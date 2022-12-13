ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Lakhin's 17 lead Cincinnati past La Salle 78-60

CINCINNATI — Led by Viktor Lakhin's 17 points, the Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the La Salle Explorers 78-60 on Saturday. The Bearcats are now 8-4 on the season, while the Explorers fell to 5-6.
CINCINNATI, OH
voiceofalexandria.com

Hopkins puts up 24 in Providence's 71-67 win over Seton Hall

NEWARK, N.J. — Bryce Hopkins had 24 points in Providence’s 71-67 victory against Seton Hall. Ed Croswell’s dunk with 2:55 remaining was the last field goal for Providence, giving the Friars a 65-58 lead. They closed out the game by making 6 free throws in 6 attempts. Hopkins added 10 rebounds for the Friars (9-3). Croswell scored 21 points while going 8 of 12 and 5 of 9 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Kadary Richmond led the way for the Pirates with 28 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
voiceofalexandria.com

Rutgers dominant in 81-57 win over Wake Forest

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Caleb Spencer scored 15 points, Clifford Omoruyi had 14 points and nine rebounds and Rutgers defeated Wake Forest 81-57. Caleb McConnell added 13 points, Paul Mulcahy had 10 points and seven assists and Aundre Hyatt also scored 10 points for the Scarlet Knights, who shot a season-high 58%. Their nationally-ranked top-five scoring defense held Wake Forest to its lowest total of the season. Damari Monsanto hit 6 of 12 3-point attempts and led the Demon Deacons with a season-high 22 points. Cameron Hildreth added 13 points and Tyree Appleby, the ACC scoring leader at 18.7 coming in, had 10.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy