Saturday. While areas in and around New York City saw mostly rain, several inches of snow were reported in other parts of the state, as well as areas of New Jersey.
Comments / 0