HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Travelers driving eastbound on Interstate 64 near Huntington have a new traffic pattern effective Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Eastbound traffic between the 29th Street exit and the I-64 Guyandotte Bridge is being shifted from the outside lanes into the median for an approximately three-mile stretch. The work is part of a $91 million project through Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program to widen I-64 to six lanes in the area.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO