Officials Warn: Move Snow Before Temperatures Drop
(KNSI) – Snow plow crews in St. Cloud are working at a breakneck pace to clear snow before it freezes, and say so should you. The National Weather Service forecast office in Chanhassen says temperatures will go from the 30s on Friday to the teens on Sunday. Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says that’s why getting yourself dug out now is so important. “Move your snow as much as you possibly can right now and get it off to the side. This temperature shift is one of the biggest reasons we issued a snow emergency last night.”
Snow Totals in for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) — The preliminary snow totals are in. Now that the storm system has moved on from its dumping on central Minnesota, the National Weather Service said St. Cloud’s unofficial total was 12.4″ of snow between 6:00 a.m. Tuesday and 6:00 a.m. Friday. A record was set for Thursday when the official single day snow total was seven inches. Light snow will continue for a while, so the numbers will likely go up.
City of St. Cloud Declares Snow Emergency
(KNSI) — St. Cloud has declared a snow emergency starting at midnight. The declaration means starting at 1:00 a.m., any cars parked illegally or violating St. Cloud’s odd/even winter parking restrictions will be towed immediately. The snow emergency will be in place for 72 hours unless rescinded earlier.
Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold
MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
See 1 Clever Winter Garbage Trick! Leave it to Minnesota to Think it Up.
With over an inch of snow just in St. Cloud this week and more or similar in many areas in Central Minnesota, pretty sure many are going to like this little winter garbage trick. The temps look like they are going to begin dropping and those "comfy" 30 degree days we just had are about to go bye-bye.
Snow arrives in Twin Cities, causing major problems on roads
After this week's major storm system started off with a day of rain in the Twin Cities, it transitioned to snow overnight and is making life difficult for morning commuters. There won't be much more snow in the metro area Wednesday – more in the northern areas of Minnesota – before the main course of snow dumps several more inches in the metro on Thursday and Friday.
North Dakota Highway Patrol Officer has Near Miss as Semi Plows Through Closed Storm Gate
(KNSI) — A North Dakota Highway Patrol officer was not hurt but likely saw their life flash before their eyes when a semi-truck crashed through a gate on a closed freeway and headed straight toward their cruiser. Troopers often post at gate closures to encourage drivers to stay off...
Still snow to come over the next 48 hours; tracking the next storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard takes a look at the snow still to fall across Minnesota over the next 48 hours before a brutal blast of cold sets in. Sven is also tracking the next winter storm that could arrive next week. So far, Duluth has been slammed by around 2 feet...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST. * WHAT…Light snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow. accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35. mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west. central...
St. Cloud Snow Total Early Wednesday Morning
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says we've had five inches of snow here in St. Cloud Wednesday morning. We're now at about 8.1 inches for the month of December. St. Cloud averages 7.8 inches of snow in the month of December. We're at 13.3 inches now for...
Dangerous Situation Avoided on St. Cloud Train Tracks
What can be considered a dangerous situation was avoided early Tuesday morning in St. Cloud thanks to the St. Cloud Fire Department. They were called to a commercial truck stuck on the train tracks on the city’s East side at 6:35 a.m. When they arrived to the train tracks...
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
Fire and Ice Fashion Show Heats Up St. Cloud Weekend
(KNSI) – The 2nd annual Fire and Ice Fashion Show is Saturday at the Best Western/Kelly Inn in St. Cloud. The event will feature models on the runway from the Twin Cities, plus several other states. Organizer Lytonia Smith says this year’s theme is “Breaking Down the Walls.” She says she believes fashion is something that can unite the community and hopes the event grows into a showcase for local talent.
Video: Heavy snow, ice lead to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota
The heavy snow and slush seen across the Twin Cities and the rest of Minnesota over the past 24 hours has played havoc on the roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, there have been 151 reported crashes across the state, one of them fatal.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: Here's a county-by-county breakdown
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Carver; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central,...
What's the legal length of snow plow mounted on truck?
Question: Last week I noticed a truck with a snowplow blade on it. It took up the whole traffic lane. It was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?. Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet, 6 inches in...
Twin Cities now in winter storm warning ahead of heavy snow
Potential for a half-foot of snow has led the National Weather Service to place the entire Twin Cities metro and surrounding areas in a winter storm warning from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday, with counties in western Minnesota under the warning until 9 p.m. Thursday. "Heavy snow expected. Precipitation may...
Ask a Trooper: What is allowed length for a snow blade?
Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it, it took up the whole traffic lane, it was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?. Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet 6 inches...
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2022
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Roseau-Lake Of The Woods-East Marshall-North Beltrami-Pennington-Red Lake-East Polk-North Clearwater-South Beltrami-Mahnomen-South Clearwater-Hubbard-West Becker-East Becker-West Otter Tail-East Otter Tail-Wadena-Grant-Including the cities of Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Baudette, Newfolden, Middle River, Grygla, Red Lake, Redby, Ponemah, Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Fosston, Fertile, McIntosh, Erskine, Bagley, Clearbrook, Bemidji, Mahnomen, Naytahwaush, Waubun, Alida, Ebro, Lake Itasca, Long Lost Lake, Lower Rice Lake, Roy Lake, Upper Rice Lake, Park Rapids, Detroit Lakes, Wolf Lake, Fergus Falls, Perham, New York Mills, Parkers Prairie, Henning, Battle Lake, Wadena, Menahga, Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman, and Barrett.
Weekly Minnesota #fishing Report
WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 16, 2022. Warm temperatures and heavy snowfall have stalled ice development. While anglers are venturing out onto the ice in many areas of the state, everyone must use extreme caution and check ice thickness often. It is very important to work with a resort of outfitter that is knowledgeable of current ice conditions, especially early in the ice fishing season.
