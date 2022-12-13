ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T.J. Dillashaw: Conor McGregor 'not doing anything wrong' by pulling out of USADA testing pool

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw agrees with Conor McGregor’s decision to remove himself from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), who broke his leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, has not been tested in 2022. The way he looks bulked up right now has raised questions, but Dillashaw thinks McGregor made the right decision for his recovery.
Daniel Cormier: Paddy Pimblett can't be compared to Conor McGregor, who climbed faster

Daniel Cormier thinks the comparisons between Paddy Pimblett and Conor McGregor need to stop. Pimblett and McGregor both stormed onto the UFC scene as former Cage Warriors champions brimming with confidence and personality. McGregor’s first four UFC wins came over Marcus Brimage, Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier and Diego Brandao. Pimblett finished Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt, then defeated Jared Gordon by controversial decision at UFC 282.
Michael Chandler thinks Alexander Volkanovski 'might actually squeak out a decision' vs. Islam Makhachev

LAS VEGAS – Michael Chandler believes UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski still carries the strength from his rugby days. Volkanovski weighed more than 200 pounds when he played rugby but has excelled in his MMA career as a 145 pounder. He will move up in weight to challenge lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 headliner on Feb. 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.
Paige VanZant Is Up To No Good In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop

Paige VanZant is not a stranger to success by any means, as she has done a lot of things for herself in the MMA world. While VanZant may not be an active MMA competitor anymore, fans will always remember what she did. VanZant now largely keeps herself busy with her thirst traps, as she knows fans can’t do without them. VanZant decided to give fans exactly what they wanted with yet another thirst trap.
Jake Shields, Mike Jackson get in physical altercation at UFC PI after lengthy Twitter feud

The tension between UFC veterans Jake Shieldsand Mike Jackson has been mounting over social media for some time. Today, it came to a head at the UFC Performance Institute. Shields (33-11-1 MMA), who is known for his outspoken stance on all things from politics to race to the fight game, and Jackson (1-2 MMA) have expressed conflicting opinions over Twitter in recent months over a variety of topics.
Bobby Green rips “amateur fighter” Paddy Pimblett, says it would be “disrespectful” if they are in the same cage: “He doesn’t belong”

Bobby Green doesn’t think Paddy Pimblett would accept a fight with him, but if he did, he says the scrap would not be close. After Pimblett beat Jared Gordon at UFC 282, many wondered who would be next for the Brit. A popular name was Green who is set to face Drew Dober on Saturday at UFC Vegas 66. Yet, Green doesn’t think highly of Pimblett and believes he would beat him with ease.
Video: Watch Jake Paul flatten YouTuber FaZe Dee with brutal body shot

Social media stars turning to combat sports is a recent trend, but it’s one that picked up steam quickly. Of all those would-be fighters who crossed over into the cage or ring, Jake Paul clearly stands out as the most accomplished and best of the lot. He didn’t take long to move on from boxing fellow YouTubers, instead moving on to retired or semi-retired MMA fighters.
Drew Dober would love to face Paddy Pimblett in London, but claims “the UFC will not let me fight him”

Drew Dober doesn’t think he’ll ever fight Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett has taken the UFC by storm since he signed in 2021. He’s now 4-0 in the promotion and coming off a controversial decision win over Jared Gordon. Yet, given how popular he is, a lot of fighters have called him and want the chance to fight him and Dober is no different. However, Dober claims the UFC wouldn’t allow him to fight Pimblett as they know he would beat the Brit.
T.J. Dillashaw opens up on retirement decision after shoulder surgery: 'It's just too much, I'm out right now'

For the first time since news of his retirement became public, former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw has opened up about his decision to walk away from MMA. After injuring his shoulder in training camp for his title fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280, Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) did not pull out of the fight. He said his shoulder popped out numerous times in preparation, but he still traveled across the globe to Abu Dhabi with confidence he could get the job done to become a three-time champion.
Ben Askren praises Paddy Pimblett’s attitude following controversial win over Jared Gordon: “That’s what early McGregor would have done”

While many are attacking Paddy Pimblett, Ben Askren liked what he saw at UFC 282. ‘The Baddy’ made his return to the octagon last Saturday night on pay-per-view. The bout was just Pimblett’s fourth in the promotion, and despite that, he’s already a star. Promotional deals with brands such as Barstool Sports have only raised his profile further.
Sean Strickland takes aim at former UFC champion Israel Adesanya over brass knuckles arrest: “If he was a real man, it would have been a gun”

Sean Strickland has taken aim at former UFC champion Israel Adesanya over brass knuckles arrest. At the time of the arrest, the 33-year-old Adesanya (23-2 MMA) was travelling back to New Zealand after being dethroned as the UFC middleweight champion by Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) at UFC 281. Adesanya had been leading on the scorecards until Pereira finished him with just 2:05 left in the fifth round.
WWE Main Roster Star Asked To Be Sent To NXT

There are many stars who have found success on the main roster after getting called up from NXT, and there are others who have gotten lost in the shuffle. From time to time main roster stars end up back in NXT and Apollo Crews made his return to the brand back in June.
