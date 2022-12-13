Read full article on original website
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Russell Wilson reacts to horrible news
Russell Wilson has started every game for the Denver Broncos so far this season, but after suffering an apparent head injury on Sunday that put him in concussion protocol, Wilson will not play for the Broncos in this week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals even though he cleared concussion protocol. However, Wilson made it clear on Friday that he wanted to play.
NFL world reacts to insane Jalen Hurts news
With just a few games left in the regular season, Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is the favorite to win the NFL MVP Award, even ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And based on one insane stat, it’s pretty easy to see why. As NFL reporter...
Ex-Cowboys Player Still Can't Believe He Was Traded
The Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver Ryan Switzer with a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, the North Carolina product put together some excellent numbers in the return game — averaging 8.8 yards per punt return and 25.0 yards per kick return. While Switzer...
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision
The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
Deion Sanders provides massive Travis Hunter update
Will five-star player Travis Hunter join Deion Sanders at Colorado? The topic has been on everyone’s mind since Coach Prime fled Jackson State for Boulder and the Buffaloes. And if recent rumblings from Prime are any indication, the answer could please CU fans. The update from Sanders suggested that the five-star Hunter could indeed join Read more... The post Deion Sanders provides massive Travis Hunter update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike Leach ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame due to NFF rule
The sudden death of Mike Leach brought out a tidal wave of tributes and memories of the head coach who helped innovate the sport of college football while leaving a legacy as a wit and an inquisitive mind who seemed able to hold forth on almost any subject. Leach is credited with helping popularize ...
NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades
Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Opinion On Pat McAfee Very Clear
After Pat McAfee's first season as a full-time member of College GameDay, he already has a five-star review. Kirk Herbstreit made his opinion of his newest coworker clear on social media. "Outstanding article on our guy Pat McAfee," Herbstreit tweeted. "Grateful he joined the College ...
Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job
Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS. After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning. Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the... The post Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL world reacts to horrible New York Jets news
The New York Jets will start quarterback Zach Wilson on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Jets need to win if they have any shot of making the playoffs. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the story about Wilson returning to the limelight, saying sources told him Jets doctors won’t clear last week’s injured starter Mike White to play.
Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes share stories about late coach Mike Leach
The support is pouring in for late Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach from the Kansas City Chiefs.
CFB world reacts to huge NCAA change
With player opt-outs becoming more and more commonplace throughout the college football bowl season, injuries sidelining many players, and some players already choosing to redshirt this season, some programs might be having a hard time fielding a full lineup in their bowl games this season. But the NCAA has a plan to solve that problem.
Cardinals part ways with longtime broadcaster after latest arrest
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new television play-by-play voice in 2023 after making a significant change to the booth on Thursday. The team announced that it is parting ways with broadcaster Dan McLaughlin by mutual decision after 24 seasons. The change comes a week after McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated for a third time.
NFL Draft Profile: Joel Wilson, Tight End, Central Michigan Chippewas
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Central Michigan TE Joel Wilson
Ryan Day reveals Ohio State’s need for NIL money
The NCAA’s changes to its name, image, and likeness policy have changed college football recruiting in a massive way. Players are now choosing their colleges based on which NIL opportunities could lead to the most profit, and it’s affecting some of the biggest and most prestigious programs in the country, including the Ohio State Buckeyes.
5-Star Offensive Lineman, No. 20 Overall Prospect, Announces His Commitment
The first season for head coach Mario Cristobal at Miami did not go as planned on the field. But that hasn't stopped Cristobal from cleaning up on the recruiting trail. Miami landed a commitment from five-star offensive lineman Samson Okunlola on Thursday. Okunlola, ranked as the No. 20 ...
Jim Irsay reveals Colts plan for Jeff Saturday
When the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich earlier in the season, they made the stunning move to replace him with former Indianapolis Colts star Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach even though he had no previous college or NFL coaching experience. And even though he is just an interim coach, there’s a chance he is hired as the team’s full-time head coach during the offseason.
