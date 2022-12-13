ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yancey County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

11 Asheville police officers sworn in during Friday ceremony

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eleven new Asheville police officers are ready to start patrolling city streets. They were sworn in Friday during a ceremony at the Buncombe County Emergency Services Training Facility in Woodfin. The new officers spent the last 16 weeks in the state's Basic Law Enforcement Training...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

83-year-old woman killed in Burnsville wreck

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers say an 83-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Burnsville on Thursday afternoon. Rohn W. Silvers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says Grace Gibbs Simmons, of Burnsville, was driving a Nissan passenger car when she tried to turn left onto US-19 from NC-197.
BURNSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Deputies Arrest Lenoir Woman On Felony Drug Charges

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lenoir woman early this morning on multiple drug related offenses. 33-year old Brittany Dawn Driggers is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Driggers is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $25,000. A first court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
wnctimes.com

Rutherford County Arrests After Fleeing Deputies

Rutherford County -- December 14, 2022: In the early morning hours of Saturday, December 10th, 2022, Deputy Dylan Chapman, Deputy Jonathan Clayton,. and Deputy Caleb Buitron of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office were conducting a routine patrol in the Harris Community. Deputy Chapman, while on patrol on US 221 South, attempted to pull over a motorcycle operated by Joshua Freeman, 31, of Forest City, for a number of registration and traffic offenses. The driver ignored the Deputies' orders to pull over and instead led them on a chase. The motorist proceeded south on 221 into South Carolina and eventually stopped at Dove Ridge Lane. The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away. The driver was captured by the sheriff's deputies. When he was finally apprehended, deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office took him to the detention facility. After Joshua Freeman is extradited back to North Carolina, he will be served with the following warrants:
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Thousands of fentanyl pills seized from N.C. home, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have seized over a thousand pills from a North Carolina home, according to a Facebook post from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Police arrest man with rifle on interstate in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said police arrested a man with a gun on the interstate Monday afternoon. The department said it received 911 call reports of a man with a gun in the area I-240 west near Tunnel Road and Chunn’s Cove Road exit. Upon arrival at 3:53 p.m., police were able to locate a man with a rifle and take him into custody.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program sees 60+ applications already

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Applications are now being accepted for Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program. The program offers people who work in downtown Asheville the opportunity to apply for one of a limited number of reduced-rate monthly parking passes at the 40 Coxe Avenue parking deck. The cost of the reduced rate passes is $40 a month. Buncombe County will select 150 eligible applicants via a lottery process to participate in the program.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Man found hiding in tree with ghost gun and ecstasy, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they seized a ghost gun and ecstasy during an arrest on Monday afternoon. Detectives were conducting crime prevention measures on Granada Street and attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Marvelius Cox. Police said Cox ran from them, first in a vehicle and then on foot.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy