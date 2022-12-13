ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Russell Wilson reacts to horrible news

Russell Wilson has started every game for the Denver Broncos so far this season, but after suffering an apparent head injury on Sunday that put him in concussion protocol, Wilson will not play for the Broncos in this week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals even though he cleared concussion protocol. However, Wilson made it clear on Friday that he wanted to play.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane Jalen Hurts news

With just a few games left in the regular season, Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is the favorite to win the NFL MVP Award, even ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And based on one insane stat, it’s pretty easy to see why. As NFL reporter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Ex-Cowboys Player Still Can't Believe He Was Traded

The Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver Ryan Switzer with a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, the North Carolina product put together some excellent numbers in the return game — averaging 8.8 yards per punt return and 25.0 yards per kick return. While Switzer...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
thecomeback.com

Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision

The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Deion Sanders provides massive Travis Hunter update

Will five-star player Travis Hunter join Deion Sanders at Colorado? The topic has been on everyone’s mind since Coach Prime fled Jackson State for Boulder and the Buffaloes. And if recent rumblings from Prime are any indication, the answer could please CU fans. The update from Sanders suggested that the five-star Hunter could indeed join Read more... The post Deion Sanders provides massive Travis Hunter update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
NBC Sports

NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades

Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
Larry Brown Sports

Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job

Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS. After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning. Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the... The post Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible New York Jets news

The New York Jets will start quarterback Zach Wilson on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Jets need to win if they have any shot of making the playoffs. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the story about Wilson returning to the limelight, saying sources told him Jets doctors won’t clear last week’s injured starter Mike White to play.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to huge NCAA change

With player opt-outs becoming more and more commonplace throughout the college football bowl season, injuries sidelining many players, and some players already choosing to redshirt this season, some programs might be having a hard time fielding a full lineup in their bowl games this season. But the NCAA has a plan to solve that problem.
UTAH STATE
thecomeback.com

Ryan Day reveals Ohio State’s need for NIL money

The NCAA’s changes to its name, image, and likeness policy have changed college football recruiting in a massive way. Players are now choosing their colleges based on which NIL opportunities could lead to the most profit, and it’s affecting some of the biggest and most prestigious programs in the country, including the Ohio State Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Jim Irsay reveals Colts plan for Jeff Saturday

When the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich earlier in the season, they made the stunning move to replace him with former Indianapolis Colts star Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach even though he had no previous college or NFL coaching experience. And even though he is just an interim coach, there’s a chance he is hired as the team’s full-time head coach during the offseason.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

