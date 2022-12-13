Read full article on original website
Lisa Noonan
4d ago
I've been saying all season dump Jones. Ge throws too high forcing receivers to have to go high to make the catch. I knew there would be a severe injury. Zappe is a much better QB he throws BULLETS. Down low, catchable passes.
Reply(3)
2
Related
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Death Admission
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made an admission that turned some heads. In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he's no longer afraid of death. The back-to-back NFL MVP said a recent experience with ayahuasca helped alleviate those concerns. "Ayahuasca and...
Drew Brees announces shocking career move
Since retiring from the NFL back in 2020, Drew Brees has served as a broadcaster and analyst for NBC Sports, but now it looks like he’s returning to the game of football as an assistant coach for the Purdue Boilermakers, at least for a short time. On Thursday afternoon, legendary Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees Read more... The post Drew Brees announces shocking career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Jalen Hurts news
With just a few games left in the regular season, Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is the favorite to win the NFL MVP Award, even ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And based on one insane stat, it’s pretty easy to see why. As NFL reporter...
thecomeback.com
Russell Wilson reacts to horrible news
Russell Wilson has started every game for the Denver Broncos so far this season, but after suffering an apparent head injury on Sunday that put him in concussion protocol, Wilson will not play for the Broncos in this week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals even though he cleared concussion protocol. However, Wilson made it clear on Friday that he wanted to play.
NBC Sports
NFL will no longer allow Raiders to use a holder on kickoffs to place football on top of tee
The Raiders’ strategy of using a holder on kickoffs to improve hang time is no longer allowed. The NFL has now reversed course and won’t allow holders to hold the ball on top of the tee, according to FootballZebras.com. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels explained that the Raiders got...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
thecomeback.com
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision
The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Apparently, Bill Belichick Selected A Longsnapper For The Pro Bowl Because He Was Dating Pamela Anderson And Then Regretted It When She Didn't Show Up
Pamela Anderson didn't show up to the ProBowl to watch her boyfriend who was playing in the game, which apparently made Bill Belichick regret selecting the player.
Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated
There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible New York Jets news
The New York Jets will start quarterback Zach Wilson on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Jets need to win if they have any shot of making the playoffs. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the story about Wilson returning to the limelight, saying sources told him Jets doctors won’t clear last week’s injured starter Mike White to play.
NFL World Reacts To Major Snow Game Forecast
This Saturday, the Buffalo Bills are set to host the Miami Dolphins. It's a typical winter-weather team against a typical nice weather team. Thankfully, we'll get just what we need. Major snow is in the forecast. "Forecast for Dolphins - Bills Saturday night on @nflnetwork : Low temperature 26° with...
NFL world reacts to questionable TNF penalty
The San Francisco 49ers took on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, and a controversial roughing-the-passer call in the game has certainly caught the attention of many around the NFL world. It occurred in the third quarter with the Seahawks facing a 21-3 deficit. San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa got past Read more... The post NFL world reacts to questionable TNF penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Jim Irsay reveals Colts plan for Jeff Saturday
When the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich earlier in the season, they made the stunning move to replace him with former Indianapolis Colts star Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach even though he had no previous college or NFL coaching experience. And even though he is just an interim coach, there’s a chance he is hired as the team’s full-time head coach during the offseason.
Was Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' Postgame Crew Under Attack Last Night?
VIDEO: Someone threw a bottle at the Amazon Prime football crew.
atozsports.com
Bills general manager teases roster move bigger than OBJ
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Today, during a press conference, Brandon Beane had an array of huge topics to discuss with the media. Cole Beasley’s return, Odell Beckham Jr rumors, and the most surprising of all, the availability of Micah Hyde....
Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news
The Arizona Cardinals revealed major and shocking news on Wednesday. General Manager Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence for the team, they announced. Keim has been temporarily replaced by VPs of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the statement the Cardinals made. “Cardinals statement on GM Read more... The post Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Tim Tebow ‘thankful’ Jaguars cut him
Tim Tebow’s long-winding journey to play in the NFL seemed to officially end when he was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2021 NFL season. And according to him, he’s extremely glad that happened. Tebow penned an opinion column for Fox News on Saturday in which he...
thecomeback.com
Ryan Tannehill gest honest about Titans struggles
Just a few weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans appeared to be cruising toward the postseason with a firm grip on first place in the AFC South division. But after three straight losses and the firing of general manager Jon Robinson, the team looks to be in a slight state of disorder. However, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is trying to look at things with a calm, level-headed approach.
Look: Snow At NFL Stadium On Thursday Morning
Lambeau Field is beginning to earn its Frozen Tundra nickname. On Thursday morning, the Green Bay Packers Twitter account posted a video of the snow-covered stadium in Wisconsin. Take a look at the video here:. "It’s beginning to look a lot like December football," the team wrote. The Packers...
Comments / 17