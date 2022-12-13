ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
knsiradio.com

Officials Warn: Move Snow Before Temperatures Drop

(KNSI) – Snow plow crews in St. Cloud are working at a breakneck pace to clear snow before it freezes, and say so should you. The National Weather Service forecast office in Chanhassen says temperatures will go from the 30s on Friday to the teens on Sunday. Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says that’s why getting yourself dug out now is so important. “Move your snow as much as you possibly can right now and get it off to the side. This temperature shift is one of the biggest reasons we issued a snow emergency last night.”
knsiradio.com

Snow Totals in for Central Minnesota

(KNSI) — The preliminary snow totals are in. Now that the storm system has moved on from its dumping on central Minnesota, the National Weather Service said St. Cloud’s unofficial total was 12.4″ of snow between 6:00 a.m. Tuesday and 6:00 a.m. Friday. A record was set for Thursday when the official single day snow total was seven inches. Light snow will continue for a while, so the numbers will likely go up.
knsiradio.com

City of St. Cloud Declares Snow Emergency

(KNSI) — St. Cloud has declared a snow emergency starting at midnight. The declaration means starting at 1:00 a.m., any cars parked illegally or violating St. Cloud’s odd/even winter parking restrictions will be towed immediately. The snow emergency will be in place for 72 hours unless rescinded earlier.
kfgo.com

Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold

MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
Bring Me The News

Snow arrives in Twin Cities, causing major problems on roads

After this week's major storm system started off with a day of rain in the Twin Cities, it transitioned to snow overnight and is making life difficult for morning commuters. There won't be much more snow in the metro area Wednesday – more in the northern areas of Minnesota – before the main course of snow dumps several more inches in the metro on Thursday and Friday.
kmrskkok.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST. * WHAT…Light snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional snow. accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35. mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west. central...
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Snow Total Early Wednesday Morning

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says we've had five inches of snow here in St. Cloud Wednesday morning. We're now at about 8.1 inches for the month of December. St. Cloud averages 7.8 inches of snow in the month of December. We're at 13.3 inches now for...
kvsc.org

Dangerous Situation Avoided on St. Cloud Train Tracks

What can be considered a dangerous situation was avoided early Tuesday morning in St. Cloud thanks to the St. Cloud Fire Department. They were called to a commercial truck stuck on the train tracks on the city’s East side at 6:35 a.m. When they arrived to the train tracks...
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
knsiradio.com

Fire and Ice Fashion Show Heats Up St. Cloud Weekend

(KNSI) – The 2nd annual Fire and Ice Fashion Show is Saturday at the Best Western/Kelly Inn in St. Cloud. The event will feature models on the runway from the Twin Cities, plus several other states. Organizer Lytonia Smith says this year’s theme is “Breaking Down the Walls.” She says she believes fashion is something that can unite the community and hopes the event grows into a showcase for local talent.
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Carver; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central,...
Rock County Star Herald

What's the legal length of snow plow mounted on truck?

Question: Last week I noticed a truck with a snowplow blade on it. It took up the whole traffic lane. It was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?. Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet, 6 inches in...
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Ask a Trooper: What is allowed length for a snow blade?

Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it, it took up the whole traffic lane, it was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?. Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet 6 inches...
redlakenationnews.com

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2022

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Roseau-Lake Of The Woods-East Marshall-North Beltrami-Pennington-Red Lake-East Polk-North Clearwater-South Beltrami-Mahnomen-South Clearwater-Hubbard-West Becker-East Becker-West Otter Tail-East Otter Tail-Wadena-Grant-Including the cities of Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Baudette, Newfolden, Middle River, Grygla, Red Lake, Redby, Ponemah, Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Fosston, Fertile, McIntosh, Erskine, Bagley, Clearbrook, Bemidji, Mahnomen, Naytahwaush, Waubun, Alida, Ebro, Lake Itasca, Long Lost Lake, Lower Rice Lake, Roy Lake, Upper Rice Lake, Park Rapids, Detroit Lakes, Wolf Lake, Fergus Falls, Perham, New York Mills, Parkers Prairie, Henning, Battle Lake, Wadena, Menahga, Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman, and Barrett.
kfgo.com

Weekly Minnesota #fishing Report

WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 16, 2022. Warm temperatures and heavy snowfall have stalled ice development. While anglers are venturing out onto the ice in many areas of the state, everyone must use extreme caution and check ice thickness often. It is very important to work with a resort of outfitter that is knowledgeable of current ice conditions, especially early in the ice fishing season.
