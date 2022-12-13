Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Man arrested again after police discover he threatened victims of August shooting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department arrested a man Thursday, Dec. 15, for threatening the victims in an August shooting for which he was arrested and charged. Jason Edward Taylor, age 29, was charged in August for a shooting on Deaverview Road. Police said on Aug. 14, 2022,...
WLOS.com
11 Asheville police officers sworn in during Friday ceremony
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eleven new Asheville police officers are ready to start patrolling city streets. They were sworn in Friday during a ceremony at the Buncombe County Emergency Services Training Facility in Woodfin. The new officers spent the last 16 weeks in the state's Basic Law Enforcement Training...
WLOS.com
83-year-old woman killed in Burnsville wreck
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers say an 83-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Burnsville on Thursday afternoon. Rohn W. Silvers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says Grace Gibbs Simmons, of Burnsville, was driving a Nissan passenger car when she tried to turn left onto US-19 from NC-197.
WLOS.com
Haywood County mom gets 16-29 months in meth toxicity death of infant son
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of her 2-month-old son and was sentenced to 16-29 months. In November 2020, 24-year-old Ashley Grasty was living in her grandfather's home in Canton with her infant son Camden...
Authorities search for suspect after deadly shooting in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are searching for a shooter in Cleveland County Thursday after someone was killed, officials said. The deadly shooting happened on Harold Road near Boiling Springs. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. VIDEO: Warrants: Family falsely reported man missing...
WYFF4.com
Asheville man who ran from officers found in tree with gun, ecstasy, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man who ran from Asheville police was found in a tree with a ghost gun, a 30-round extended magazine and drugs, according to Asheville police. Police said they were conducting crime prevention near West Asheville on Monday afternoon when they approached a man who ran.
860wacb.com
Catawba County Deputies Arrest Lenoir Woman On Felony Drug Charges
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lenoir woman early this morning on multiple drug related offenses. 33-year old Brittany Dawn Driggers is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Driggers is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $25,000. A first court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
WLOS.com
Three break-ins in three weeks: Asheville police monitor 'uptick' in burglaries
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A string of burglaries across downtown Asheville has business owners frustrated and on edge. Three businesses on Patton Avenue were hit within a three-week span, Asheville Police Lt. Jonathan Brown said. Blue Dream Curry House was targeted first. Bartender and server Jonathan Cerrud said the...
wnctimes.com
Rutherford County Arrests After Fleeing Deputies
Rutherford County -- December 14, 2022: In the early morning hours of Saturday, December 10th, 2022, Deputy Dylan Chapman, Deputy Jonathan Clayton,. and Deputy Caleb Buitron of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office were conducting a routine patrol in the Harris Community. Deputy Chapman, while on patrol on US 221 South, attempted to pull over a motorcycle operated by Joshua Freeman, 31, of Forest City, for a number of registration and traffic offenses. The driver ignored the Deputies' orders to pull over and instead led them on a chase. The motorist proceeded south on 221 into South Carolina and eventually stopped at Dove Ridge Lane. The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away. The driver was captured by the sheriff's deputies. When he was finally apprehended, deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office took him to the detention facility. After Joshua Freeman is extradited back to North Carolina, he will be served with the following warrants:
WYFF4.com
Thousands of fentanyl pills seized from N.C. home, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have seized over a thousand pills from a North Carolina home, according to a Facebook post from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
WYFF4.com
Shoplifting call at Pickens County business leads to arrest of employee, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — An employee at a Pickens County convenience store admitted to stealing food and lottery tickets from the business and also had enough meth to be charged with intent to distribute, according to authorities. Deputies said they were called to the County Mart on Farrs Bridge Road...
FOX Carolina
Police arrest man with rifle on interstate in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said police arrested a man with a gun on the interstate Monday afternoon. The department said it received 911 call reports of a man with a gun in the area I-240 west near Tunnel Road and Chunn’s Cove Road exit. Upon arrival at 3:53 p.m., police were able to locate a man with a rifle and take him into custody.
1 killed in single vehicle accident in Boiling Springs, officials say
BOLING SPRINGS, N.C. — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident along Spring Street Thursday, according to the highway patrol. Officials said the accident happened near Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs. The victim has not been identified, and there is no word on what caused the crash.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program sees 60+ applications already
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Applications are now being accepted for Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program. The program offers people who work in downtown Asheville the opportunity to apply for one of a limited number of reduced-rate monthly parking passes at the 40 Coxe Avenue parking deck. The cost of the reduced rate passes is $40 a month. Buncombe County will select 150 eligible applicants via a lottery process to participate in the program.
FOX Carolina
Man found hiding in tree with ghost gun and ecstasy, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they seized a ghost gun and ecstasy during an arrest on Monday afternoon. Detectives were conducting crime prevention measures on Granada Street and attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Marvelius Cox. Police said Cox ran from them, first in a vehicle and then on foot.
Deputies in NC mountains searching for suspect in armed bank robbery attempt
The suspect was involved in an attempted armed robbery at a banker in Cashiers.
860wacb.com
Morganton Man Charged With Break-In At Alexander Central High School
A Morganton man has been charged following a break-in at Alexander Central High School in Taylorsville. Sunday, around 7pm, two subjects were clearly shown on video inside the school. Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman say the pair were able to get away with some cash from teacher’s desks and some other items.
Bicyclist killed in fatal Greenville collision
A fatal collision was reported yesterday afternoon in Greenville County. A bicyclist was killed after being struck by two separate vehicles just after 8pm Tuesday afternoon.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed after being hit by 2 trucks in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has identified a bicyclist killed after being hit by two trucks Tuesday in Greenville County, South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Alexander Loren Bowen, 57, of Greenville, died of blunt force trauma in the crash.
Comments / 0