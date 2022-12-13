Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Durant Police investigating shooting, one suspect in custody
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Police are working to solve a shooting in Durant this morning. It happened in the Remington Hills area between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Police are asking for surveillance video from businesses on 49th Street and residential footage from Remington Hills and Kolten Drive. Officials say two...
KXII.com
Woman arrested after biting Sherman officer
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Sherman officer was bit this Friday morning while attempting to arrest a woman who police say was intoxicated. It all started when officers arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of Archer Drive. A woman by the name of Patsy Vaden was allegedly banging on...
KXII.com
Bogus tip draws swift police response in Sherman neighborhood
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There was a large police presence near Carr Street in Sherman Friday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a home near Austin College. Several streets were blocked off while officials assessed the situation and according to Sherman Police, it appeared to be what’s...
KTUL
70-year-old Texas man killed in Ottawa County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Ottawa County. Douglas Korn, 70, of Denton, Texas was pronounced dead Friday evening, according to OHP. On Dec. 16, around 3:30 p.m. a three-vehicle collision occurred on the Will Rogers Turnpike east of...
KXII.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified. The Denison Police Department said 40-year-old Adam Ailand was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to determine Ailand stopped his...
KXII.com
Bryan County man arrested; accused of assaulting woman with knife
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man was arrested and charged on Tuesday, with assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a knife. According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Jonathan Smith assaulted a woman with a knife, with intent to do bodily harm.
KXII.com
Carter County man charged with assault after hitting woman with chain, police say
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County man was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for hitting a woman in the head with a chain. According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, 59-year-old Gregory Hacker is accused of attacking a woman with intent to do bodily harm, without justifiable or excusable cause.
KXII.com
Three arrested after suspect admitted to casing a home to burglarize it
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested in Marshall County after one of them admitted to deputies that they were casing out a home to burglarize it. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was asked to watch a house in the southern part of the county because the house was vacant.
KXII.com
Denison Elementary School Principal Honored for her ability to inspire students
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - You could say Mayes Elementary school’s principal, Natalie Hicks is adored. Not just by her students, but from their parents and her colleagues as well. Denison parent, Curtis Trissell recalled, “I’ve always really appreciated her because she’s been through two of my children now, and...
KXII.com
Sherman man in jail; accused of elder abuse
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of elder abuse between family members in Sherman. Russell Taylor is accused of grabbing an elderly person’s arm with enough force to draw blood. Police arrested Taylor for elder abuse on Sunday at a home...
KXII.com
Denison woman arrested accused of assaulting an officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police arrested a woman after they say she ran from and kicked officers on Saturday. When officers responded to a disturbance call at the 1200 block of Bruce Drive, Daniela Quinones left the scene, according to police. Police said they located her, but she ran...
KTEN.com
Former Tishomingo teacher sentenced for inappropriate relationship
(KTEN) — Former Tishomingo teacher Shelley Duncan, convicted on multiple counts of lewd acts with a child under 16 in Indian Country, has been sentenced to 36 months in federal prison. The sentence was handed down Monday by Judge Jodi W. Dishman in the Eastern District Court of Oklahoma.
KXII.com
TxDOT holds safety event to prepare drivers for holiday season
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -With holiday travel at its peak, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) held a holiday safety event at the Texas Travel Information Center in Denison to warn drivers of the effects of driving impaired. TxDOT Public Information Officer of the Paris District, Tim McAlavy said “it’s one...
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
davisnewspaper.net
Murray County Deputies Seize 5 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine
As the year comes to close, local lawmen are still working to keep Murray County great. In the evening hours of Dec. 10, a group of local and state lawmen gathered to intercept a methamphetamine delivery intended for the streets of Murray County. Near Highway 7 and I-35, the “known...
KTEN.com
Surveying the storm damage in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Lamar County residents are picking up the pieces after Tuesday's massive storm system tore through Texoma. A tornado ripped roofs from barns and homes and knocked over entire trees. The rural areas around Sumner, Texas, were hit especially hard, with pieces of debris thrown...
KXII.com
Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Just moments after a tornado in Lamar County, help has already arrived. “Since it’s happened, there’s just been a line of vehicles, and just people came and mopped up the floors, and now their working on the roof,” said Susie Knelson, a tornado victim.
Man found dead inside Denton home may have been there for 'a significant time,' police say
The body of a man was found inside a Denton home on Wednesday when officers conducted a welfare check, police say. Officers were contacted by the Social Security Administration.
KXII.com
New additions to the Katy Trail in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - If you visit the Katy Trail in Denison, you’ll notice four new sculptures along the path. “This is a premier trail and these sculptures just add an additional layer of quality of life,” said Denison Mayor Janet Gott. And the sculptures were inspired by...
bryancountypatriot.com
Wright’s Drive In open for business in Durant again
DURANT – A longtime favorite place to stop and eat in Bryan County is ready to go once again. Wright’s Drive In reopened its original location for business on Tuesday. The restaurant located at 319 S. Ninth Ave. in Durant is back open and going strong. Owner Courtney Epps said the response has been great.
