Read full article on original website
Related
Newest West Virginia Delegate sworn in
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Republican Delegate Walter Hill from Kanawha County was sworn into the West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday. Delegate Hall took the oath of office at the Capitol, surrounded by friends and family. Hall has been a long-time member of the St. Albans City Council. He served the past six years […]
Decades of neglect of Huntington, West Virginia, sewer system leads to urgent need for action
From 2015 to 2021 state regulators cited well over 100 violations of the city's Water Pollution Control Permit for excessive discharge from the wastewater treatment plant.
Gov. Justice proclaims new extended half-day holidays
Public employees in West Virginia can now add a few more state holidays to their calendars.
West Virginia counties could spend their share of opioid settlements on jails, not public health
WILLIAMSON — On a Thursday afternoon, Justin Ford smoked a cigarette underneath the overhang of a Williamson Health and Wellness Center clinic, avoiding a steady barrage of raindrops on the sidewalk. Ford, a 34-year-old man from nearby Matewan, was waiting to receive his prescription for suboxone, a medication that reduces his cravings for opioid drugs and protects him from overdosing.
wchstv.com
Lawsuit filed over mudslide that devastated a home and displaced a family in Man, W.Va.
MAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — It has been nearly five months since a mudslide destroyed a home in Man, W.Va., displacing a family. A mess was left behind at the beginning of August, one that still has not been cleaned up. Now a lawsuit has been filed by the landlord...
Trucking company sent violation notice in West Virginia chemical spill
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The legal battle surrounding a chemical spill in the Paint Creek areas continues in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Commissioners say a Final Notice of Violation was served to Dennis West of Gadsden, Gillard and West, LLC. Dennis West was the driving for the trucking company when his truck crashed on […]
wfxrtv.com
Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m.
Crews battle fire in Elkview, West Virginia
UPDATE (3:43 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16): An elderly woman is in the hospital following a fire at a home in Elkview. It broke out around 2 p.m. on Blue Creek Rd. Right now, it is not clear how the fire started. As our 13 News crew was on the scene Friday afternoon, the family […]
Metro News
Marshall’s enrollment continues to drag down budget’s bottom line
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University remains $8 million below projections in student tuition and fee revenue for this fiscal year. MU’s new Chief Financial Officer Matt Tidd told members of the Marshall Board of Governors Wednesday the projected revenue from student enrollment for this year is $79.2 million, the actual amount to come in is $70.8 million.
Judge: School religious revival lawsuit should not be dismissed
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A federal judge ruled that a lawsuit by parents about a religious revival at Huntington High School should not be dismissed. The suit was filed in February 2022. The suit alleges that Nik Walker Ministries was invited by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes to talk at the school. The revival was […]
55 years later: How the Silver Bridge collapse changed West Virginia
On Dec. 15, 1967, 46 people died in the Silver Bridge collapse in Point Pleasant, but for West Virginia, it became more than just a tragedy.
Sheriff’s office warns of West Virginia Public Safety Expo scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving the West Virginia Public Safety Expo. They say that calls have been placed to past vendors of the annual expo asking them to donate money. The sheriff’s office says that this is not a method used by the Committee for […]
MacCorkle Avenue shut down in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down near the 2200 block in St. Albans, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10 p.m. They say a single-vehicle crash shut down the roadway. There is no word on any injuries. The St. Albans Police Department, the […]
lootpress.com
New traffic pattern begins on eastbound I-64 near Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Travelers driving eastbound on Interstate 64 near Huntington have a new traffic pattern effective Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Eastbound traffic between the 29th Street exit and the I-64 Guyandotte Bridge is being shifted from the outside lanes into the median for an approximately three-mile stretch. The work is part of a $91 million project through Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program to widen I-64 to six lanes in the area.
Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
wchstv.com
Kanawha magistrate resigns after being accused of berating police officers in court
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County magistrate whose resignation goes into effect on Friday has been publicly admonished by the state's Judicial Investigation Commission after being accused of berating police officers in court. Magistrate Ward Harshbarger III has agreed to never again seek judicial office in West Virginia...
2 men arrested in Ohio drug bust
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men are in custody after a drug bust in Meigs County, Ohio. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, they spotted a vehicle matching that of a known drug trafficker during an “interdiction operation” in the area of State Rt. 7 and US 33. Deputies pulled over the vehicle […]
WSAZ
Interstate 64 West closed after crane reported over hill
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is closed Wednesday evening near the 29th Street exit after reports of a crane over a hill, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 6 p.m., about 2 miles east of the 29th Street exit in a construction zone.
WSAZ
Collins Career and Technical Center launches new programs
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are plenty of jobs for graduates in our area, so it makes sense that we also need opportunities for job training. Collins Career and Technical Center is launching some new programs to give hands on experience. Mike Staton and Adam Pittis stopped by First Look...
wajr.com
We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
Comments / 1