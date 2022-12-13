ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WOWK 13 News

Newest West Virginia Delegate sworn in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Republican Delegate Walter Hill from Kanawha County was sworn into the West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday. Delegate Hall took the oath of office at the Capitol, surrounded by friends and family. Hall has been a long-time member of the St. Albans City Council. He served the past six years […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia counties could spend their share of opioid settlements on jails, not public health

WILLIAMSON — On a Thursday afternoon, Justin Ford smoked a cigarette underneath the overhang of a Williamson Health and Wellness Center clinic, avoiding a steady barrage of raindrops on the sidewalk. Ford, a 34-year-old man from nearby Matewan, was waiting to receive his prescription for suboxone, a medication that reduces his cravings for opioid drugs and protects him from overdosing.
WILLIAMSON, WV
wfxrtv.com

Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m.
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire in Elkview, West Virginia

UPDATE (3:43 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16): An elderly woman is in the hospital following a fire at a home in Elkview. It broke out around 2 p.m. on Blue Creek Rd. Right now, it is not clear how the fire started. As our 13 News crew was on the scene Friday afternoon, the family […]
ELKVIEW, WV
Metro News

Marshall’s enrollment continues to drag down budget’s bottom line

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University remains $8 million below projections in student tuition and fee revenue for this fiscal year. MU’s new Chief Financial Officer Matt Tidd told members of the Marshall Board of Governors Wednesday the projected revenue from student enrollment for this year is $79.2 million, the actual amount to come in is $70.8 million.
HUNTINGTON, WV
lootpress.com

New traffic pattern begins on eastbound I-64 near Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Travelers driving eastbound on Interstate 64 near Huntington have a new traffic pattern effective Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Eastbound traffic between the 29th Street exit and the I-64 Guyandotte Bridge is being shifted from the outside lanes into the median for an approximately three-mile stretch. The work is part of a $91 million project through Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program to widen I-64 to six lanes in the area.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 men arrested in Ohio drug bust

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men are in custody after a drug bust in Meigs County, Ohio. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, they spotted a vehicle matching that of a known drug trafficker during an “interdiction operation” in the area of State Rt. 7 and US 33. Deputies pulled over the vehicle […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Interstate 64 West closed after crane reported over hill

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is closed Wednesday evening near the 29th Street exit after reports of a crane over a hill, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 6 p.m., about 2 miles east of the 29th Street exit in a construction zone.
WSAZ

Collins Career and Technical Center launches new programs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are plenty of jobs for graduates in our area, so it makes sense that we also need opportunities for job training. Collins Career and Technical Center is launching some new programs to give hands on experience. Mike Staton and Adam Pittis stopped by First Look...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wajr.com

We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
POINT PLEASANT, WV

